Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

July 26, 2019

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior year period.  For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $9.4 million or $0.79 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. 

Factors Affecting Comparability

Civista acquired United Community Bancorp ("UCB") in September 2018.  The financial position and results of operations of UCB prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company's financial results for periods prior to the acquisition date.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 included $3.2 million in pre-tax acquisition and integration expenses.  Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings were $5.2 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018 and $11.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

"I am proud of our second quarter, 2019 results.   Comparing 2019 to our adjusted earnings in 2018 diluted earnings per share increased 15.9% for the quarter and 9.1% year to date.  Our annualized loan growth was 6.5% for the quarter and 4.8% for the year.  We saw additional expansion of our net interest margin and continued strong asset quality," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income increased $7.0 million, or 47.2% for the second quarter of 2019, and $13.9 million or 47.1% and for the six months ended June 30, compared to the same periods of 2018.  Interest income increased $8.8 million, or 54.2% for the second quarter of 2019 and $17.4 million or 54.3% for the six-month period ended June 30.  Average earning assets increased $558.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $536.9 million for the six-month period ended June 30.  The increase in average earning assets resulted in $6.7 million and $13.0 million of the increase in interest income, respectively.  Additionally, yields increased 54 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points for the six-month period ended June 30th, accounting for $2.1 million and $4.4 million increase in interest income, respectively. 

Interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 128.4%, for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million, or 137.6%, for the six-months ended June 30 compared to the same periods of 2018.  The increase in interest expense is due to both an increase in average balances of $410.4 million, resulting in $756 thousand of the increase for the second quarter of 2019, and $397.3 million, resulting in $1.5 million of the increase for the six-months ended June 30.  Additionally, cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 35 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively.  The increase in yield accounted for $1.0 million and $2.0 million of the increase in interest expense. 

The tax equivalent net interest margin increased 28 basis points to 4.49% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.21% for the same period a year ago and increased 34 basis points to 4.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.13% for the same period a year ago.  Accretion of the purchase accounting adjustments accounted for 25 basis points of the second quarter and 23 basis points of the year-to-date margin.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans **

$   1,583,533

$ 21,657

5.49%

$   1,158,956

$ 14,144

4.90%

Taxable securities

202,995

1,694

3.39%

145,435

1,040

2.85%

Non-taxable securities

171,004

1,408

4.39%

101,866

886

4.46%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

29,309

167

2.29%

21,696

90

1.66%

Total interest-earning assets

$   1,986,841

24,926

5.14%

$   1,427,953

16,160

4.60%

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

38,558


36,501

Premises and equipment, net

21,819


17,549

Accrued interest receivable

7,324


5,270

Intangible assets

85,865


28,351

Other assets

22,193


12,781

Bank owned life insurance

44,328


25,317

Less allowance for loan losses

(13,884)


(12,935)

      Total Assets

$   2,193,044


$   1,540,787









Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$      858,781

$      721

0.34%

$      615,667

$      250

0.16%

Time

271,183

1,255

1.86%

140,622

320

0.91%

FHLB

138,271

831

2.41%

103,460

482

1.87%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

372

5.07%

29,427

338

4.61%

Repurchase Agreements

18,442

5

0.11%

16,546

4

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,316,104

3,184

0.97%

$      905,722

1,394

0.62%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

540,283


434,126

Other liabilities

21,219


12,609

Shareholders' Equity

315,438


188,330

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,193,044


$   1,540,787









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 21,742

4.17%

$ 14,766

3.98%








Net interest margin

4.49%


4.21%








* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans  **

$   1,573,924

$ 42,619

5.46%

$   1,153,230

$ 27,783

4.86%

Taxable securities

205,285

3,442

3.41%

143,229

2,026

2.84%

Non-taxable securities

164,349

2,760

4.44%

101,673

1,764

4.49%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

58,541

689

2.37%

67,108

511

1.54%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,002,099

49,510

5.08%

$   1,465,240

32,084

4.48%

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

65,567


64,211

Premises and equipment, net

21,872


17,641

Accrued interest receivable

6,931


4,860

Intangible assets

85,990


28,359

Other assets

22,394


12,968

Bank owned life insurance

43,987


25,247

Less allowance for loan losses

(13,885)


(13,037)

      Total Assets

$   2,234,955


$   1,605,489









Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$      857,232

$   1,429

0.34%

$      615,940

$      502

0.16%

Time

270,847

2,438

1.82%

163,878

775

0.95%

FHLB

117,882

1,429

2.44%

71,727

634

1.78%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

744

5.10%

29,427

626

4.29%

Repurchase Agreements

20,309

10

0.10%

17,467

9

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,295,697

6,050

0.94%

$      898,439

2,546

0.57%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

610,265


506,002

Other liabilities

20,408


14,656

Shareholders' Equity

308,585


186,392

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,234,955


$   1,605,489









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 43,460

4.14%

$ 29,538

3.91%








Net interest margin

4.47%


4.13%








* - Interest yields are presented on an annualized basis and are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during 2019 and 2018.  With low net charge offs, improved asset quality and strengthened problem loan coverage ratios, we felt comfortable with no provision so far in 2019, despite the loan growth.

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $714 thousand, or 16.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.  Noninterest income for the first six-months of 2019 totaled $11.4 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the prior year's first six months.   

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    1,552

$    1,359

$       193

14.2%

Net gain on sale of securities

(23)

41

(64)

-156.1%

Net gain on sale of loans

555

474

81

17.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

951

588

363

61.7%

Wealth management fees

911

836

75

9.0%

Bank owned life insurance

252

144

108

75.0%

Tax refund processing fees

550

550

-

0.0%

Other

356

398

(42)

-10.6%

Total noninterest income

$    5,104

$    4,390

$       714

16.3%








Noninterest income

(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    3,008

$    2,493

$       515

20.7%

Net gain on sale of securities

(17)

81

(98)

-121.0%

Net gain on sale of loans

886

807

79

9.8%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,857

1,142

715

62.6%

Wealth management fees

1,758

1,688

70

4.1%

Bank owned life insurance

499

286

213

74.5%

Tax refund processing fees

2,750

2,750

-

0.0%

Other

647

759

(112)

-14.8%

Total noninterest income

$  11,388

$  10,006

$    1,382

13.8%

Service charge fees increased $193 thousand, or 14.2%, and $515 thousand, or 20.7%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30.  ATM/Interchange fees increased $363 thousand, or 61.7%, and $715 thousand, or 62.6%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30.   Bank owned life insurance increased $108 thousand, or 75.0%, and $213 thousand, or 74.5%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30.  The increases in service charge fee income, ATM/Interchange fees and bank owned life insurance income are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018. 

For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $16.6 million, an increase of $711 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.  Noninterest expense for the first six-months of 2019 increased $5.0 million, or 17.6%, when compared to the first six-months of 2018.

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

June 30,


2019

2018

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$    9,548

$    7,385

$    2,163

29.3%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,444

1,186

258

21.8%

Contracted data processing

447

2,739

(2,292)

-83.7%

Taxes and assessments

605

479

126

26.3%

Professional services

700

1,483

(783)

-52.8%

Amortization of intangible assets

235

26

209

803.8%

Marketing

367

320

47

14.7%

Other

3,293

2,310

983

42.6%

Total noninterest expense

$  16,639

$  15,928

$       711

4.5%








Noninterest expense


(unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Six months ended

June 30,


2019

2018

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  19,353

$  14,759

$    4,594

31.1%

Net occupancy and equipment 

2,947

2,321

626

27.0%

Contracted data processing

866

3,087

(2,221)

-71.9%

Taxes and assessments

1,197

948

249

26.3%

Professional services

1,395

2,035

(640)

-31.4%

Amortization of intangible assets

475

59

416

705.1%

Marketing

707

638

69

10.8%

Other

6,148

4,286

1,862

43.4%

Total noninterest expense

$  33,088

$  28,133

$    4,955

17.6%

Compensation expense increased $2.2 million, or 29.3%, for the second quarter and $4.6 million, or 31.1%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019.  The increase in compensation expense is comprised of salaries of $1.6 million for the three months and $3.4 million for the six months, employee benefits of $593 thousand for the three months and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The increases are primarily due to the increased size of the company due to the UCB acquisition.  Year-to-date average FTE employees were 433.3 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 88.3 FTEs over 2018.  Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $258 thousand, or 21.8%, and $626, or 27.0%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the addition of 9 locations from the UCB acquisition.  Contracted data processing expenses decreased $2.3 million, or 83.7%, and $2.2 million, or 71.9%, for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to expenses incurred for the data processing conversion of UCB in 2018 which totaled approximately $2.4 million.  Professional services costs decreased $783 thousand, or 52.8%, for the second quarter and $640 thousand, or 31.4%, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019.  Both periods of 2018 included approximately $700 thousand of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition.      

The efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 70.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.  The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to $3.2 million of pre-tax expenses related to the merger with UCB, as well as an increase in net interest income.  The merger expenses in the second quarter of 2018 accounted for 790 basis points of the change. 

Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 15.8% compared to 12.3% for the same period in 2018.  The effective income tax rate for second quarter 2019 was 15.1% compared to 6.6% in 2018.   The 2018 effective tax rate is skewed by expenses incurred related to the UCB acquisition. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $64.0 million, or 3.0%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.8 million.     

End of period loan balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,




2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           186,423

$           177,101

$       9,322

5.3%

Commercial Real Estate:






Owner Occupied

218,183

210,121

8,062

3.8%

Non-owner Occupied

530,570

523,598

6,972

1.3%

Residential Real Estate

466,581

457,850

8,731

1.9%

Real Estate Construction

144,448

135,195

9,253

6.8%

Farm Real Estate

36,116

38,513

(2,397)

-6.2%

Consumer and Other

16,449

19,563

(3,114)

-15.9%

Total Loans

$        1,598,770

$        1,561,941

$    36,829

2.4%

The $36.8 million, or 2.4%, increase in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019 is spread across the loan portfolio, with the exception of the Farm Real Estate and Consumer loan portfolios.    

Total deposits increased $52.8 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019.  The increase was due primarily to increases in demand deposits, both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing.  A reduction of brokered deposits partially offset these increases. 

End of period deposit balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,




2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             496,541

$             468,083

$      28,458

6.1%

Interest-bearing demand

305,086

261,996

43,090

16.4%

Savings and money market

562,823

562,882

(59)

0.0%

Time deposits

259,484

258,832

652

0.3%

Brokered deposits

8,786

28,100

(19,314)

-68.7%

Total Deposits

$         1,632,720

$         1,579,893

$      52,827

3.3%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is due to an increase in deposits from the tax refund processing program of $29.5 million.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $41.4 million increase in public funds accounts.  Brokered deposits decreased $19.3 million and Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $17.3 million due to a shift in wholesale funding requirements.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net recoveries of $107 thousand for the first half of 2019 compared to net charge-offs $267 thousand for the same period of 2018.    

Allowance for Loan Losses


(dollars in thousands)



June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

Beginning of period

$         13,679

$         13,134

Charge-offs

(395)

(651)

Recoveries

502

384

Provision

-

-

End of period

$         13,786

$         12,867

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2019 and 0.88% at December 31, 2018.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.38% from 0.46% in 2018.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 164.7% from 137.9% in 2018.   

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 were $8.4 million, a 15.6% decrease from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans include $551 thousand and $1.0 million of purchased credit-impaired ("PCI") loans at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Non-performing Assets


(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Non-accrual loans

$          5,682

$          6,898

Restructured loans

2,689

3,024

Total non-performing loans

8,371

9,922

Other Real Estate Owned

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$          8,371

$          9,922

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Interest income

24,926

16,160

49,510

32,084

Interest expense

3,184

1,394

6,050

2,546

Net interest income

21,742

14,766

43,460

29,538

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision

21,742

14,766

43,460

29,538

Noninterest income

5,104

4,390

11,388

10,006

Noninterest expense

16,639

15,928

33,088

28,133

Income before taxes

10,207

3,228

21,760

11,411

Income tax expense

1,546

214

3,430

1,408

Net income

8,661

3,014

18,330

10,003

Preferred stock dividends 

164

299

328

602

Net income available 






to common shareholders

8,497

2,715

18,002

9,401








Dividends per common share

$             0.11

$             0.07

$             0.20

$             0.14








Earnings per common share,






basic

$             0.54

$             0.26

$             1.15

$             0.91

diluted

$             0.51

$             0.24

$             1.08

$             0.79








Average shares outstanding,






basic

15,628,537

10,470,839

15,618,154

10,342,763

diluted

16,922,712

12,615,336

16,912,329

12,606,415








Selected financial ratios:






Return on average assets

1.58%

0.78%

1.65%

1.26%

Return on average equity

11.01%

6.42%

11.98%

10.82%

Dividend payout ratio

19.85%

24.32%

17.04%

14.48%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.49%

4.21%

4.47%

4.13%

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)





 June 30, 

 December 31, 

2019

2018





 (unaudited) 

 (unaudited) 

 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$                  49,839

$                  42,779

 Investment securities 

360,512

347,364

 Loans held for sale 

2,563

1,391

 Loans 

1,598,770

1,561,941

 Less allowance for loan losses 

13,786

13,679

 Net loans 

1,584,984

1,548,262

 Other securities 

20,280

21,021

 Premises and equipment, net 

21,720

22,021

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

85,706

86,203

 Bank owned life insurance 

44,491

43,037

 Other assets 

32,900

26,876

 Total assets 

$            2,202,995

$            2,138,954




 Total deposits 

$            1,632,720

$            1,579,893

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

176,300

193,600

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

15,554

22,199

 Subordinated debentures 

29,427

29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

24,782

14,937

 Total shareholders' equity 

324,212

298,898

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            2,202,995

$            2,138,954




 Shares outstanding at period end 

15,663,059

15,603,499




 Book value per share 

$                    20.10

$                    18.56

 Equity to asset ratio 

14.72%

13.97%




Selected asset quality ratios:


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.86%

0.88%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.38%

0.46%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

164.69%

137.87%




Non-performing asset analysis


Nonaccrual loans

$                    5,682

$                    6,898

Troubled debt restructurings

2,689

3,024

Other real estate owned

-

-

Total

$                    8,371

$                    9,922

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)











June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of Period Balances

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$       49,839

$     164,094

$       42,779

$       64,754

$        41,156

Investment securities

360,512

351,006

347,364

318,112

231,013

Loans held for sale

2,563

1,444

1,391

4,025

4,058

Loans

1,598,770

1,573,193

1,561,941

1,515,644

1,180,032

Allowance for loan losses

(13,786)

(13,822)

(13,679)

(13,331)

(12,867)

Net Loans

1,584,984

1,559,371

1,548,262

1,502,313

1,167,165

Other securities

20,280

20,280

21,021

17,774

15,154

Premises and equipment, net

21,720

21,772

22,021

22,518

17,308

Goodwill and other intangibles

85,706

85,955

86,203

85,964

28,342

Bank owned life insurance

44,491

44,239

43,037

42,750

25,411

Other assets

32,900

29,541

26,876

27,325

18,700

Total Assets

$  2,202,995

$  2,277,702

$  2,138,954

$  2,085,535

$  1,548,307










Liabilities








Total deposits

$  1,632,720

$  1,765,801

$  1,579,893

$  1,577,755

$  1,146,172

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

176,300

127,100

193,600

145,100

156,200

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

15,554

21,970

22,199

18,515

14,230

Subordinated debentures

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

24,782

21,347

14,937

25,350

12,430

Total liabilities

1,878,783

1,965,645

1,840,056

1,796,147

1,358,459










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred shares, Series B

9,364

9,364

9,364

10,878

13,250

Common shares

267,275

266,990

266,901

265,324

158,191

Accumulated earnings

56,199

49,421

41,320

35,302

39,898

Treasury shares

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

8,609

3,517

(1,452)

(4,881)

(4,256)

Total shareholders' equity

324,212

312,057

298,898

289,388

189,848










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$