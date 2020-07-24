Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

News provided by

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 24, 2020, 08:30 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year period.  For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. 

"The challenges for 2020 continued through the second quarter.  Much of our market area was under a stay at home order during a large part of the second quarter. We continued to work with customers providing loan payment deferrals as well as relief from overdraft and service charge fees. Along with this economic uncertainty comes the need to increase our provision for loan losses.  Despite these challenging times, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $333 thousand, or 1.5%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in net interest income is a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. 

Interest income decreased $342 thousand, or 1.4%, for the second quarter of 2020.  Average yields decreased 113 basis points which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in interest income.  The decrease in average yields was partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $541.2 million, which resulted in a $4.9 million increase in interest income.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $758 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.  During the quarter, the Bank had average Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans totaling $189.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees.  Removing the impact of PPP loans, Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average asset yield would have been 4.29%.

Interest expense decreased $675 thousand, or 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $303.5 million, resulting in a $141 thousand increase in interest expense.  Average rates decreased 35 basis points, resulting in an $816 thousand decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin decreased 88 basis points to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.49% for the same period a year ago.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 13 basis points and 25 basis points to net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $730 thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Interest income increased $76 thousand, or 0.2%, for the first six months of 2020.  Average earning assets increased $378.0 million, which resulted in a $7.5 million increase in interest income.  Average yields decreased 78 basis points which resulted in a $7.4 million decrease in interest income.  Year-to-date accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.5 million for 2020 and $2.1 million for 2019.  During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $94.7 million.  These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees.  Removing the impact of PPP loans Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average yields would have been 4.45%.

Interest expense decreased $654 thousand, or 10.8%, for the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.9 million, resulting in a $546 thousand increase in interest expense.  Average rates decreased 22 basis points, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin decreased 63 basis points to 3.84% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.47% for the same period a year ago.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 14 basis points and 23 basis points to net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:







Loans **

$   1,972,969

$ 21,613

4.41%

$   1,583,533

$ 21,657

5.49%

Taxable securities

185,956

1,359

3.05%

202,995

1,694

3.39%

Non-taxable securities

200,882

1,541

4.19%

171,004

1,408

4.39%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

168,199

71

0.17%

29,309

167

2.29%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,528,006

24,584

4.01%

$   1,986,841

24,926

5.14%

Noninterest-earning assets:







Cash and due from financial institutions

84,961


38,558


Premises and equipment, net

22,535


21,819


Accrued interest receivable

9,312


7,324


Intangible assets

84,906


85,865


Bank owned life insurance

45,334


44,328


Other assets

43,297


22,193


Less allowance for loan losses

(17,098)


(13,884)


      Total Assets

$   2,801,253


$   2,193,044











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Demand and savings

$   1,027,678

$      439

0.17%

$      858,781

$      721

0.34%

Time

289,658

1,363

1.89%

271,183

1,255

1.86%

FHLB

125,034

447

1.44%

138,271

831

2.41%

Other borrowings

124,819

4

0.01%

-

-

0.00%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

250

3.42%

29,427

372

5.07%

Repurchase agreements

22,987

6

0.15%

18,442

5

0.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,619,603

2,509

0.62%

$   1,316,104

3,184

0.97%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

790,891


540,283


Other liabilities

60,235


21,219


Shareholders' equity

330,524


315,438


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,801,253


$   2,193,044











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 22,075

3.39%

$ 21,742

4.17%









Net interest margin

3.61%


4.49%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $413 thousand and $378 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:







Loans **

$   1,849,327

$ 43,286

4.71%

$   1,573,924

$ 42,619

5.46%

Taxable securities

186,780

2,775

3.10%

205,285

3,442

3.41%

Non-taxable securities

199,233

3,053

4.21%

164,349

2,760

4.44%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

144,748

472

0.66%

58,541

689

2.37%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,380,088

49,586

4.30%

$   2,002,099

49,510

5.08%

Noninterest-earning assets:







Cash and due from financial institutions

126,655


65,567


Premises and equipment, net

22,636


21,872


Accrued interest receivable

8,031


6,931


Intangible assets

84,994


85,990


Bank owned life insurance

45,210


43,987


Other assets

36,229


22,394


Less allowance for loan losses

(16,013)


(13,885)


      Total Assets

$   2,687,830


$   2,234,955











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Demand and savings

$      961,285

$   1,044

0.22%

$      857,232

$   1,429

0.34%

Time

285,179

2,743

1.93%

270,847

2,438

1.82%

FHLB

141,391

1,028

1.46%

117,882

1,429

2.44%

Other borrowings

62,410

4

0.01%

-

-

0.00%

Federal funds purchased

305

3

1.98%

-

-

0.00%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

563

3.85%

29,427

744

5.10%

Repurchase agreements

22,555

11

0.10%

20,309

10

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,502,552

5,396

0.72%

$   1,295,697

6,050

0.94%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

795,215


610,265


Other liabilities

58,500


20,408


Shareholders' equity

331,563


308,585


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,687,830


$   2,234,955











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 44,190

3.58%

$ 43,460

4.14%









Net interest margin

3.84%


4.47%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $819 thousand and $741 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.  









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  No provision was recorded during the first six months of 2019.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.01% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19.  The reserve ratio without $257.6 million of PPP loans would have been 1.16% at June 30, 2020.  Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief.  We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 34.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter. 

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change

Service charges

$       930

$    1,552

$      (622)

-40.1%

Net gain on sale of securities

-

10

(10)

-100.0%

Net loss on equity securities

(5)

(33)

28

84.8%

Net gain on sale of loans

2,261

555

1,706

307.4%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,149

951

198

20.8%

Wealth management fees

904

911

(7)

-0.8%

Bank owned life insurance

240

252

(12)

-4.8%

Tax refund processing fees

475

550

(75)

-13.6%

Swap fees

764

15

749

NM

Other

136

341

(205)

-60.1%

Total noninterest income

$    6,854

$    5,104

$    1,750

34.3%








N/M - not meaningful














Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $476.8 thousand decrease in overdraft fees.  The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $63.5 million, from $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The premium on sold loans also increased by 49 basis points in the second quarter this year compared to last year. 

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees. 

Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans.  During the quarter, we swapped $44.8 million in loans.

Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    2,398

$    3,008

$      (610)

-20.3%

Net gain on sale of securities

-

14

(14)

-100.0%

Net loss on equity securities

(146)

(31)

(115)

-371.0%

Net gain on sale of loans

3,088

886

2,202

248.5%

ATM/Interchange fees

2,043

1,857

186

10.0%

Wealth management fees

1,910

1,758

152

8.6%

Bank owned life insurance

490

499

(9)

-1.8%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375

2,750

(375)

-13.6%

Swap fees

1,102

88

1,014

NM

Other

470

559

(89)

-15.9%

Total noninterest income

$  13,730

$  11,388

$    2,342

20.6%








N/M - not meaningful














Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $447.5 thousand decrease in overdraft fees.  The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $82.4 million, from $44.4 million year-to-date in 2019 to $126.8 million year-to-date in 2020.  The premium on sold loans also increased by 44 basis points during the six months this year compared to last year. 

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as a 5 basis point increase in the conversion ratio, to 0.71%, in 2020. 

Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans.  Year to date we have swapped $77.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista. 

Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed. 

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $18.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 8.9%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  10,597

$    9,548

$    1,049

11.0%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,571

1,444

127

8.8%

Contracted data processing

475

447

28

6.3%

Taxes and assessments

631

605

26

4.3%

Professional services

883

700

183

26.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

228

235

(7)

-3.0%

ATM/Interchange expense

331

546

(215)

-39.4%

Marketing

339

367

(28)

-7.6%

Software maintenance expense

407

356

51

14.3%

Other

2,652

2,391

261

10.9%

Total noninterest expense

$  18,114

$  16,639

$    1,475

8.9%








Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense.  Full time equivalent ("FTE") employees increased by 20, or 4.6%, to 456 FTE.  Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%.  Employee insurance decreased 4.1% for 2020.  Commission expense increased $418.1 thousand, or 88.7%, and overtime expense increased $166.2 thousand, or 119.2%, both as a result of increased loan activity.

The increase in net occupancy is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic related increases in janitorial services and supplies of $123 thousand.

The increase in professional services costs is the result of increased consulting services to implement cost savings and customer services.

The decrease in ATM/interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $137.4 thousand, Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") valuation expense of $121.6 thousand, postage expense of $50.4 thousand, communications expense of $38.6 thousand and education and training expense of $25.0 thousand.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $182.3 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 61.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2020 was 11.3% compared to 15.1% in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $36.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 8.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  21,468

$  19,353

$    2,115

10.9%

Net occupancy and equipment 

3,053

2,947

106

3.6%

Contracted data processing

925

866

59

6.8%

Taxes and assessments

1,210

1,197

13

1.1%

Professional services

1,620

1,395

225

16.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

459

475

(16)

-3.4%

ATM/Interchange expense

778

924

(146)

-15.8%

Marketing

695

707

(12)

-1.7%

Software maintenance expense

844

705

139

19.7%

Other

4,918

4,519

399

8.8%

Total noninterest expense

$  35,970

$  33,088

$    2,882

8.7%








Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense.  FTE employees increased by 21, or 4.8%, to 454 FTE.  Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%.  Employee insurance increased 2.6% for 2020.  Commission expense increased $508.7 thousand, or 54.8%, and overtime expense increased $189.6 thousand, or 78.5%, both as a result of increased loan activity.

The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $207.5 thousand, MSR valuation expense of $162.7 thousand, postage expense of $100.9 thousand, communications expense of $55.2 thousand, ATM/debit card losses of $51.5 thousand and education and training expense of $50.0 thousand.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $255.4 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2020 was 12.2% compared to 15.8% in same period in 2019.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $502.6 million, or 21.8%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020, due primarily to a $314.0 million, or 18.4%, increase in the loan portfolio.  Loans that are held for sale increased $16.2 million, or 710.6%, and cash increased $148.0 million, primarily related to the proceeds from Small Business Association's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans held on deposit.       

End of period loan balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,




2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           442,444

$           203,110

$  239,334

117.8%

Commercial Real Estate:






Owner Occupied

252,914

245,606

7,308

3.0%

Non-owner Occupied

646,792

592,222

54,570

9.2%

Residential Real Estate

453,067

463,032

(9,965)

-2.2%

Real Estate Construction

178,318

155,825

22,493

14.4%

Farm Real Estate

35,441

34,114

1,327

3.9%

Consumer and Other

13,989

15,061

(1,072)

-7.1%

Total Loans

$        2,022,965

$        1,708,970

$  313,995

18.4%








Loan growth during 2020 totaled $314.0 million, including $257.6 million of PPP loans.  Otherwise, loan growth was led by increases of $61.9 million in Commercial Real Estate and $22.5 million in Real Estate Construction.  The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the Central Ohio market.  The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we successfully refinance many on balance sheet mortgages and home equity loans into saleable mortgage products.  All regions have contributed to the growth in the first six months, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations.

Paycheck Protection Program

We began accepting applications for the PPP loans on April 3, 2020 and during the first six months of 2020 processed 2,290 loans totaling $257.6 million.  SBA fees, which will be earned over the life of the PPP loans, total approximately $9.8 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the loans.  We are approved to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), and have borrowed $183.7 million.

"By participating in the SBA PPP lending program we were able to directly assist our small business customers, impacting more than 36,000 jobs.  This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

During the first six months, Civista modified 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments.  All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.  Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Loans modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)



Type of Loan

Number of
Loans

Balance

Weighted
average
interest rate







Commercial and Agriculture

229

$      47,686

4.56%

Commercial Real Estate:





Owner Occupied

193

91,831

4.82%

Non-owner Occupied

179

234,543

4.47%

Residential Real Estate

170

29,012

4.67%

Real Estate Construction

18

26,296

4.39%

Farm Real Estate

9

1,783

4.94%

Consumer and Other

15

132

8.01%


813

$    431,283

4.57%







"We took a very proactive approach with our customers to offer deferrals with the onset of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders. The deferrals were for 90 days and many are expiring late this month," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Total deposits increased $390.5 million, or 23.3%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020. 

End of period deposit balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,




2020

2019

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             693,848

$             512,553

$    181,295

35.4%

Interest-bearing demand

408,980

301,674

107,306

35.6%

Savings and money market

673,524

588,697

84,827

14.4%

Time deposits

292,909

275,840

17,069

6.2%

Total Deposits

$         2,069,261

$         1,678,764

$    390,497

23.3%








The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $181.3 million was due to a $134.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $21.4 million increase in personal demand deposit accounts.  Much of the increase in the business demand deposit accounts is due to the PPP loan proceeds.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in non-public fund accounts.  The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to an increases in money markets and brokered money market accounts.  The increase in time deposits is due to public fund time deposit accounts.  

FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019.  The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding.  The Company also borrowed $183.7 million from the PPPLF to help fund PPP loans.

Stock Repurchase Program

Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock.  As of April 4 2020, Civista repurchased all 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $16.90 per share.  A new share repurchase program for $13.5 million was approved in April 2020.  There have not been any share repurchases under this new program. 

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as a result of a $10.7 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $6.8 million.  These increases were partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease related to the repurchase of shares.         

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $41 thousand for the six months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $107 thousand for the same period of 2019.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019.   The allowance ratio at June 30, 2020, without the PPP loans was 1.16%.     

Allowance for Loan Losses



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)




Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Beginning of period

$         14,767

$         13,679

Charge-offs

(140)

(395)

Recoveries

181

502

Provision

5,612

-

End of period

$         20,420

$         13,786





Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $7.8 million, a 14.6% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.28% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 262.13% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.   

Non-performing Assets



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Non-accrual loans

$          5,441

$          6,115

Restructured loans

2,349

3,004

Total non-performing loans

7,790

9,119

Other Real Estate Owned

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$          7,790

$          9,119





Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2020.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2020 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". 

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Interest income

$         24,584

$         24,926

$         49,586

$         49,510

Interest expense

2,509

3,184

5,396

6,050

Net interest income

22,075

21,742

44,190

43,460

Provision for loan losses

3,486

-

5,612

-

Net interest income after provision

18,589

21,742

38,578

43,460

Noninterest income

6,854

5,104

13,730

11,388

Noninterest expense

18,114

16,639

35,970

33,088

Income before taxes

7,329

10,207

16,338

21,760

Income tax expense

825

1,546

2,001

3,430

Net income

6,504

8,661

14,337

18,330

Preferred stock dividends 

-

164

-

328

Net income available 






to common shareholders

$           6,504

$           8,497

$         14,337

$         18,002








Dividends paid per common share

$             0.11

$             0.11

$             0.22

$             0.20








Earnings per common share,






basic

$             0.41

$             0.54

$             0.88

$             1.15

diluted

$             0.41

$             0.51

$             0.88

$             1.08








Average shares outstanding,






basic

16,044,125

15,628,537

16,280,935

15,618,154

diluted

16,044,125

16,922,712

16,280,935

16,912,329








Selected financial ratios:






Return on average assets

0.93%

1.58%

1.07%

1.65%

Return on average equity

7.91%

11.01%

8.70%

11.98%

Dividend payout ratio

27.13%

19.85%

24.98%

17.04%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.61%

4.49%

3.84%

4.47%








 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





 June 30,

 December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)





 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               196,520

$                  48,535

 Investment securities 

369,181

359,690

 Loans held for sale 

18,523

2,285

 Loans 

2,022,965

1,708,970

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(20,420)

(14,767)

 Net loans 

2,002,545

1,694,203

 Other securities 

20,537

20,280

 Premises and equipment, net 

23,137

22,871

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,852

85,156

 Bank owned life insurance 

45,489

44,999

 Other assets 

51,369

31,538

 Total assets 

$            2,812,153

$            2,309,557




 Total deposits 

$            2,069,261

$            1,678,764

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

125,000

226,500

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

23,608

18,674

 Other borrowings 

183,695

-

 Subordinated debentures 

29,427

29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

44,549

26,066

 Total shareholders' equity 

336,613

330,126

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            2,812,153

$            2,309,557




 Shares outstanding at period end 

16,052,979

16,687,542




 Book value per share 

$                    20.97

$                    19.78

 Equity to asset ratio 

11.97%

14.29%




Selected asset quality ratios:


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.01%

0.86%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.28%

0.39%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

262.13%

161.95%




Non-performing asset analysis


Nonaccrual loans

$                    5,441

$                    6,115

Troubled debt restructurings

2,349

3,004

Other real estate owned

-

-

Total

$                    7,790

$                    9,119




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of Period Balances

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     196,520

$     256,023

$       48,535

$       62,219

$        49,839

Investment securities

369,181

366,689

359,690

356,439

360,512

Loans held for sale

18,523

7,632

2,285

8,983

2,563

Loans

2,022,965

1,743,125

1,708,970

1,648,640

1,598,770

Allowance for loan losses

(20,420)

(16,948)

(14,767)

(14,144)

(13,786)

Net Loans

2,002,545

1,726,177

1,694,203

1,634,496

1,584,984

Other securities

20,537

20,280

20,280

20,280

20,280

Premises and equipment, net

23,137

22,443

22,871

22,201

21,720

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,852

84,919

85,156

85,461

85,706

Bank owned life insurance

45,489

45,249

44,999

44,745

44,491

Other assets

51,369

46,444

31,538

34,241

32,900

Total Assets

$  2,812,153

$  2,575,856

$  2,309,557

$  2,269,065

$  2,202,995










Liabilities








Total deposits

$  2,069,261

$  1,991,939

$  1,678,764

$  1,632,621

$  1,632,720

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

125,000

142,000

226,500

236,100

176,300

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

23,608

22,699

18,674

15,088

15,554

Other borrowings

183,695

-

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

44,549

61,624

26,066

26,566

24,782

Total liabilities

2,475,540

2,247,689

1,979,431

1,939,802

1,878,783










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred shares, Series B

-

-

-

9,158

9,364

Common shares

276,841

276,546

276,422

267,559

267,275

Retained earnings

78,712

73,972

67,974

62,023

56,199

Treasury shares

(32,594)

(32,239)

(21,144)

(21,144)

(17,235)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,654

9,888

6,874

11,667

8,609

Total shareholders' equity

336,613

328,167

330,126

329,263

324,212










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  2,812,153

$  2,575,856

$  2,309,557

$  2,269,065

$  2,202,995










Quarterly Average Balances








Assets:








Earning assets

$  2,528,006

$  2,232,168

$  2,070,175

$  2,021,780

$  1,986,841

Securities

386,838

385,187

372,639

379,525

373,999

Loans

1,972,969

1,725,685

1,676,769

1,626,010

1,583,533

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Total deposits

$  2,108,227

$  1,975,133

$  1,661,452

$  1,622,527

$  1,670,247

Interest-bearing deposits

1,317,336

1,175,593

1,160,499

1,139,632

1,129,964

Other interest-bearing liabilities

302,267

209,909

252,908

246,235

186,140

Total shareholders' equity

330,524

332,602

329,634

326,103

315,438










Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Income statement

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019










Total interest and dividend income

$         24,584

$         25,002

$         24,521

$         24,023

$         24,926

Total interest expense

2,509

2,887

3,299

3,605

3,184

Net interest income

22,075

22,115

21,222

20,418

21,742

Provision for loan losses

3,486

2,126

885

150

-

Noninterest income

6,854

6,876

5,627

5,429

5,104

Noninterest expense

18,114

17,856

17,128

16,731

16,639

Income before taxes

7,329

9,009

8,836

8,966

10,207

Income tax expense

825

1,176

995

1,258

1,546

Net income

6,504

7,833

7,841

7,708

8,661

Preferred stock dividends

-

-

157

162

164

Net income available to 








common shareholders

$            6,504

$            7,833

$            7,684

$            7,546

$            8,497










Common shares dividend paid

$            1,764

$            1,835

$            1,702

$            1,722

$            1,719










Per share data


















Basic earnings per common share

$              0.41

$              0.47

$              0.49

$              0.48

$              0.54

Diluted earnings per common share

0.41

0.47

0.47

0.46

0.51

Dividends paid per common share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Average common shares outstanding - basic

16,044,125

16,517,745

15,796,713

15,577,371

15,628,537

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

16,044,125

16,517,745

16,734,391

16,849,887

16,922,712










Asset quality








Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         16,948

$         14,767

$         14,144

$         13,786

$         13,822

Charge-offs

(116)

(24)

(345)

(36)

(156)

Recoveries

102

79

83

244

120

Provision

3,486

2,126

885

150

-

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         20,420

$         16,948

$         14,767

$         14,144

$         13,786










Ratios








Allowance to total loans

1.01%

0.97%

0.86%

0.86%

0.86%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

262.14%

197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

262.14%

197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69%










Nonperforming assets








Nonperforming loans

$            7,790

$            8,561

$            9,119

$            9,435

$            8,371

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$            7,790

$            8,561

$            9,119

$            9,435

$            8,371










Capital and liquidity








Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.43%

10.66%

12.35%

12.37%

12.44%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.99%

14.33%

15.26%

15.50%

15.94%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.97%

15.25%

16.10%

16.32%

16.78%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.29%

9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%










(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019










Tangible Common Equity








Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       336,613

$       328,167

$       330,126

$       329,263

$       324,212

Less: Preferred Equity

-

-

-

9,158

9,364

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

83,135

83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       253,478

$       244,804

$       246,531

$       236,276

$       230,784










Total Shares Outstanding

16,052,979

16,064,010

16,687,542

15,473,275

15,633,059










Tangible book value per share

$            15.79

$            15.24

$            14.77

$            15.27

$            14.76










Tangible Assets








Total Assets - GAAP

$    2,812,153

$    2,575,856

$    2,309,557

$    2,269,065

$    2,202,995

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

83,135

83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,729,018

$    2,492,493

$    2,225,962

$    2,185,236

$    2,118,931










Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.29%

9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%










SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.civb.com

Also from this source

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings...

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics