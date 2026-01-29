Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.61 per Common Share, and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results of $2.64 per Common Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 29, 2026, 07:55 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.61 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $46.2 million or $2.64 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Completed the closing of the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB"), which added approximately $268.1 million of assets, $106.2 million of loans and leases, and $236.1 million of deposits. FSB integration is proceeding as planned, with the core conversion scheduled for February 2026.
  • Net income, for the fourth-quarter of 2025 of $12.3 million, a $2.4 million or 24% increase compared to $9.9 million for the fourth-quarter 2024, and $12.8 million for the third-quarter of 2025.
  • Full-Year net income of $46.2 million, a $14.5 million or 46% increase compared to $31.7 million for the full-year 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.61, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.68 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $2.64, for the full-year 2025, a $0.63 increase or 31% compared to $2.01 diluted earnings per common share for the full-year 2024.
  • The fourth-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.9 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.14 per common share.
  • The twelve months ended December 31, 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the FSB merger as well as the Civista Leasing & Finance Division core system conversion, which negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.2 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.7 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.15 per common share.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.7%, compared to 68.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.4% in the third quarter of 2025, decreasing for the 6th consecutive quarter.
  • Cost of funds of 208 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025, 34 basis points lower than the 242 basis points cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 19 basis points lower than the 227 basis points in third quarter 2025.
  • 7.9% deposit growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.
  • 6.1% loan and lease balance growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.

CEO Commentary:

"Our fourth‑quarter results cap a year of exceptional progress for Civista, with net income for the quarter increasing to $12.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "For the full year, net income reached $46.2 million, compared with $31.7 million in the prior year, and earnings per share increasing to $2.64 from $2.01 last year, underscoring the continued strength of our franchise and our ability to execute effectively even in a shifting rate environment. These results reflect solid operating momentum, disciplined growth, and the increasing value we're driving across our markets."

"2025 was a pivotal year for Civista," Shaffer added. "The successful acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank expanded our presence in Northeast Ohio and strengthened our ability to serve both long‑standing and new customer relationships. Our capital raise in mid-2025 continues to support balance sheet flexibility, enhancing liquidity and ensuring we remain well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our communities."

"Credit quality remains solid, supported by disciplined underwriting and the resilience we continue to see across our customer base," Shaffer said. "While economic conditions remain mixed, our relationship‑focused approach and community‑banking roots equip us to navigate uncertainty with confidence. We remain committed to delivering responsible, customer‑centered banking that supports the families, businesses, and communities we're proud to serve throughout our footprint."

Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Highlights

The Farmers Savings Bank Acquisition

At the close of business on November 6, 2025, Civista closed the previously announced acquisition of FSB. The acquisition added approximately $268.1 million of total assets, $106.2 million of total loans and leases, $236.1 million of total deposits, and 2 branches. The results of the fourth quarter of 2025 reflect inclusion of FSB since November 7, 2025.

Immediately following completion of the acquisition, FSB was merged into Civista Bank. In addition, the management and organization structure was updated to reflect the combined organization. On-boarding of former FSB colleagues and their initial training remain ongoing. Certain Civista's products and services are being introduced across the legacy FSB customer base, and customer-facing colleagues are focused on both growing and retaining customers. Technology conversions have commenced and are scheduled to be substantially complete by the middle of the 2026 first-quarter.

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $4.3 billion, an increase of $223.1 million, or 5.4% from September 30, 2025, and up $238.0 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Total assets, including loans and leases, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Loan and lease balances increased $174.1 million, or 5.6% since September 30, 2025, and up $188.8 million, or 6.1% since December 31, 2024.
  • Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $236.0 million, or 7.3% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $254.6 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2024.  

  • Total deposits, including FHLB short-term advances, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $6.9 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $13.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits and $1.5 million related to retail, mostly offset by a $9.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing public funds.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $19.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $31.9 million decrease in interest-bearing public funds, slightly offset by a $14.7 million increase in retail interest-bearing demand deposits.
  • Savings and money markets increased $107.6 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $123.7 million in retail, public funds, and business money market deposits coupled with an increase of $18.9 million in retail savings, slightly offset by a $32.7 million decrease in ICS money market.
  • Time deposits increased $257.3 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due increases of $176.4 million increase in Jumbo's and $64.8 million in retail certificates of deposit.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $402.1 million at December 31, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $400.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $29.0 million from September 30, 2025 and $98.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $175.0 million on December 31, 2025, down $57.0 million from September 30, 2025, and down $164.0 million from December 31, 2024.
  • FHLB long-term advances totaled $0.9 million on December 31, 2025, down from $0.1 million September 30, 2025, and down from $0.6 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 16.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.  

  • Net interest income and net interest margin, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Interest income increased $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $201.0 million coupled with a 4-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 95-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 106-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $135.1 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 33-basis points to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $21.9 million, or 18.7%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. 

  • Interest income increased $14.3 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $198.8 million coupled with a 9-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $7.6 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 123-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $206.5 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 40-basis points to 3.61% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.21% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year, and increased $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the same period of 2024, and $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing assets at December 31, 2025, were $31.3 million, an increase of $8.5 million or 37.3%, from September 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.72% and 0.55% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 134.3% at December 31, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.
  • The FSB acquisition added approximately $2.0 million to the allowance for credit losses.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year.  

  • Non-interest Income was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Service charges increased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in lease originations in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Non-interest income totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 10.0%, when compared to the same period last year.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.  

  • Service charges increased $0.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations for most of 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
  • Other income decreased $0.9 million for the twelve month ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for Q4 2025 totaled $31.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year.  In the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $3.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the previously announced merger with FSB that closed in November 2025.  These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Compensation expense decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 535 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 519 for the same period in 2024.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to normal depreciation expense.
  • Other expenses increased $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 57.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 9.6% increase in non-interest expenses, a 16.3% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 9.6% increase in non-interest income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 1.3%, when compared to the same period last year.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $3.8 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the FSB acquisition and from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. 

  • Compensation expense decreased $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in 2025.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 526 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Equipment expense decreased $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 70.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due a 18.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 10.0% decrease in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.8% compared to 13.1% for the same period last year, and 18.5% for the third quarter of 2025.  

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 16.3% compared to 13.4% in the same period last year.  

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025, totaled $543.5 million an increase of $44.4 million from September 30, 2025, and $155.0 million from December 31, 2024. The increases are a result of the capital raise management performed in the third quarter of 2025 and the FSB acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

On July 10, 2025, Civista completed an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option.  The offering totaled 3,788,238 of common shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising $80.5 million.

On November 6, 2025, Civista completed its acquisition with FSB and issued 1,434,473 common shares at $21.76 per share, increasing common stock by $31.2 million.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026.  For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 29, 2026.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2025 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).  

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services.  Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division.  Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,197,327

$

49,133

6.10

%

$

3,061,991

47,250

6.14

%

Taxable securities ***

409,398

3,738

3.39

%

362,997

3,378

3.38

%

Non-taxable securities ***

284,865

2,331

3.86

%

292,559

2,357

3.83

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks

47,990

539

4.46

%

21,060

248

4.68

%

  Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,939,580

$

55,741

5.61

%

$

3,738,607

$

53,233

5.65

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial
institutions

41,378






38,873




Premises and equipment, net

40,815






48,990




Accrued interest receivable

14,371






13,632




Intangible assets

138,896






133,673




Bank owned life insurance

62,892






62,866




Other assets

54,326






49,462




Less allowance for loan losses

(41,547)






(41,353)




      Total Assets

$

4,250,711





$

4,044,750


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,616,312

$

5,767

1.42

%

$

1,528,163

$

5,025

1.31

%

Time

1,101,439

10,807

3.89

%

1,054,489

13,111

4.95

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

146,784

1,389

3.75

%

214,038

2,530

4.70

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

895

6

2.62

%

1,573

6

1.52

%

Other borrowings

5,006

182

14.44

%

543

7

5.13

%

Subordinated debentures

104,214

1,139

4.34

%

104,071

1,199

4.58

%

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,974,650

$

19,290

2.57

%

$

2,902,877

$

21,878

3.00

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

706,267






702,833




Other liabilities

44,121






47,449




Shareholders' equity

525,673






391,591




Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,250,711





$

4,044,750


















Net interest income and interest rate
spread

$

36,451

3.04

%


$

31,355

2.65

%














Net interest margin ***




3.69

%





3.36

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $620 thousand and $627 thousand for the periods ended December 31,
2025 and 2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
by unrealized losses of $46.9 million and $52.1 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating
the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,140,457

$

195,469

6.22

%

$

2,984,912

$

183,578

6.15

%

Taxable securities ***

403,185

14,966

3.42

%

357,255

12,639

3.18

%

Non-taxable securities ***

280,978

9,333

3.87

%

291,833

9,473

3.85

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks

28,729

1,217

4.24

%

20,580

1,005

4.87

%

  Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,853,349

$

220,985

5.71

%

$

3,654,580

$

206,695

5.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial
institutions

39,773






34,494




Premises and equipment, net

43,618






52,230




Accrued interest receivable

14,025






13,349




Intangible assets

134,399






134,273




Bank owned life insurance

63,100






62,349




Other assets

58,129






57,879




Less allowance for loan losses

(40,611)






(39,498)




      Total Assets

$

4,165,782





$

3,969,656


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,570,431

$

22,983

1.46

%

$

1,426,288

$

21,853

1.53

%

Time

1,021,670

41,211

4.03

%

959,276

43,948

4.58

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

296,338

12,984

4.38

%

341,692

18,451

5.39

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,142

29

2.58

%

1,892

42

2.22

%

Other borrowings

5,603

558

9.97

%

8,213

760

9.25

%

Subordinated debentures

104,162

4,637

4.45

%

104,017

4,931

4.74

%

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,999,346

$

82,402

2.75

%

$

2,841,378

$

89,985

3.17

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

673,653






701,397




Other liabilities

43,215






49,522




Shareholders' equity

449,568






377,359




Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,165,782





$

3,969,656


















Net interest income and interest rate
spread

$

138,583

2.96

%


$

116,710

2.45

%














Net interest margin ***




3.61

%





3.21

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and
2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $58.3 million and $59.4 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also
made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Non-interest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

1,706

$

1,591

$

115


7.2

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

120


96


24


25.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,594


1,259


335


26.6

%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,722


1,640


82


5.0

%

Wealth management fees

1,473


1,464


9


0.6

%

Lease revenue and residual income

1,518


1,280


238


18.6

%

Bank owned life insurance

397


771


(374)


-48.5

%

Swap fees

150


66


84


127.3

%

Other

1,204


848


356


42.0

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,884

$

9,015

$

869


9.6

%

Non-interest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

6,461

$

6,114

$

347


5.7

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

271


252


19


7.5

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

4,489


4,438


51


1.1

%

ATM/Interchange fees

5,902


5,841


61


1.0

%

Wealth management fees

5,540


5,519


21


0.4

%

Lease revenue and residual income

5,874


8,911


(3,037)


-34.1

%

Bank owned life insurance

1,835


2,205


(370)


-16.8

%

Swap fees

275


232


43


18.5

%

Other

3,320


4,236


(916)


-21.6

%

Total non-interest income

$

33,967

$

37,748

$

(3,781)


-10.0

%

Non-interest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

14,526

$

14,899

$

(373)


-2.5

%

Net occupancy Expense

1,410


1,138


272


23.9

%

Contracted data processing

672


508


164


32.3

%

FDIC Assessment

493


1,039


(546)


-52.6

%

State franchise tax

343


608


(265)


-43.6

%

Professional services

1,467


2,247


(780)


-34.7

%

Equipment expense

2,032


2,240


(208)


-9.3

%

ATM/Interchange expense

710


671


39


5.8

%

Marketing

410


448


(38)


-8.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

576


363


213


58.7

%

Software maintenance expense

1,411


1,376


35


2.5

%

Other

6,953


2,759


4,194


152.0

%

Total non-interest expense

$

31,003

$

28,296

$

2,707


9.6

%

Non-interest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

58,741

$

61,821

$

(3,080)


-5.0

%

Net occupancy expense

5,929


5,097


832


16.3

%

Contracted data processing

2,333


2,248


85


3.8

%

FDIC Assessment

2,682


2,631


51


1.9

%

State franchise tax

2,039


2,052


(13)


-0.6

%

Professional services

6,580


5,779


801


13.9

%

Equipment expense

8,105


9,553


(1,448)


-15.2

%

ATM/Interchange expense

2,729


2,544


185


7.3

%

Marketing

1,386


2,088


(702)


-33.6

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

1,564


1,484


80


5.4

%

Software maintenance expense

5,462


4,944


518


10.5

%

Other

16,388


12,279


4,109


33.5

%

Total non-interest expense

$

113,938

$

112,520

$

1,418


1.3

%

End of period loan and lease balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











December 31,

December 31,







2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$

308,692

$

328,488

$

(19,796)


-6.0

%

Commercial Real Estate:










Owner Occupied

385,547


374,367


11,180


3.0

%

Non-owner Occupied

1,250,966


1,225,991


24,975


2.0

%

Residential Real Estate

932,379


763,869


168,510


22.1

%

Real Estate Construction

285,137


305,992


(20,855)


-6.8

%

Farm Real Estate

37,775


23,035


14,740


64.0

%

Lease financing receivable

35,103


46,900


(11,797)


-25.2

%

Consumer and Other

34,447


12,588


21,859


173.6

%

Total Loans

$

3,270,046

$

3,081,230

$

188,816


6.1

%

End of period deposit balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











December 31,

December 31,







2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

702,032

$

695,094

$

6,938


1.0

%

Interest-bearing demand

400,403


419,583


(19,180)


-4.6

%

Savings and money market

1,234,593


1,126,974


107,619


9.5

%

Time deposits

727,294


469,954


257,340


54.8

%

Brokered deposits

402,142


500,265


(98,123)


-19.6

%

Total Deposits

$

3,466,464

$

3,211,870

$

254,594


7.9

%

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

40,254

$

41,268

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

1,960


-

Charge-offs

(1,064)


(2,335)

Recoveries

146


39

Provision

724


697

End of period

$

42,020

$

39,669






Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

39,669

$

37,160

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

1,960


-

Charge-offs

(3,794)


(3,915)

Recoveries

664


539

Provision

3,521


5,885

End of period

$

42,020

$

39,669






Allowance for Unfunded
Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

3,375

$

3,381

Provision

(139)


(1)

End of period

$

3,236

$

3,380






Allowance for Unfunded
Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

3,380

$

3,901

Provision

(144)


(521)

End of period

$

3,236

$

3,380






(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Non-accrual loans

$

30,815

$

30,950

Restructured loans, accruing

14


1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461


225

Total non-performing loans

31,290


32,852

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$

31,290

$

32,852

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024












Interest income

$

55,741

$

53,233

$

220,985

$

206,695

Interest expense

19,290


21,878


82,402


89,985

Net interest income

36,451


31,355


138,583


116,710

Provision for credit losses

724


697


3,521


5,885

Provision for unfunded commitments

(139)


(1)


(144)


(521)

Net interest income after provision

35,866


30,659


135,206


111,346

Non-interest income

9,884


9,015


33,967


37,748

Non-interest expense

31,003


28,296


113,938


112,520

Income before taxes

14,747


11,378


55,235


36,574

Income tax expense

2,480


1,485


9,023


4,891

Net income

12,267


9,893


46,212


31,683

Net income available










  to common shareholders

$

12,267

$

9,893

$

46,212

$

31,683












Dividends paid per common share

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.68

$

0.64












Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$

12,267

$

9,893

$

46,212

$

31,683

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

48


213


166


671

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$

12,219

$

9,680

$

46,046

$

31,012

Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,185,285


15,736,962


17,507,836


15,724,768

Less average participating securities

90,281


339,626


86,436


333,029

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










  used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,095,004


15,397,336


17,421,400


15,391,739












Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.61

$

0.63

$

2.64

$

2.01

Diluted

$

0.61


0.63

$

2.64


2.01












Selected financial ratios:










Return on average assets

1.14

%

0.97

%

1.11

%

0.80

%

Return on average equity

9.26

%

10.05

%

10.28

%

8.40

%

Dividend payout ratio

27.97

%

25.45

%

25.76

%

31.76

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.69

%

3.36

%

3.61

%

3.21

%

Effective tax rate

16.82

%

13.05

%

16.34

%

13.37

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Cash and due from financial institutions

$

77,320

$

63,155

 Investment in time deposits

1,165


1,450

 Investment securities

684,600


650,488

 Loans held for sale

7,180


665

 Loans

3,270,046


3,081,230

 Less: allowance for credit losses

(42,020)


(39,669)

 Net loans

3,228,026


3,041,561

 Other securities

25,942


30,352

 Premises and equipment, net

40,611


47,166

 Goodwill and other intangibles

143,538


133,403

 Bank owned life insurance

63,153


62,783

 Other assets

64,918


67,446

 Total assets

$

4,336,453

$

4,098,469






 Total deposits

$

3,466,464

$

3,211,870

 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

175,000


339,000

 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

855


1,501

 Subordinated debentures

104,234


104,089

 Other borrowings

4,090


6,293

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,336


47,214

 Total liabilities

3,792,979


3,709,967

 Common shares

419,769


312,037

 Retained earnings

239,784


205,408

 Treasury shares

(75,764)


(75,586)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,315)


(53,357)

 Total shareholders' equity

543,474


388,502

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,336,453

$

4,098,469


December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Shares outstanding at period end

20,746,474


15,487,667

 Book value per share

$

26.20

$

25.08

 Equity to asset ratio

12.53

%

9.48

%






Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.29

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.72

%

0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.29

%

120.75

%






Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$

30,815

$

30,950

Restructured loans

14


1,677

Other real estate owned

-


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461


225

  Total

$

31,290

$

32,852

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

End of Period Balances

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024















Assets













Cash and due from banks

$

77,320

$

62,766

$

73,858

$

90,456

$

63,155

Investment in time deposits

1,165


735


715


960


1,450

Investment securities

684,600


657,189


645,228


648,537


650,488

Loans held for sale

7,180


8,012


10,733


4,324


665

Loans and leases

3,270,046


3,095,994


3,151,124


3,104,036


3,081,230

Allowance for credit losses

(42,020)


(40,254)


(40,455)


(40,284)


(39,669)

Net Loans

3,228,026


3,055,740


3,110,669


3,063,752


3,041,561

Other securities

25,942


27,901


36,195


32,592


30,352

Premises and equipment, net

40,611


40,910


42,922


45,107


47,166

Goodwill and other intangibles

143,538


132,276


132,631


133,026


133,403

Bank owned life insurance

63,153


62,756


63,555


63,170


62,783

Other assets

64,918


65,049


69,363


64,793


67,446

Total Assets

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

$

4,098,469















Liabilities













Total deposits

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888

$

3,211,870

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - short term

175,000


232,000


433,500


360,000


339,000

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - long term

855


970


1,103


1,355


1,501

Subordinated debentures

104,234


104,213


104,172


104,130


104,089

Other borrowings

4,090


4,699


5,379


6,140


6,293

Accrued expenses and
other liabilities

42,336


41,961


41,371


38,770


47,214

Total liabilities

3,792,979


3,614,306


3,781,732


3,749,283


3,709,967















Shareholders' Equity













Common shares

419,769


388,458


312,589


312,192


312,037

Retained earnings

239,784


230,798


221,321


212,944


205,408

Treasury shares

(75,764)


(75,760)


(75,753)


(75,753)


(75,586)

Accumulated other
comprehensive loss

(40,315)


(44,468)


(54,020)


(51,949)


(53,357)

Total shareholders' equity

543,474


499,028


404,137


397,434


388,502















Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

$

4,098,469















 Shares outstanding at
 period end

20,746,474


19,312,726


15,529,342


15,519,072


15,487,667















 Book value per share

$

26.20

$

25.84

$

26.02

$

25.61

$

24.69

 Equity to asset ratio

12.53

%

12.13

%

9.65

%

9.58

%

9.48

%


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Selected asset quality ratios:













Allowance for credit losses
to total loans

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

Non-performing assets to
total assets

0.72

%

0.55

%

0.55

%

0.75

%

0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses
to non-performing loans

134.29

%

176.52

%

176.11

%

129.99

%

120.75

%















Non-performing asset analysis













Non-accrual loans

$

30,815

$

22,615

$

22,742

$

30,989

$

30,950

Restructured loans

14


12


7


-


1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461


177


223


146


225

Other real estate owned

-


-


209


209


-

  Total

$

31,290

$

22,804

$

23,181

$

31,344

$

32,852


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Quarterly Average Balances

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets:













Earning assets

$

3,939,580

$

3,829,484

$

3,841,369

$

3,801,709

$

3,738,607

Securities

694,263


676,938


682,035


683,374


655,556

Loans

3,197,327


3,128,033


3,136,091


3,099,440


3,061,991

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Total deposits

$

3,424,018

$

3,237,025

$

3,190,592

$

3,209,277

$

3,285,485

Interest-bearing deposits

2,717,751


2,574,153


2,538,500


2,538,561


2,582,652

Other interest-bearing liabilities

256,899


383,305


523,824


461,100


320,225

Total shareholders' equity

525,673


472,993


400,915


397,021


391,591


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

End of period loan and
lease balances

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Commercial and Agriculture

$

308,692

$

302,407

$

338,598

$

330,627

$

328,488

Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied

385,547


384,176


378,248


378,095


374,367

Non-owner Occupied

1,250,966


1,216,031


1,263,612


1,246,025


1,225,991

Residential Real Estate

932,379


842,362


815,408


773,349


763,869

Real Estate Construction

285,137


278,163


277,643


297,589


305,992

Farm Real Estate

37,775


23,713


23,866


22,399


23,035

Lease financing receivable

35,103


38,960


42,758


44,570


46,900

Consumer and Other

34,447


10,182


10,991


11,382


12,588

Total Loans

$

3,270,046

$

3,095,994

$

3,151,124

$

3,104,036

$

3,081,230

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

End of period deposit balances

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

702,032

$

651,934

$

647,609

$

648,683

$

695,094

Interest-bearing demand

$

400,403


415,620


433,089


467,601


419,583

Savings and money market

$

1,234,593


1,129,985


1,100,660


1,146,480


1,126,974

Time deposits

$

727,294


601,757


560,702


515,910


469,954

Brokered deposits

$

402,142


431,167


454,147


460,214


500,265

Total Deposits

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888

$

3,211,870


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Income statement

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024















Total interest and dividend income

$

55,741

$

55,240

$

56,271

$

53,733

$

53,233

Total interest expense

19,290


20,695


21,457


20,960


21,878

Net interest income

36,451


34,545


34,814


32,773


31,355

Provision for credit losses

724


378


1,171


1,248


697

Provision for unfunded commitments

(139)


(178)


(146)


319


(1)

Non-interest income

9,884


9,633


6,589


7,860


9,015

Non-interest expense

31,003


28,327


27,482


27,126


28,296

Income before taxes

14,747


15,651


12,896


11,940


11,378

Income tax expense

2,480


2,891


1,881


1,772


1,485

Net income

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893

Net income available to common
shareholders

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893















Per share data




























Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893

Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities

48


61


45


44


213

Net income available to common
shareholders - basic

$

12,219

$

12,699

$

10,970

$

10,124

$

9,680















Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,185,285


18,767,307


15,524,490


15,488,813


15,734,243

Less average participating securities

90,281


91,743


96,692


66,711


339,626

  Weighted average number of shares
  outstanding used to calculate basic earnings
  per share

20,095,004


18,675,564


15,427,798


15,422,102


15,394,617















Earnings per common share













Basic

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

$

0.66

$

0.63

Diluted

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

$

0.66

$

0.63















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,283

$

3,283

$

2,638

$

2,636

$

2,518

Dividends paid per common share

0.17


0.17


0.17


0.17


0.16


Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Selected financial ratios

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024















Return on average assets

1.14

%

1.22

%

1.06

%

1.00

%

0.97

%

Return on average equity

9.26

%

10.70

%

11.02

%

10.39

%

10.05

%

Dividend payout ratio

27.97

%

25.00

%

23.96

%

25.90

%

25.45

%

Net interest margin (tax
equivalent)

3.69

%

3.58

%

3.64

%

3.51

%

3.36

%

Effective tax rate

16.82

%

18.47

%

14.59

%

14.84

%

13.05

%

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Non-interest income

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Service charges

$

1,706

$

1,667

$

1,564

$

1,524

$

1,591

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

120


255


(74)


(29)


96

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,594


1,450


841


604


1,259

ATM/Interchange fees

1,722


1,435


1,418


1,326


1,640

Wealth management fees

1,473


1,402


1,325


1,340


1,464

Lease revenue and residual income

1,518


1,934


525


1,896


1,280

Bank owned life insurance

397


666


386


387


771

Swap fees

150


-


53


72


66

Other

1,204


824


551


740


848

Total non-interest income

$

9,884

$

9,633

$

6,589

$

7,860

$

9,015

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Non-interest expense

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Compensation expense

$

14,526

$

15,161

$

15,011

$

14,043

$

14,899

Net occupancy Expense

1,410


1,466


1,419


1,634


1,138

Contracted data processing

672


559


536


567


508

FDIC Assessment

493


627


689


873


1,039

State franchise tax

343


536


634


526


608

Professional services

1,467


1,225


1,798


2,090


2,247

Equipment expense

2,032


2,205


1,764


2,103


2,240

ATM/Interchange expense

710


755


683


580


671

Marketing

410


391


289


296


448

Amortization of core deposit intangible

576


318


338


332


363

Software maintenance expense

1,411


1,480


1,294


1,277


1,376

Other

6,953


3,604


3,027


2,805


2,759

Total non-interest expense

$

31,003

$

28,327

$

27,482

$

27,126

$

28,296

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Asset quality

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

40,254

$

40,455

$

40,284

$

39,669

$

41,268

  CECL Day 1 Adjustment
  FSB

1,960


-


-


-


-

  Charge-offs

(1,064)


(662)


(1,092)


(976)


(2,335)

  Recoveries

146


83


92


343


39

  Provision

724


378


1,171


1,248


697

End of period

$

42,020

$

40,254

$

40,455

$

40,284

$

39,669

Allowance for unfunded
commitments:














Beginning of period

$

3,375

$

3,553

$

3,699

$

3,380

$

3,381

  Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

  Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

  Provision

(139)


(178)


(146)


319


(1)

End of period

$

3,236

$

3,375

$

3,553

$

3,699

$

3,380

















Ratios














Allowance to total loans

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

Allowance to nonperforming
assets

134.29

%

176.52

%

174.52

%

129.12

%

121.58

%

Allowance to nonperforming
loans

134.29

%

176.52

%

176.11

%

129.99

%

120.75

%
















Nonperforming assets














Non-accrual loans

$

30,815

$

22,615

$

22,742

$

30,989

$

30,950

Restructured loans

14


12


7


-


1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing

461


177