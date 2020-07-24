Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.
"The challenges for 2020 continued through the second quarter. Much of our market area was under a stay at home order during a large part of the second quarter. We continued to work with customers providing loan payment deferrals as well as relief from overdraft and service charge fees. Along with this economic uncertainty comes the need to increase our provision for loan losses. Despite these challenging times, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $333 thousand, or 1.5%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in net interest income is a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.
Interest income decreased $342 thousand, or 1.4%, for the second quarter of 2020. Average yields decreased 113 basis points which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in average yields was partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $541.2 million, which resulted in a $4.9 million increase in interest income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $758 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the Bank had average Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans totaling $189.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans, Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average asset yield would have been 4.29%.
Interest expense decreased $675 thousand, or 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $303.5 million, resulting in a $141 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 35 basis points, resulting in an $816 thousand decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 88 basis points to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.49% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 13 basis points and 25 basis points to net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
Net interest income increased $730 thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the same period in 2019.
Interest income increased $76 thousand, or 0.2%, for the first six months of 2020. Average earning assets increased $378.0 million, which resulted in a $7.5 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 78 basis points which resulted in a $7.4 million decrease in interest income. Year-to-date accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.5 million for 2020 and $2.1 million for 2019. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $94.7 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average yields would have been 4.45%.
Interest expense decreased $654 thousand, or 10.8%, for the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.9 million, resulting in a $546 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 22 basis points, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense.
Net interest margin decreased 63 basis points to 3.84% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.47% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 14 basis points and 23 basis points to net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans **
|
$ 1,972,969
|
$ 21,613
|
4.41%
|
$ 1,583,533
|
$ 21,657
|
5.49%
|
Taxable securities
|
185,956
|
1,359
|
3.05%
|
202,995
|
1,694
|
3.39%
|
Non-taxable securities
|
200,882
|
1,541
|
4.19%
|
171,004
|
1,408
|
4.39%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
168,199
|
71
|
0.17%
|
29,309
|
167
|
2.29%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 2,528,006
|
24,584
|
4.01%
|
$ 1,986,841
|
24,926
|
5.14%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
84,961
|
38,558
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,535
|
21,819
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
9,312
|
7,324
|
Intangible assets
|
84,906
|
85,865
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
45,334
|
44,328
|
Other assets
|
43,297
|
22,193
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(17,098)
|
(13,884)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,801,253
|
$ 2,193,044
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand and savings
|
$ 1,027,678
|
$ 439
|
0.17%
|
$ 858,781
|
$ 721
|
0.34%
|
Time
|
289,658
|
1,363
|
1.89%
|
271,183
|
1,255
|
1.86%
|
FHLB
|
125,034
|
447
|
1.44%
|
138,271
|
831
|
2.41%
|
Other borrowings
|
124,819
|
4
|
0.01%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
250
|
3.42%
|
29,427
|
372
|
5.07%
|
Repurchase agreements
|
22,987
|
6
|
0.15%
|
18,442
|
5
|
0.11%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 1,619,603
|
2,509
|
0.62%
|
$ 1,316,104
|
3,184
|
0.97%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
790,891
|
540,283
|
Other liabilities
|
60,235
|
21,219
|
Shareholders' equity
|
330,524
|
315,438
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 2,801,253
|
$ 2,193,044
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$ 22,075
|
3.39%
|
$ 21,742
|
4.17%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.61%
|
4.49%
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $413 thousand and $378 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans **
|
$ 1,849,327
|
$ 43,286
|
4.71%
|
$ 1,573,924
|
$ 42,619
|
5.46%
|
Taxable securities
|
186,780
|
2,775
|
3.10%
|
205,285
|
3,442
|
3.41%
|
Non-taxable securities
|
199,233
|
3,053
|
4.21%
|
164,349
|
2,760
|
4.44%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
144,748
|
472
|
0.66%
|
58,541
|
689
|
2.37%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 2,380,088
|
49,586
|
4.30%
|
$ 2,002,099
|
49,510
|
5.08%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
126,655
|
65,567
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,636
|
21,872
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
8,031
|
6,931
|
Intangible assets
|
84,994
|
85,990
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
45,210
|
43,987
|
Other assets
|
36,229
|
22,394
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(16,013)
|
(13,885)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,687,830
|
$ 2,234,955
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand and savings
|
$ 961,285
|
$ 1,044
|
0.22%
|
$ 857,232
|
$ 1,429
|
0.34%
|
Time
|
285,179
|
2,743
|
1.93%
|
270,847
|
2,438
|
1.82%
|
FHLB
|
141,391
|
1,028
|
1.46%
|
117,882
|
1,429
|
2.44%
|
Other borrowings
|
62,410
|
4
|
0.01%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
Federal funds purchased
|
305
|
3
|
1.98%
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
563
|
3.85%
|
29,427
|
744
|
5.10%
|
Repurchase agreements
|
22,555
|
11
|
0.10%
|
20,309
|
10
|
0.10%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 1,502,552
|
5,396
|
0.72%
|
$ 1,295,697
|
6,050
|
0.94%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
795,215
|
610,265
|
Other liabilities
|
58,500
|
20,408
|
Shareholders' equity
|
331,563
|
308,585
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 2,687,830
|
$ 2,234,955
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$ 44,190
|
3.58%
|
$ 43,460
|
4.14%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.84%
|
4.47%
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $819 thousand and $741 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. No provision was recorded during the first six months of 2019. The reserve ratio increased to 1.01% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19. The reserve ratio without $257.6 million of PPP loans would have been 1.16% at June 30, 2020. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief. We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 34.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
|
Noninterest income
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Service charges
|
$ 930
|
$ 1,552
|
$ (622)
|
-40.1%
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
-
|
10
|
(10)
|
-100.0%
|
Net loss on equity securities
|
(5)
|
(33)
|
28
|
84.8%
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
2,261
|
555
|
1,706
|
307.4%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
1,149
|
951
|
198
|
20.8%
|
Wealth management fees
|
904
|
911
|
(7)
|
-0.8%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
240
|
252
|
(12)
|
-4.8%
|
Tax refund processing fees
|
475
|
550
|
(75)
|
-13.6%
|
Swap fees
|
764
|
15
|
749
|
NM
|
Other
|
136
|
341
|
(205)
|
-60.1%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 6,854
|
$ 5,104
|
$ 1,750
|
34.3%
|
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $476.8 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $63.5 million, from $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 49 basis points in the second quarter this year compared to last year.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.
Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. During the quarter, we swapped $44.8 million in loans.
Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
|
Noninterest income
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Service charges
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 3,008
|
$ (610)
|
-20.3%
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
-
|
14
|
(14)
|
-100.0%
|
Net loss on equity securities
|
(146)
|
(31)
|
(115)
|
-371.0%
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
3,088
|
886
|
2,202
|
248.5%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
2,043
|
1,857
|
186
|
10.0%
|
Wealth management fees
|
1,910
|
1,758
|
152
|
8.6%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
490
|
499
|
(9)
|
-1.8%
|
Tax refund processing fees
|
2,375
|
2,750
|
(375)
|
-13.6%
|
Swap fees
|
1,102
|
88
|
1,014
|
NM
|
Other
|
470
|
559
|
(89)
|
-15.9%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 13,730
|
$ 11,388
|
$ 2,342
|
20.6%
|
N/M - not meaningful
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $447.5 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $82.4 million, from $44.4 million year-to-date in 2019 to $126.8 million year-to-date in 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 44 basis points during the six months this year compared to last year.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as a 5 basis point increase in the conversion ratio, to 0.71%, in 2020.
Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. Year to date we have swapped $77.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista.
Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $18.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 8.9%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
|
Noninterest expense
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Compensation expense
|
$ 10,597
|
$ 9,548
|
$ 1,049
|
11.0%
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
1,571
|
1,444
|
127
|
8.8%
|
Contracted data processing
|
475
|
447
|
28
|
6.3%
|
Taxes and assessments
|
631
|
605
|
26
|
4.3%
|
Professional services
|
883
|
700
|
183
|
26.1%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
228
|
235
|
(7)
|
-3.0%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
331
|
546
|
(215)
|
-39.4%
|
Marketing
|
339
|
367
|
(28)
|
-7.6%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
407
|
356
|
51
|
14.3%
|
Other
|
2,652
|
2,391
|
261
|
10.9%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 18,114
|
$ 16,639
|
$ 1,475
|
8.9%
Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. Full time equivalent ("FTE") employees increased by 20, or 4.6%, to 456 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance decreased 4.1% for 2020. Commission expense increased $418.1 thousand, or 88.7%, and overtime expense increased $166.2 thousand, or 119.2%, both as a result of increased loan activity.
The increase in net occupancy is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic related increases in janitorial services and supplies of $123 thousand.
The increase in professional services costs is the result of increased consulting services to implement cost savings and customer services.
The decrease in ATM/interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $137.4 thousand, Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") valuation expense of $121.6 thousand, postage expense of $50.4 thousand, communications expense of $38.6 thousand and education and training expense of $25.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $182.3 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 61.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2020 was 11.3% compared to 15.1% in 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $36.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 8.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
|
Noninterest expense
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Compensation expense
|
$ 21,468
|
$ 19,353
|
$ 2,115
|
10.9%
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
3,053
|
2,947
|
106
|
3.6%
|
Contracted data processing
|
925
|
866
|
59
|
6.8%
|
Taxes and assessments
|
1,210
|
1,197
|
13
|
1.1%
|
Professional services
|
1,620
|
1,395
|
225
|
16.1%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
459
|
475
|
(16)
|
-3.4%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
778
|
924
|
(146)
|
-15.8%
|
Marketing
|
695
|
707
|
(12)
|
-1.7%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
844
|
705
|
139
|
19.7%
|
Other
|
4,918
|
4,519
|
399
|
8.8%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 35,970
|
$ 33,088
|
$ 2,882
|
8.7%
Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. FTE employees increased by 21, or 4.8%, to 454 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance increased 2.6% for 2020. Commission expense increased $508.7 thousand, or 54.8%, and overtime expense increased $189.6 thousand, or 78.5%, both as a result of increased loan activity.
The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $207.5 thousand, MSR valuation expense of $162.7 thousand, postage expense of $100.9 thousand, communications expense of $55.2 thousand, ATM/debit card losses of $51.5 thousand and education and training expense of $50.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $255.4 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2020 was 12.2% compared to 15.8% in same period in 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $502.6 million, or 21.8%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020, due primarily to a $314.0 million, or 18.4%, increase in the loan portfolio. Loans that are held for sale increased $16.2 million, or 710.6%, and cash increased $148.0 million, primarily related to the proceeds from Small Business Association's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans held on deposit.
|
End of period loan balances
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$ 442,444
|
$ 203,110
|
$ 239,334
|
117.8%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
Owner Occupied
|
252,914
|
245,606
|
7,308
|
3.0%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
646,792
|
592,222
|
54,570
|
9.2%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
453,067
|
463,032
|
(9,965)
|
-2.2%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
178,318
|
155,825
|
22,493
|
14.4%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
35,441
|
34,114
|
1,327
|
3.9%
|
Consumer and Other
|
13,989
|
15,061
|
(1,072)
|
-7.1%
|
Total Loans
|
$ 2,022,965
|
$ 1,708,970
|
$ 313,995
|
18.4%
Loan growth during 2020 totaled $314.0 million, including $257.6 million of PPP loans. Otherwise, loan growth was led by increases of $61.9 million in Commercial Real Estate and $22.5 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the Central Ohio market. The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we successfully refinance many on balance sheet mortgages and home equity loans into saleable mortgage products. All regions have contributed to the growth in the first six months, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations.
Paycheck Protection Program
We began accepting applications for the PPP loans on April 3, 2020 and during the first six months of 2020 processed 2,290 loans totaling $257.6 million. SBA fees, which will be earned over the life of the PPP loans, total approximately $9.8 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the loans. We are approved to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), and have borrowed $183.7 million.
"By participating in the SBA PPP lending program we were able to directly assist our small business customers, impacting more than 36,000 jobs. This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
During the first six months, Civista modified 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through June 30, 2020 are as follows:
|
Loans modified under COVID-19 programs
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Type of Loan
|
Number of
|
Balance
|
Weighted
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
229
|
$ 47,686
|
4.56%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
Owner Occupied
|
193
|
91,831
|
4.82%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
179
|
234,543
|
4.47%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
170
|
29,012
|
4.67%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
18
|
26,296
|
4.39%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
9
|
1,783
|
4.94%
|
Consumer and Other
|
15
|
132
|
8.01%
|
813
|
$ 431,283
|
4.57%
"We took a very proactive approach with our customers to offer deferrals with the onset of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders. The deferrals were for 90 days and many are expiring late this month," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Total deposits increased $390.5 million, or 23.3%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
|
End of period deposit balances
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 693,848
|
$ 512,553
|
$ 181,295
|
35.4%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
408,980
|
301,674
|
107,306
|
35.6%
|
Savings and money market
|
673,524
|
588,697
|
84,827
|
14.4%
|
Time deposits
|
292,909
|
275,840
|
17,069
|
6.2%
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 2,069,261
|
$ 1,678,764
|
$ 390,497
|
23.3%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $181.3 million was due to a $134.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $21.4 million increase in personal demand deposit accounts. Much of the increase in the business demand deposit accounts is due to the PPP loan proceeds. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to an increases in money markets and brokered money market accounts. The increase in time deposits is due to public fund time deposit accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding. The Company also borrowed $183.7 million from the PPPLF to help fund PPP loans.
Stock Repurchase Program
Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock. As of April 4 2020, Civista repurchased all 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $16.90 per share. A new share repurchase program for $13.5 million was approved in April 2020. There have not been any share repurchases under this new program.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as a result of a $10.7 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $6.8 million. These increases were partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease related to the repurchase of shares.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $41 thousand for the six months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $107 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019. The allowance ratio at June 30, 2020, without the PPP loans was 1.16%.
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Beginning of period
|
$ 14,767
|
$ 13,679
|
Charge-offs
|
(140)
|
(395)
|
Recoveries
|
181
|
502
|
Provision
|
5,612
|
-
|
End of period
|
$ 20,420
|
$ 13,786
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $7.8 million, a 14.6% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.28% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 262.13% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.
|
Non-performing Assets
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 5,441
|
$ 6,115
|
Restructured loans
|
2,349
|
3,004
|
Total non-performing loans
|
7,790
|
9,119
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
-
|
-
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 7,790
|
$ 9,119
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest income
|
$ 24,584
|
$ 24,926
|
$ 49,586
|
$ 49,510
|
Interest expense
|
2,509
|
3,184
|
5,396
|
6,050
|
Net interest income
|
22,075
|
21,742
|
44,190
|
43,460
|
Provision for loan losses
|
3,486
|
-
|
5,612
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision
|
18,589
|
21,742
|
38,578
|
43,460
|
Noninterest income
|
6,854
|
5,104
|
13,730
|
11,388
|
Noninterest expense
|
18,114
|
16,639
|
35,970
|
33,088
|
Income before taxes
|
7,329
|
10,207
|
16,338
|
21,760
|
Income tax expense
|
825
|
1,546
|
2,001
|
3,430
|
Net income
|
6,504
|
8,661
|
14,337
|
18,330
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
-
|
164
|
-
|
328
|
Net income available
|
to common shareholders
|
$ 6,504
|
$ 8,497
|
$ 14,337
|
$ 18,002
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.20
|
Earnings per common share,
|
basic
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.15
|
diluted
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.08
|
Average shares outstanding,
|
basic
|
16,044,125
|
15,628,537
|
16,280,935
|
15,618,154
|
diluted
|
16,044,125
|
16,922,712
|
16,280,935
|
16,912,329
|
Selected financial ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.93%
|
1.58%
|
1.07%
|
1.65%
|
Return on average equity
|
7.91%
|
11.01%
|
8.70%
|
11.98%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
27.13%
|
19.85%
|
24.98%
|
17.04%
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.61%
|
4.49%
|
3.84%
|
4.47%
|
Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$ 196,520
|
$ 48,535
|
Investment securities
|
369,181
|
359,690
|
Loans held for sale
|
18,523
|
2,285
|
Loans
|
2,022,965
|
1,708,970
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
(20,420)
|
(14,767)
|
Net loans
|
2,002,545
|
1,694,203
|
Other securities
|
20,537
|
20,280
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
23,137
|
22,871
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
84,852
|
85,156
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
45,489
|
44,999
|
Other assets
|
51,369
|
31,538
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,812,153
|
$ 2,309,557
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,069,261
|
$ 1,678,764
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
125,000
|
226,500
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
23,608
|
18,674
|
Other borrowings
|
183,695
|
-
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
44,549
|
26,066
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
336,613
|
330,126
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,812,153
|
$ 2,309,557
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
16,052,979
|
16,687,542
|
Book value per share
|
$ 20.97
|
$ 19.78
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
11.97%
|
14.29%
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.01%
|
0.86%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.28%
|
0.39%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
262.13%
|
161.95%
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 5,441
|
$ 6,115
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
2,349
|
3,004
|
Other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
$ 7,790
|
$ 9,119
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
End of Period Balances
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 196,520
|
$ 256,023
|
$ 48,535
|
$ 62,219
|
$ 49,839
|
Investment securities
|
369,181
|
366,689
|
359,690
|
356,439
|
360,512
|
Loans held for sale
|
18,523
|
7,632
|
2,285
|
8,983
|
2,563
|
Loans
|
2,022,965
|
1,743,125
|
1,708,970
|
1,648,640
|
1,598,770
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(20,420)
|
(16,948)
|
(14,767)
|
(14,144)
|
(13,786)
|
Net Loans
|
2,002,545
|
1,726,177
|
1,694,203
|
1,634,496
|
1,584,984
|
Other securities
|
20,537
|
20,280
|
20,280
|
20,280
|
20,280
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
23,137
|
22,443
|
22,871
|
22,201
|
21,720
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
84,852
|
84,919
|
85,156
|
85,461
|
85,706
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
45,489
|
45,249
|
44,999
|
44,745
|
44,491
|
Other assets
|
51,369
|
46,444
|
31,538
|
34,241
|
32,900
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,812,153
|
$ 2,575,856
|
$ 2,309,557
|
$ 2,269,065
|
$ 2,202,995
|
Liabilities
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,069,261
|
$ 1,991,939
|
$ 1,678,764
|
$ 1,632,621
|
$ 1,632,720
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
125,000
|
142,000
|
226,500
|
236,100
|
176,300
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
23,608
|
22,699
|
18,674
|
15,088
|
15,554
|
Other borrowings
|
183,695
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
44,549
|
61,624
|
26,066
|
26,566
|
24,782
|
Total liabilities
|
2,475,540
|
2,247,689
|
1,979,431
|
1,939,802
|
1,878,783
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred shares, Series B
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,158
|
9,364
|
Common shares
|
276,841
|
276,546
|
276,422
|
267,559
|
267,275
|
Retained earnings
|
78,712
|
73,972
|
67,974
|
62,023
|
56,199
|
Treasury shares
|
(32,594)
|
(32,239)
|
(21,144)
|
(21,144)
|
(17,235)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
13,654
|
9,888
|
6,874
|
11,667
|
8,609
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
336,613
|
328,167
|
330,126
|
329,263
|
324,212
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 2,812,153
|
$ 2,575,856
|
$ 2,309,557
|
$ 2,269,065
|
$ 2,202,995
|
Quarterly Average Balances
|
Assets:
|
Earning assets
|
$ 2,528,006
|
$ 2,232,168
|
$ 2,070,175
|
$ 2,021,780
|
$ 1,986,841
|
Securities
|
386,838
|
385,187
|
372,639
|
379,525
|
373,999
|
Loans
|
1,972,969
|
1,725,685
|
1,676,769
|
1,626,010
|
1,583,533
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,108,227
|
$ 1,975,133
|
$ 1,661,452
|
$ 1,622,527
|
$ 1,670,247
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
1,317,336
|
1,175,593
|
1,160,499
|
1,139,632
|
1,129,964
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
302,267
|
209,909
|
252,908
|
246,235
|
186,140
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
330,524
|
332,602
|
329,634
|
326,103
|
315,438
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Income statement
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$ 24,584
|
$ 25,002
|
$ 24,521
|
$ 24,023
|
$ 24,926
|
Total interest expense
|
2,509
|
2,887
|
3,299
|
3,605
|
3,184
|
Net interest income
|
22,075
|
22,115
|
21,222
|
20,418
|
21,742
|
Provision for loan losses
|
3,486
|
2,126
|
885
|
150
|
-
|
Noninterest income
|
6,854
|
6,876
|
5,627
|
5,429
|
5,104
|
Noninterest expense
|
18,114
|
17,856
|
17,128
|
16,731
|
16,639
|
Income before taxes
|
7,329
|
9,009
|
8,836
|
8,966
|
10,207
|
Income tax expense
|
825
|
1,176
|
995
|
1,258
|
1,546
|
Net income
|
6,504
|
7,833
|
7,841
|
7,708
|
8,661
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
-
|
-
|
157
|
162
|
164
|
Net income available to
|
common shareholders
|
$ 6,504
|
$ 7,833
|
$ 7,684
|
$ 7,546
|
$ 8,497
|
Common shares dividend paid
|
$ 1,764
|
$ 1,835
|
$ 1,702
|
$ 1,722
|
$ 1,719
|
Per share data
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.49
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.54
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
0.41
|
0.47
|
0.47
|
0.46
|
0.51
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
16,044,125
|
16,517,745
|
15,796,713
|
15,577,371
|
15,628,537
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
16,044,125
|
16,517,745
|
16,734,391
|
16,849,887
|
16,922,712
|
Asset quality
|
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|
$ 16,948
|
$ 14,767
|
$ 14,144
|
$ 13,786
|
$ 13,822
|
Charge-offs
|
(116)
|
(24)
|
(345)
|
(36)
|
(156)
|
Recoveries
|
102
|
79
|
83
|
244
|
120
|
Provision
|
3,486
|
2,126
|
885
|
150
|
-
|
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|
$ 20,420
|
$ 16,948
|
$ 14,767
|
$ 14,144
|
$ 13,786
|
Ratios
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.01%
|
0.97%
|
0.86%
|
0.86%
|
0.86%
|
Allowance to nonperforming assets
|
262.14%
|
197.97%
|
161.95%
|
149.91%
|
164.69%
|
Allowance to nonperforming loans
|
262.14%
|
197.97%
|
161.95%
|
149.91%
|
164.69%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$ 7,790
|
$ 8,561
|
$ 9,119
|
$ 9,435
|
$ 8,371
|
Other real estate owned
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 7,790
|
$ 8,561
|
$ 9,119
|
$ 9,435
|
$ 8,371
|
Capital and liquidity
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
10.43%
|
10.66%
|
12.35%
|
12.37%
|
12.44%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.99%
|
14.33%
|
15.26%
|
15.50%
|
15.94%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.97%
|
15.25%
|
16.10%
|
16.32%
|
16.78%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
9.29%
|
9.82%
|
11.08%
|
10.81%
|
10.89%
|
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
|
$ 336,613
|
$ 328,167
|
$ 330,126
|
$ 329,263
|
$ 324,212
|
Less: Preferred Equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,158
|
9,364
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
83,135
|
83,363
|
83,595
|
83,829
|
84,064
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 253,478
|
$ 244,804
|
$ 246,531
|
$ 236,276
|
$ 230,784
|
Total Shares Outstanding
|
16,052,979
|
16,064,010
|
16,687,542
|
15,473,275
|
15,633,059
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 15.79
|
$ 15.24
|
$ 14.77
|
$ 15.27
|
$ 14.76
|
Tangible Assets
|
Total Assets - GAAP
|
$ 2,812,153
|
$ 2,575,856
|
$ 2,309,557
|
$ 2,269,065
|
$ 2,202,995
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
83,135
|
83,363
|
83,595
|
83,829
|
84,064
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,729,018
|
$ 2,492,493
|
$ 2,225,962
|
$ 2,185,236
|
$ 2,118,931
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.29%
|
9.82%
|
11.08%
|
10.81%
|
10.89%
