Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year period. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.3 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million or $1.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019.

"The challenges for 2020 continued through the second quarter. Much of our market area was under a stay at home order during a large part of the second quarter. We continued to work with customers providing loan payment deferrals as well as relief from overdraft and service charge fees. Along with this economic uncertainty comes the need to increase our provision for loan losses. Despite these challenging times, we are extremely pleased with our second quarter earnings," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $333 thousand, or 1.5%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The decrease in net interest income is a result of a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Interest income decreased $342 thousand, or 1.4%, for the second quarter of 2020. Average yields decreased 113 basis points which resulted in a $5.3 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in average yields was partially offset by an increase in average earning assets of $541.2 million, which resulted in a $4.9 million increase in interest income. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $758 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the Bank had average Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans totaling $189.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans, Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average asset yield would have been 4.29%.

Interest expense decreased $675 thousand, or 21.2%, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $303.5 million, resulting in a $141 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 35 basis points, resulting in an $816 thousand decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin decreased 88 basis points to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.49% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 13 basis points and 25 basis points to net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Net interest income increased $730 thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Interest income increased $76 thousand, or 0.2%, for the first six months of 2020. Average earning assets increased $378.0 million, which resulted in a $7.5 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 78 basis points which resulted in a $7.4 million decrease in interest income. Year-to-date accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.5 million for 2020 and $2.1 million for 2019. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $94.7 million. These loans had an average yield of 3.46% including the amortization of PPP fees. Removing the impact of PPP loans Interest income would have decreased $1.6 million and average yields would have been 4.45%.

Interest expense decreased $654 thousand, or 10.8%, for the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $206.9 million, resulting in a $546 thousand increase in interest expense. Average rates decreased 22 basis points, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin decreased 63 basis points to 3.84% for the first six months of 2020, compared to 4.47% for the same period a year ago. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios contributed approximately 14 basis points and 23 basis points to net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans ** $ 1,972,969 $ 21,613 4.41%

$ 1,583,533 $ 21,657 5.49%

Taxable securities 185,956 1,359 3.05%

202,995 1,694 3.39%

Non-taxable securities 200,882 1,541 4.19%

171,004 1,408 4.39%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 168,199 71 0.17%

29,309 167 2.29%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,528,006 24,584 4.01%

$ 1,986,841 24,926 5.14%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions 84,961





38,558





Premises and equipment, net 22,535





21,819





Accrued interest receivable 9,312





7,324





Intangible assets 84,906





85,865





Bank owned life insurance 45,334





44,328





Other assets 43,297





22,193





Less allowance for loan losses (17,098)





(13,884)





Total Assets $ 2,801,253





$ 2,193,044























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings $ 1,027,678 $ 439 0.17%

$ 858,781 $ 721 0.34%

Time 289,658 1,363 1.89%

271,183 1,255 1.86%

FHLB 125,034 447 1.44%

138,271 831 2.41%

Other borrowings 124,819 4 0.01%

- - 0.00%

Subordinated debentures 29,427 250 3.42%

29,427 372 5.07%

Repurchase agreements 22,987 6 0.15%

18,442 5 0.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,619,603 2,509 0.62%

$ 1,316,104 3,184 0.97%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 790,891





540,283





Other liabilities 60,235





21,219





Shareholders' equity 330,524





315,438





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,801,253





$ 2,193,044























Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 22,075 3.39%



$ 21,742 4.17%



















Net interest margin



3.61%





4.49%



















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $413 thousand and $378 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans



Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans ** $ 1,849,327 $ 43,286 4.71%

$ 1,573,924 $ 42,619 5.46%

Taxable securities 186,780 2,775 3.10%

205,285 3,442 3.41%

Non-taxable securities 199,233 3,053 4.21%

164,349 2,760 4.44%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 144,748 472 0.66%

58,541 689 2.37%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,380,088 49,586 4.30%

$ 2,002,099 49,510 5.08%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions 126,655





65,567





Premises and equipment, net 22,636





21,872





Accrued interest receivable 8,031





6,931





Intangible assets 84,994





85,990





Bank owned life insurance 45,210





43,987





Other assets 36,229





22,394





Less allowance for loan losses (16,013)





(13,885)





Total Assets $ 2,687,830





$ 2,234,955























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings $ 961,285 $ 1,044 0.22%

$ 857,232 $ 1,429 0.34%

Time 285,179 2,743 1.93%

270,847 2,438 1.82%

FHLB 141,391 1,028 1.46%

117,882 1,429 2.44%

Other borrowings 62,410 4 0.01%

- - 0.00%

Federal funds purchased 305 3 1.98%

- - 0.00%

Subordinated debentures 29,427 563 3.85%

29,427 744 5.10%

Repurchase agreements 22,555 11 0.10%

20,309 10 0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,502,552 5,396 0.72%

$ 1,295,697 6,050 0.94%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 795,215





610,265





Other liabilities 58,500





20,408





Shareholders' equity 331,563





308,585





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,687,830





$ 2,234,955























Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 44,190 3.58%



$ 43,460 4.14%



















Net interest margin



3.84%





4.47%



















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $819 thousand and $741 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans



Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. No provision was recorded during the first six months of 2019. The reserve ratio increased to 1.01% from 0.86% at December 31, 2019 due to an increase in the bank's qualitative factors related to the economic shutdown that is driven by COVID-19. The reserve ratio without $257.6 million of PPP loans would have been 1.16% at June 30, 2020. Economic impacts include the loss of revenue being experience by our business clients, disruption of supply chains, additional employee costs for businesses due to the pandemic, higher unemployment rates throughout our footprint and a large number of customers requesting payment relief. We expect our Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Consumer portfolios to be impacted the most.

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 34.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Service charges $ 930

$ 1,552

$ (622)

-40.1% Net gain on sale of securities -

10

(10)

-100.0% Net loss on equity securities (5)

(33)

28

84.8% Net gain on sale of loans 2,261

555

1,706

307.4% ATM/Interchange fees 1,149

951

198

20.8% Wealth management fees 904

911

(7)

-0.8% Bank owned life insurance 240

252

(12)

-4.8% Tax refund processing fees 475

550

(75)

-13.6% Swap fees 764

15

749

NM Other 136

341

(205)

-60.1% Total noninterest income $ 6,854

$ 5,104

$ 1,750

34.3%















N/M - not meaningful































Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $476.8 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $63.5 million, from $27.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $91.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 49 basis points in the second quarter this year compared to last year.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.

Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. During the quarter, we swapped $44.8 million in loans.

Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income totaled $13.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Service charges $ 2,398

$ 3,008

$ (610)

-20.3% Net gain on sale of securities -

14

(14)

-100.0% Net loss on equity securities (146)

(31)

(115)

-371.0% Net gain on sale of loans 3,088

886

2,202

248.5% ATM/Interchange fees 2,043

1,857

186

10.0% Wealth management fees 1,910

1,758

152

8.6% Bank owned life insurance 490

499

(9)

-1.8% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,750

(375)

-13.6% Swap fees 1,102

88

1,014

NM Other 470

559

(89)

-15.9% Total noninterest income $ 13,730

$ 11,388

$ 2,342

20.6%















N/M - not meaningful































Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $447.5 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. The Company also waived $93 thousand in service charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increased gain on sale of loans is primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold of $82.4 million, from $44.4 million year-to-date in 2019 to $126.8 million year-to-date in 2020. The premium on sold loans also increased by 44 basis points during the six months this year compared to last year.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction fees and the receipt of MasterCard fees.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as a 5 basis point increase in the conversion ratio, to 0.71%, in 2020.

Swap fees increased as a result of the declining interest rate environment and more customers looking to lock in lower fixed rate loans. Year to date we have swapped $77.4 million in loans to provide low fixed rate loans for customers and variable rate loans for Civista.

Tax refund processing fees decreased due to a decline in volume processed.

For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $18.1 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 8.9%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 10,597

$ 9,548

$ 1,049

11.0% Net occupancy and equipment 1,571

1,444

127

8.8% Contracted data processing 475

447

28

6.3% Taxes and assessments 631

605

26

4.3% Professional services 883

700

183

26.1% Amortization of intangible assets 228

235

(7)

-3.0% ATM/Interchange expense 331

546

(215)

-39.4% Marketing 339

367

(28)

-7.6% Software maintenance expense 407

356

51

14.3% Other 2,652

2,391

261

10.9% Total noninterest expense $ 18,114

$ 16,639

$ 1,475

8.9%

















Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. Full time equivalent ("FTE") employees increased by 20, or 4.6%, to 456 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance decreased 4.1% for 2020. Commission expense increased $418.1 thousand, or 88.7%, and overtime expense increased $166.2 thousand, or 119.2%, both as a result of increased loan activity.

The increase in net occupancy is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic related increases in janitorial services and supplies of $123 thousand.

The increase in professional services costs is the result of increased consulting services to implement cost savings and customer services.

The decrease in ATM/interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $137.4 thousand, Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") valuation expense of $121.6 thousand, postage expense of $50.4 thousand, communications expense of $38.6 thousand and education and training expense of $25.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $182.3 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 61.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2020 was 11.3% compared to 15.1% in 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense totaled $36.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 8.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 21,468

$ 19,353

$ 2,115

10.9% Net occupancy and equipment 3,053

2,947

106

3.6% Contracted data processing 925

866

59

6.8% Taxes and assessments 1,210

1,197

13

1.1% Professional services 1,620

1,395

225

16.1% Amortization of intangible assets 459

475

(16)

-3.4% ATM/Interchange expense 778

924

(146)

-15.8% Marketing 695

707

(12)

-1.7% Software maintenance expense 844

705

139

19.7% Other 4,918

4,519

399

8.8% Total noninterest expense $ 35,970

$ 33,088

$ 2,882

8.7%

















Compensation expense increased due to an increase in employees, annual pay increases and commission expense. FTE employees increased by 21, or 4.8%, to 454 FTE. Annual pay increases in 2020 were an average of 3.3%. Employee insurance increased 2.6% for 2020. Commission expense increased $508.7 thousand, or 54.8%, and overtime expense increased $189.6 thousand, or 78.5%, both as a result of increased loan activity.

The decrease in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020 and savings realized by a vendor change.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to a general increase in software maintenance contracts.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in loan origination expense of $207.5 thousand, MSR valuation expense of $162.7 thousand, postage expense of $100.9 thousand, communications expense of $55.2 thousand, ATM/debit card losses of $51.5 thousand and education and training expense of $50.0 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in travel and lodging expense of $255.4 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 59.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The change in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to the increase in noninterest expense.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2020 was 12.2% compared to 15.8% in same period in 2019.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $502.6 million, or 21.8%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020, due primarily to a $314.0 million, or 18.4%, increase in the loan portfolio. Loans that are held for sale increased $16.2 million, or 710.6%, and cash increased $148.0 million, primarily related to the proceeds from Small Business Association's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans held on deposit.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 442,444

$ 203,110

$ 239,334

117.8% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 252,914

245,606

7,308

3.0% Non-owner Occupied 646,792

592,222

54,570

9.2% Residential Real Estate 453,067

463,032

(9,965)

-2.2% Real Estate Construction 178,318

155,825

22,493

14.4% Farm Real Estate 35,441

34,114

1,327

3.9% Consumer and Other 13,989

15,061

(1,072)

-7.1% Total Loans $ 2,022,965

$ 1,708,970

$ 313,995

18.4%

















Loan growth during 2020 totaled $314.0 million, including $257.6 million of PPP loans. Otherwise, loan growth was led by increases of $61.9 million in Commercial Real Estate and $22.5 million in Real Estate Construction. The Commercial Real Estate growth continues to be aided by some successful real estate projects we kept on balance sheet by using longer term swaps that might otherwise have been refinanced on the commercial mortgage-backed securities market. Our construction portfolio continues to be vibrant, especially in the Central Ohio market. The decrease in Residential Real Estate was expected as we successfully refinance many on balance sheet mortgages and home equity loans into saleable mortgage products. All regions have contributed to the growth in the first six months, aided by many new clients and prospects from our success in PPP originations.

Paycheck Protection Program

We began accepting applications for the PPP loans on April 3, 2020 and during the first six months of 2020 processed 2,290 loans totaling $257.6 million. SBA fees, which will be earned over the life of the PPP loans, total approximately $9.8 million, which are being recognized in interest income over the life of the loans. We are approved to borrow from the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF"), and have borrowed $183.7 million.

"By participating in the SBA PPP lending program we were able to directly assist our small business customers, impacting more than 36,000 jobs. This program will make a real difference in the businesses and lives of our customers and their employees," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

During the first six months, Civista modified 813 loans totaling $431.3 million, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All of the loans modified were performing at the time of the modification and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. Details with respect to actual loan modifications processed through June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Loans modified under COVID-19 programs







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Weighted

average

interest rate













Commercial and Agriculture

229

$ 47,686

4.56% Commercial Real Estate:











Owner Occupied

193

91,831

4.82% Non-owner Occupied

179

234,543

4.47% Residential Real Estate

170

29,012

4.67% Real Estate Construction

18

26,296

4.39% Farm Real Estate

9

1,783

4.94% Consumer and Other

15

132

8.01%



813

$ 431,283

4.57%















"We took a very proactive approach with our customers to offer deferrals with the onset of COVID-19 and the stay at home orders. The deferrals were for 90 days and many are expiring late this month," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Total deposits increased $390.5 million, or 23.3%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2020

2019

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 693,848

$ 512,553

$ 181,295

35.4% Interest-bearing demand 408,980

301,674

107,306

35.6% Savings and money market 673,524

588,697

84,827

14.4% Time deposits 292,909

275,840

17,069

6.2% Total Deposits $ 2,069,261

$ 1,678,764

$ 390,497

23.3%

















The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $181.3 million was due to a $134.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts and a $21.4 million increase in personal demand deposit accounts. Much of the increase in the business demand deposit accounts is due to the PPP loan proceeds. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased, primarily due to increases in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to an increases in money markets and brokered money market accounts. The increase in time deposits is due to public fund time deposit accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $101.5 million, or 44.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits reduced the need for wholesale funding. The Company also borrowed $183.7 million from the PPPLF to help fund PPP loans.

Stock Repurchase Program

Civista approved a share repurchase plan in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common stock. As of April 4 2020, Civista repurchased all 672,000 shares for $11.4 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $16.90 per share. A new share repurchase program for $13.5 million was approved in April 2020. There have not been any share repurchases under this new program.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $6.5 million, or 2.0%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 as a result of a $10.7 million increase in retained earnings and an increase in other comprehensive income of $6.8 million. These increases were partially offset by an $11.5 million decrease related to the repurchase of shares.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $41 thousand for the six months of 2020 compared to net recoveries of $107 thousand for the same period of 2019. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.86% at December 31, 2019. The allowance ratio at June 30, 2020, without the PPP loans was 1.16%.

Allowance for Loan Losses







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Six months ended June 30,



2020

2019

Beginning of period $ 14,767

$ 13,679

Charge-offs (140)

(395)

Recoveries 181

502

Provision 5,612

-

End of period $ 20,420

$ 13,786













Non-performing assets at June 30, 2020 were $7.8 million, a 14.6% decrease from December 31, 2019. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.28% from 0.39% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 262.13% from 161.95% At December 31, 2019.

Non-performing Assets







(unaudited - dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

Non-accrual loans $ 5,441

$ 6,115

Restructured loans 2,349

3,004

Total non-performing loans 7,790

9,119

Other Real Estate Owned -

-

Total non-performing assets $ 7,790

$ 9,119













Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Interest income $ 24,584

$ 24,926

$ 49,586

$ 49,510 Interest expense 2,509

3,184

5,396

6,050 Net interest income 22,075

21,742

44,190

43,460 Provision for loan losses 3,486

-

5,612

- Net interest income after provision 18,589

21,742

38,578

43,460 Noninterest income 6,854

5,104

13,730

11,388 Noninterest expense 18,114

16,639

35,970

33,088 Income before taxes 7,329

10,207

16,338

21,760 Income tax expense 825

1,546

2,001

3,430 Net income 6,504

8,661

14,337

18,330 Preferred stock dividends -

164

-

328 Net income available













to common shareholders $ 6,504

$ 8,497

$ 14,337

$ 18,002















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.11

$ 0.22

$ 0.20















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.41

$ 0.54

$ 0.88

$ 1.15 diluted $ 0.41

$ 0.51

$ 0.88

$ 1.08















Average shares outstanding,













basic 16,044,125

15,628,537

16,280,935

15,618,154 diluted 16,044,125

16,922,712

16,280,935

16,912,329















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 0.93%

1.58%

1.07%

1.65% Return on average equity 7.91%

11.01%

8.70%

11.98% Dividend payout ratio 27.13%

19.85%

24.98%

17.04% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.61%

4.49%

3.84%

4.47%

















Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)











Cash and due from financial institutions $ 196,520

$ 48,535 Investment securities 369,181

359,690 Loans held for sale 18,523

2,285 Loans 2,022,965

1,708,970 Less: allowance for loan losses (20,420)

(14,767) Net loans 2,002,545

1,694,203 Other securities 20,537

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 23,137

22,871 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,852

85,156 Bank owned life insurance 45,489

44,999 Other assets 51,369

31,538 Total assets $ 2,812,153

$ 2,309,557







Total deposits $ 2,069,261

$ 1,678,764 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000

226,500 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,608

18,674 Other borrowings 183,695

- Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,549

26,066 Total shareholders' equity 336,613

330,126 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,812,153

$ 2,309,557







Shares outstanding at period end 16,052,979

16,687,542







Book value per share $ 20.97

$ 19.78 Equity to asset ratio 11.97%

14.29%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01%

0.86% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28%

0.39% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 262.13%

161.95%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 5,441

$ 6,115 Troubled debt restructurings 2,349

3,004 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 7,790

$ 9,119









Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 196,520

$ 256,023

$ 48,535

$ 62,219

$ 49,839 Investment securities 369,181

366,689

359,690

356,439

360,512 Loans held for sale 18,523

7,632

2,285

8,983

2,563 Loans 2,022,965

1,743,125

1,708,970

1,648,640

1,598,770 Allowance for loan losses (20,420)

(16,948)

(14,767)

(14,144)

(13,786) Net Loans 2,002,545

1,726,177

1,694,203

1,634,496

1,584,984 Other securities 20,537

20,280

20,280

20,280

20,280 Premises and equipment, net 23,137

22,443

22,871

22,201

21,720 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,852

84,919

85,156

85,461

85,706 Bank owned life insurance 45,489

45,249

44,999

44,745

44,491 Other assets 51,369

46,444

31,538

34,241

32,900 Total Assets $ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,069,261

$ 1,991,939

$ 1,678,764

$ 1,632,621

$ 1,632,720 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000

142,000

226,500

236,100

176,300 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,608

22,699

18,674

15,088

15,554 Other borrowings 183,695

-

-

-

- Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,549

61,624

26,066

26,566

24,782 Total liabilities 2,475,540

2,247,689

1,979,431

1,939,802

1,878,783



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B -

-

-

9,158

9,364 Common shares 276,841

276,546

276,422

267,559

267,275 Retained earnings 78,712

73,972

67,974

62,023

56,199 Treasury shares (32,594)

(32,239)

(21,144)

(21,144)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,654

9,888

6,874

11,667

8,609 Total shareholders' equity 336,613

328,167

330,126

329,263

324,212



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,528,006

$ 2,232,168

$ 2,070,175

$ 2,021,780

$ 1,986,841 Securities 386,838

385,187

372,639

379,525

373,999 Loans 1,972,969

1,725,685

1,676,769

1,626,010

1,583,533 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,108,227

$ 1,975,133

$ 1,661,452

$ 1,622,527

$ 1,670,247 Interest-bearing deposits 1,317,336

1,175,593

1,160,499

1,139,632

1,129,964 Other interest-bearing liabilities 302,267

209,909

252,908

246,235

186,140 Total shareholders' equity 330,524

332,602

329,634

326,103

315,438





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



















Total interest and dividend income $ 24,584

$ 25,002

$ 24,521

$ 24,023

$ 24,926 Total interest expense 2,509

2,887

3,299

3,605

3,184 Net interest income 22,075

22,115

21,222

20,418

21,742 Provision for loan losses 3,486

2,126

885

150

- Noninterest income 6,854

6,876

5,627

5,429

5,104 Noninterest expense 18,114

17,856

17,128

16,731

16,639 Income before taxes 7,329

9,009

8,836

8,966

10,207 Income tax expense 825

1,176

995

1,258

1,546 Net income 6,504

7,833

7,841

7,708

8,661 Preferred stock dividends -

-

157

162

164 Net income available to

















common shareholders $ 6,504

$ 7,833

$ 7,684

$ 7,546

$ 8,497



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,764

$ 1,835

$ 1,702

$ 1,722

$ 1,719



















Per share data





































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41

$ 0.47

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share 0.41

0.47

0.47

0.46

0.51 Dividends paid per common share 0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11 Average common shares outstanding - basic 16,044,125

16,517,745

15,796,713

15,577,371

15,628,537 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,044,125

16,517,745

16,734,391

16,849,887

16,922,712



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 16,948

$ 14,767

$ 14,144

$ 13,786

$ 13,822 Charge-offs (116)

(24)

(345)

(36)

(156) Recoveries 102

79

83

244

120 Provision 3,486

2,126

885

150

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 20,420

$ 16,948

$ 14,767

$ 14,144

$ 13,786



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.01%

0.97%

0.86%

0.86%

0.86% Allowance to nonperforming assets 262.14%

197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69% Allowance to nonperforming loans 262.14%

197.97%

161.95%

149.91%

164.69%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 7,790

$ 8,561

$ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 7,790

$ 8,561

$ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.43%

10.66%

12.35%

12.37%

12.44% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.99%

14.33%

15.26%

15.50%

15.94% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.97%

15.25%

16.10%

16.32%

16.78% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.29%

9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 336,613

$ 328,167

$ 330,126

$ 329,263

$ 324,212 Less: Preferred Equity -

-

-

9,158

9,364 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 83,135

83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 253,478

$ 244,804

$ 246,531

$ 236,276

$ 230,784



















Total Shares Outstanding 16,052,979

16,064,010

16,687,542

15,473,275

15,633,059



















Tangible book value per share $ 15.79

$ 15.24

$ 14.77

$ 15.27

$ 14.76



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 2,812,153

$ 2,575,856

$ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 83,135

83,363

83,595

83,829

84,064 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,729,018

$ 2,492,493

$ 2,225,962

$ 2,185,236

$ 2,118,931



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.29%

9.82%

11.08%

10.81%

10.89%





















