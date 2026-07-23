Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Net Income of $14.3 million, up $3.3 million from Second-Quarter 2025

News provided by

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 23, 2026, 07:00 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $14.3 million, or $0.69 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results of the periods presented include the impact of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB") merger since November 7, 2025.

  • Net income for the second-quarter of 2026 of  $14.3 million, a $3.3 million or 30.0% increase compared to $11.0 million for the second-quarter 2025, but down $0.7 million or 4.5% compared to $15.0 million for the first-quarter 2026.
  • Net interest margin expanded 25 basis points year-over-year to 3.89% while cost of funds declined 37 basis points.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $0.69 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 for the second quarter of 2025. The modest decrease primarily reflects the additional shares issued in connection with the FSB merger and common stock offering completed during the second-half of 2025. 
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Cost of funds of 194 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, 37 basis points lower than the 232 basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, and 2 basis points lower than the 196 basis points in first-quarter 2026.
  • Cost of deposits of 183 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, down 13 basis points compared to 196 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, but 2 basis points higher than the 181 basis points in the first-quarter of 2026.
  • Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million linked quarter and $52.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
  • Total loans increased $25.2 million, or 0.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Return on Assets of 1.34%, compared to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Leadership Transition: As previously announced, Dennis Shaffer will be retiring as President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 28, 2026. Chuck Parcher will succeed Shaffer as President and Chief Executive Officer, ensuring a planned and orderly leadership transition.

CEO Commentary:

"Civista delivered a strong second quarter and first half of 2026, reflecting continued execution of our strategy and the strength of our balance sheet," said Dennis Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares, Inc. "During the quarter, net interest margin expanded, funding costs continued to improve, credit quality remained stable, and our efficiency ratio improved significantly from a year ago. These results demonstrate the benefits of disciplined balance sheet management and our ongoing focus on operational excellence."

"While the operating environment remains dynamic, our team continues to execute with a focus on prudent growth, sound risk management, strong customer relationships, and long-term shareholder value creation. We remain encouraged by the strength of our core banking franchise, the quality of our customer base, and the opportunities across our markets."

"This quarter also marks my final earnings release as Chief Executive Officer of Civista Bancshares. Serving our customers, communities, shareholders, and employees has been one of the great privileges of my career. I am deeply grateful to our employees for their dedication, to our Board of Directors for their guidance and support, and to our customers for the trust they have placed in Civista throughout the years."

"As we prepare for our leadership transition in August, I am confident that Civista's future is bright. Chuck Parcher is an exceptional leader who understands our culture, our markets, and our commitment to community banking. With a talented leadership team, a strong capital position, and a clear strategic direction, Civista is well positioned for continued growth and success in the years ahead."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025.
The results of the periods reflect the inclusion of FSB merger since November 7, 2025.

Second-Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of  $14.3 million, a $3.3 million or 30% increase compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter 2025, but down $0.7 million or 4.5% compared to the $15.0 million for the first quarter  of 2026.
  • Diluted earnings per common share were $0.69 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.71 for the second quarter of 2025. The modest decrease primarily reflects the additional shares issued in connection with the FSB merger and common stock offering completed during the second-half of 2025. 
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) for the second quarter of 2026 was $18.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin (tax‑equivalent) expanded to 3.89% during the second quarter of 2026, increasing 25 basis points year‑over‑year, reflecting lower funding costs and disciplined balance‑sheet management.
  • Net interest income of $38.6 million, up $3.8 million or 10.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025, and up $0.8 million or 2.0% compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Total loans increased $25.2 million, or 0.8%, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Brokered deposits declined $25.0 million linked quarter and $52.0 million since year-end 2025 as Civista continued optimizing its funding mix and reducing higher-cost funding sources.
  • Cost of funds of 194 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, 37 basis points lower than the 232 basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, and 2 basis points lower than the 196 basis points in first-quarter 2026.
  • Cost of deposits of 183 basis points for the second-quarter of 2026, down 13 basis points compared to 196 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, but 2 basis points higher than the 181 basis points in the first-quarter of 2026.
  • Efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 58.2%, compared to 64.5% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.34%, compared to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $0.1 million during the quarter.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.28%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.0% from December 31, 2025, to $20.43 at June 30, 2026
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, consistent with the first quarter 2026.
  • Based on the June 30, 2026 closing share price of $28.22, the $0.18 quarterly dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.55% and a payout ratio of 26.14%.

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2026, were $4.3 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2026.

  • Loan and lease balances increased $25.2 million, or 0.8% since March 31, 2026.
  • Real Estate Construction loans increased $11.2 million since March 31, 2026, mainly due to seasonal construction patterns that typically see their lowest activity in the first quarter and a ramp up in activity starting in the second quarter.
  • Residential Real Estate increased $14.5 million since March 31, 2026 reflecting increased demand for new originations.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at June 30, 2026, were $3.5 billion, a decrease of $43.6 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2026.  Total deposits declined modestly due primarily to seasonal public fund fluctuations and continued reduction of higher-cost brokered deposits.

  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $38.5 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to decreases of $29.0 million and $9.7 million in interest-bearing public funds and retail interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively, slightly offset by an increase of $1.7 million in jumbo demand deposits.
  • Savings and money markets decreased $20.2 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to decreases of $10.5 million, $10.2 million, and $4.6 million, in ICS money market deposits, retail money market deposits, and statement savings, respectively, slightly offset by an increase of $3.2 million in business money market deposits.  
  • Time deposits increased $50.7 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to increases of $29.2 million, $16.3 million, and $5.7 million in jumbo CDs, retail CDs, and CDARS, respectively.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $350.1 million at June 30, 2026, which included brokered certificates of deposit of $350.0 million and brokered money markets of $0.1 million.  Brokered deposits decreased $25.0 million from March 31, 2026, reflecting management's continued efforts to reduce higher cost brokered deposits.    
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $123.5 million on June 30, 2026, up $23.5 million from March 31, 2026. 

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 10.9%, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.   

  • Interest income increased $0.3 million year over year, primarily reflecting growth in average interest‑earning assets, mostly offset by the non-recurring adjustment discussed above in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Interest expense decreased $3.5 million year over year, mainly due to lower borrowing costs from reduced short‑term FHLB advances coupled with strategic time deposit pricing.
  • Net interest margin increased 25 basis points to 3.89% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.64% for the same period last year, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing, a reduced reliance on higher‑cost wholesale funding, and favorable repricing dynamics, partially offset by pressure from changes in asset mix.

Net interest income increased $8.8 million, or 13.1%, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year.  For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $2.4 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $176.4 million, slightly offset by a 10-basis point decrease in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 104-basis point reduction in higher cost short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 48-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $235.2 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased 30-basis points to 3.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.57% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) increased $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 to $1.8 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the same period last year.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2025, and 1.28% at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $41.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $40.5 million at June 30, 2025, and $42.0 million at December 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets at June 30, 2026, were $30.5 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.6%, from December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.71% and 0.72% at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased slightly to 136.8% at June 30, 2026, from 134.2% at December 31, 2025.  

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $9.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 36.7%, when compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.    

  • Service charges increased $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to favorable secondary market conditions resulting in higher sales volumes for both loans and leases.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, lease revenue and residual income was relatively unchanged year-over-year.

Noninterest income totaled $18.4 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 27.6%, when compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.  

  • Service charges increased $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily from higher business service charges and retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Secondary market sales volumes increased due to favorable secondary market conditions coupled with disciplined pricing strategies on both the loan and lease gain on sale margins.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, due to the non-recurring adjustment discussed above. Excluding the non-recurring adjustment, lease revenue and residual income was down slightly year-over-year resulting from increased origination volume offset by lower residual income.
  • Other income increased $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Income from the Company's captive insurance subsidiary, CIVB Risk Management, recorded $0.5 million of income in the first quarter of 2026 related to the closure of three claims without payment, resulting in a reduction of ceded reserves.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $28.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 4.3%, when compared to the same period last year.  In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. These expenses are recorded in equipment expense of $0.1 million and other noninterest expense of $0.2 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.  
  • The quarter-to-date average number of FTE employees was 549 at June 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 526 for the same period in 2025.  
  • FDIC assessment decreased $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Professional fees decreased $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants in 2025 to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system. 
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period last year due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio was 58.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 64.5% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 10.9% increase in net interest income and a 36.7% increase in non-interest income, slightly offset by a 4.3% increase in non-interest expenses.

Noninterest expense totaled $58.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 7.2%, when compared to the same period last year.  For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense was increased by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the merger with FSB that closed in November 2025.  These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.  For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. These expenses are recorded in equipment expense of $0.1 million and other noninterest expense of $0.2 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and medical expenses associated with a higher number of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees year-over-year.    
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 548 at June 30, 2026, compared with an average number of 523 for the same period in 2025.  
  • FDIC assessment decreased $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an improvement in Civista's risk-based assessment rate, reflecting favorable trends in regulatory ratios and supervisory metrics used in the FDIC's pricing methodology.
  • Professional fees decreased $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system. 
  • Amortization of intangibles increased $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period last year due to the merger of FSB that closed in November 2025.
  • The efficiency ratio was 59.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 64.7% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 13.1% increase in net interest income and a 27.6% increase in noninterest income, somewhat offset by a 7.2% increase in noninterest expenses.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 16.7% compared to 14.6% for the same period last year.  

Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 16.7% compared to 14.7% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026, totaled $566.8 million, an increase of $23.3 million from December 31, 2025. This resulted from an increase of $21.8 million in retained earnings coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million resulting from the change in the unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities portfolio. 

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the first six months ended June 30, 2026, as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2027. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Civista liquidated 14,504 shares held by employees, at an average price of $21.94 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2026 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed earlier in this release, including efficiency ratio, net interest margin, tangible book value per share, and related ratios, are identified in the accompanying financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,243,955

$

49,887

6.17

%

$

3,136,091

49,972

6.39

%

Taxable securities ***

417,924

3,908

3.51

%

404,104

3,751

3.42

%

Non-taxable securities ***

278,152

2,278

3.90

%

277,931

2,338

3.88

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

52,919

474

3.59

%

23,243

210

3.61

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,992,950

$

56,547

5.67

%

$

3,841,369

$

56,271

5.84

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

34,901






40,329




Premises and equipment, net

38,277






44,687




Accrued interest receivable

14,267






13,919




Intangible assets

142,469






132,887




Bank owned life insurance

63,680






63,302




Other assets

52,725






59,948




Less allowance for loan losses

(40,734)






(40,546)




      Total Assets

$

4,298,535





$

4,155,895


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,690,167

$

5,997

1.42

%

$

1,551,856

$

5,632

1.46

%

Time

1,091,478

9,897

3.64

%

986,644

9,926

4.04

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

107,823

838

3.12

%

412,545

4,603

4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

644

5

2.85

%

1,260

8

2.57

%

Other borrowings

3,421

97

11.38

%

5,874

123

8.40

%

Subordinated debentures

104,293

1,120

4.31

%

104,145

1,165

4.49

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,997,826

$

17,954

2.40

%

$

3,062,324

$

21,457

2.81

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

703,040






652,092




Other liabilities

36,568






40,564




Shareholders' equity

561,101






400,915




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,298,535





$

4,155,895


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

38,593

3.27

%


$

34,814

3.03

%














Net interest margin ***




3.89

%





3.64

%


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $606 thousand and $622 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.7 million and $64.1 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,248,126

$

99,118

6.15

%

$

3,117,867

$

97,618

6.31

%

Taxable securities ***

425,301

7,862

3.50

%

400,518

7,306

3.37

%

Non-taxable securities ***

281,695

4,581

3.92

%

282,183

4,678

3.90

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

42,898

795

3.71

%

21,081

402

3.84

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,998,020

$

112,356

5.67

%

$

3,821,649

$

110,004

5.77

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

37,004






41,758




Premises and equipment, net

39,128






45,541




Accrued interest receivable

14,232






13,744




Intangible assets

142,868






133,076




Bank owned life insurance

63,484






63,110




Other assets

52,206






59,271




Less allowance for loan losses

(41,196)






(40,252)




      Total Assets

$

4,305,746





$

4,137,897


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,672,887

$

11,427

1.38

%

$

1,565,328

$

11,360

1.46

%

Time

1,100,865

19,919

3.65

%

973,202

19,914

4.13

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

128,127

2,186

3.44

%

384,224

8,532

4.48

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

712

10

2.78

%

1,334

17

2.57

%

Other borrowings

3,666

169

9.32

%

6,150

268

8.78

%

Subordinated debentures

104,271

2,229

4.31

%

104,124

2,326

4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,010,528

$

35,940

2.41

%

$

3,034,362

$

42,417

2.82

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

699,256






661,382




Other liabilities

38,422






43,174




Shareholders' equity

557,540






398,979




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,305,746





$

4,137,897


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

76,416

3.26

%


$

67,587

2.95

%














Net interest margin ***




3.87

%





3.57

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2026 and 2025 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $44.0 million and $61.6 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Non-interest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

1,889

$

1,564

$

325


20.8

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

140


(74)


214


289.2

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,501


841


660


78.5

%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,555


1,418


137


9.7

%

Wealth management fees

1,459


1,325


134


10.1

%

Lease revenue and residual income

1,404


525


879


167.4

%

Bank owned life insurance

399


386


13


3.4

%

Swap fees

3


53


(50)


-94.3

%

Other

657


551


106


19.2

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,007

$

6,589

$

2,418


36.7

%












Non-interest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

3,603

$

3,088

$

515


16.7

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

173


(103)


276


268.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

3,106


1,445


1,661


114.9

%

ATM/Interchange fees

2,941


2,744


197


7.2

%

Wealth management fees

2,892


2,665


227


8.5

%

Lease revenue and residual income

3,034


2,421


613


25.3

%

Bank owned life insurance

789


773


16


2.1

%

Swap fees

59


125


(66)


-52.8

%

Other

1,841


1,291


550


42.6

%

Total non-interest income

$

18,438

$

14,449

$

3,989


27.6

%












Non-interest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

15,737

$

15,011

$

726


4.8

%

Net occupancy expense

1,583


1,419


164


11.6

%

Contracted data processing

582


536


46


8.6

%

FDIC assessment

420


689


(269)


-39.0

%

State franchise tax

599


634


(35)


-5.5

%

Professional services

1,221


1,798


(577)


-32.1

%

Equipment expense

1,720


1,764


(44)


-2.5

%

ATM/Interchange expense

743


683


60


8.8

%

Marketing

542


289


253


87.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

696


338


358


105.9

%

Software maintenance expense

1,235


1,294


(59)


-4.6

%

Other

3,575


3,027


548


18.1

%

Total non-interest expense

$

28,653

$

27,482

$

1,171


4.3

%












Non-interest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

31,966

$

29,054

$

2,912


10.0

%

Net occupancy expense

3,206


3,053


153


5.0

%

Contracted data processing

1,312


1,103


209


18.9

%

FDIC Assessment

843


1,562


(719)


-46.0

%

State franchise tax

1,153


1,160


(7)


-0.6

%

Professional services

2,806


3,888


(1,082)


-27.8

%

Equipment expense

3,809


3,867


(58)


-1.5

%

ATM/Interchange expense

1,475


1,263


212


16.8

%

Marketing

1,020


585


435


74.4

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

1,392


670


722


107.8

%

Software maintenance expense

2,710


2,571


139


5.4

%

Other

6,834


5,832


1,002


17.2

%

Total non-interest expense

$

58,526

$

54,608

$

3,918


7.2

%












End of period loan and lease balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











June 30,

December 31,







2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$

315,479

$

308,692

$

6,787


2.2

%

Commercial Real Estate:










Owner Occupied

389,434


385,547


3,887


1.0

%

Non-owner Occupied

1,229,731


1,239,017


(9,286)


-0.7

%

Residential Real Estate

957,960


944,328


13,632


1.4

%

Real Estate Construction

265,488


285,137


(19,649)


-6.9

%

Farm Real Estate

32,440


37,775


(5,335)


-14.1

%

Lease financing receivable

32,665


35,103


(2,438)


-6.9

%

Consumer and Other

31,707


34,447


(2,740)


-8.0

%

Total Loans

$

3,254,904

$

3,270,046

$

(15,142)


-0.5

%












End of period deposit balances










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











June 30,

December 31,







2026

2025

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

695,142

$

702,032

$

(6,890)


-1.0

%

Interest-bearing demand

380,752


400,403


(19,651)


-4.9

%

Savings and money market

1,271,089


1,234,593


36,496


3.0

%

Time deposits

761,117


727,294


33,823


4.7

%

Brokered deposits

350,143


402,142


(51,999)


-12.9

%

Total Deposits

$

3,458,243

$

3,466,464

$

(8,221)


-0.2

%

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

40,536

$

40,284

Charge-offs

(174)


(1,092)

Recoveries

100


92

Provision

1,251


1,171

End of period

$

41,713

$

40,455






Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

42,020

$

39,669

Charge-offs

(980)


(2,068)

Recoveries

190


435

Provision

483


2,419

End of period

$

41,713

$

40,455






Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

3,375

$

3,699

Provision

519


(146)

End of period

$

3,894

$

3,553






Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

Beginning of period

$

3,236

$

3,380

Provision

658


173

End of period

$

3,894

$

3,553






(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Non-accrual loans

$

29,865

$

30,834

Restructured loans, accruing

549


14

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

103


462

Total non-performing loans

30,517


31,310

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$

30,517

$

31,310

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025












Interest income

$

56,547

$

56,271

$

112,356

$

110,004

Interest expense

17,954


21,457


35,940


42,417

Net interest income

38,593


34,814


76,416


67,587

Provision for credit losses

1,251


1,171


483


2,419

Provision for unfunded commitments

519


(146)


658


173

Net interest income after provision

36,823


33,789


75,275


64,995

Non-interest income

9,007


6,589


18,438


14,449

Non-interest expense

28,653


27,482


58,526


54,608

Income before taxes

17,177


12,896


35,187


24,836

Income tax expense

2,862


1,881


5,883


3,653

Net income

14,315


11,015


29,304


21,183

Net income available










to common shareholders

$

14,315

$

11,015

$

29,304

$

21,183












Dividends paid per common share

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

0.36

$

0.34












Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$

14,315

$

11,015

$

29,304

$

21,183

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

54


45


84


72

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$

14,261

$

10,970

$

29,220

$

21,111

Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,786,101


15,524,490


20,765,913


15,506,750

Less average participating securities

79,006


96,692


59,198


81,784

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,707,095


15,427,798


20,706,715


15,424,966












Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.69

$

0.71

$

1.41

$

1.37

Diluted

$

0.69


0.71

$

1.41


1.37












Selected financial ratios:










Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.06

%

1.37

%

1.03

%

Return on average equity

10.23

%

11.02

%

10.60

%

10.71

%

Return on average tangible common equity

13.72

%

16.48

%

14.25

%

16.06

%

Dividend payout ratio

26.14

%

23.96

%

25.51

%

24.89

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.89

%

3.64

%

3.87

%

3.57

%

Effective tax rate

16.66

%

14.59

%

16.72

%

14.71

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Cash and due from financial institutions

$

61,743

$

77,320

 Investment in time deposits

4,125


1,165

 Investment securities

670,179


684,600

 Loans held for sale

8,508


7,180

 Loans

3,254,904


3,270,046

 Less: allowance for credit losses

(41,713)


(42,020)

 Net loans

3,213,191


3,228,026

 Other securities

28,957


25,942

 Premises and equipment, net

37,417


40,611

 Goodwill and other intangibles

142,018


143,538

 Bank owned life insurance

63,942


63,153

 Other assets

64,218


64,918

 Total assets

$

4,294,298

$

4,336,453






 Total deposits

$

3,458,243

$

3,466,464

 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

123,500


175,000

 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

561


855

 Subordinated debentures

104,317


104,234

 Other borrowings

3,121


4,090

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

37,771


42,336

 Total liabilities

3,727,513


3,792,979

 Common shares

420,922


419,769

 Retained earnings

261,615


239,784

 Treasury shares

(76,082)


(75,764)

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,670)


(40,315)

 Total shareholders' equity

566,785


543,474

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,294,298

$

4,336,453







June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






 Shares outstanding at period end

20,794,238


20,746,474

 Book value per share

$

27.26

$

26.20

 Equity to asset ratio

13.20

%

12.53

%






Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.71

%

0.72

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

136.69

%

134.21

%






Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$

29,865

$

30,834

Restructured loans

549


14

Other real estate owned

-


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

103


462

Total

$

30,517

$

31,310

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of Period Balances

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

















Assets














Cash and due from banks

$

61,743

$

83,525

$

77,320

$

62,766

$

73,858

Investment in time deposits

4,125


2,880


1,165


735


715

Investment securities

670,179


682,462


684,600


657,189


645,228

Loans held for sale

8,508


6,940


7,180


8,012


10,733

Loans and leases

3,254,904


3,229,667


3,270,046


3,095,994


3,151,124

Allowance for credit losses

(41,713)


(40,536)


(42,020)


(40,254)


(40,455)

Net Loans

3,213,191


3,189,131


3,228,026


3,055,740


3,110,669

Other securities

28,957


25,144


25,942


27,901


36,195

Premises and equipment, net

37,417


39,055


40,611


40,910


42,922

Goodwill and other intangibles

142,018


142,774


143,538


132,276


132,631

Bank owned life insurance

63,942


63,543


63,153


62,756


63,555

Other assets

64,218


62,868


64,918


65,049


69,363

Total Assets

$

4,294,298

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

















Liabilities














Total deposits

$

3,458,243

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

123,500


100,000


175,000


232,000


433,500

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

561


739


855


970


1,103

Subordinated debentures

104,317


104,276


104,234


104,213


104,172

Other borrowings

3,121


3,594


4,090


4,699


5,379

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

37,771


35,580


42,336


41,961


41,371

Total liabilities

3,727,513


3,746,079


3,792,979


3,614,306


3,781,732

















Shareholders' Equity














Common shares

420,922


420,488


419,769


388,458


312,589

Retained earnings

261,615


251,041


239,784


230,798


221,321

Treasury shares

(76,082)


(76,082)


(75,764)


(75,760)


(75,753)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(39,670)


(43,204)


(40,315)


(44,468)


(54,020)

Total shareholders' equity

566,785


552,243


543,474


499,028


404,137

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,294,298

$

4,298,322

$

4,336,453

$

4,113,334

$

4,185,869

















 Shares outstanding at period end

20,794,238


20,783,348


20,746,474


19,312,726


15,529,342

















 Book value per share

$

27.26

$

26.57

$

26.20

$

25.84

$

26.02

 Equity to asset ratio

13.20

%

12.85

%

12.53

%

12.13

%

9.65

%

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Selected asset quality ratios:














Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.26

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.71

%

0.70

%

0.72

%

0.55

%

0.55

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-
performing loans

136.69

%

134.37

%

134.21

%

176.52

%

176.11

%
















Non-performing asset analysis














Non-accrual loans

$

29,865

$

29,400

$

30,834

$

22,615

$

22,742

Restructured loans

549


538


14


12


7

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

103


229


462


177


223

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


209

Total

$

30,517

$

30,167

$

31,310

$

22,804

$

23,181



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Quarterly Average Balances

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Assets:














Earning assets

$

3,992,950

$

4,003,144

$

3,939,580

$

3,829,484

$

3,841,369

Securities

696,076


718,037


694,263


676,938


682,035

Loans

3,243,955


3,252,342


3,197,327


3,128,033


3,136,091

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Total deposits

$

3,484,685

$

3,461,202

$

3,424,018

$

3,237,025

$

3,190,592

Interest-bearing deposits

2,781,645


2,765,773


2,717,751


2,574,153


2,538,500

Other interest-bearing liabilities

216,181


257,599


256,899


383,305


523,824

Total shareholders' equity

561,101


553,940


525,673


472,993


400,915



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of period loan and lease balances

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Commercial and Agriculture

$

315,479

$

310,400

$

308,692

$

302,407

$

338,598

Commercial Real Estate:














Owner Occupied

389,434


390,786


385,547


384,176


378,248

Non-owner Occupied

1,229,731


1,232,781


1,239,017


1,216,031


1,263,612

Residential Real Estate

957,960


943,425


944,328


842,362


815,408

Real Estate Construction

265,488


254,254


285,137


278,163


277,643

Farm Real Estate

32,440


32,700


37,775


23,713


23,866

Lease financing receivable

32,665


32,693


35,103


38,960


42,758

Consumer and Other

31,707


32,628


34,447


10,182


10,991

Total Loans

$

3,254,904

$

3,229,667

$

3,270,046

$

3,095,994

$

3,151,124



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of period deposit balances

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

695,142

$

703,778

$

702,032

$

651,934

$

647,609

Interest-bearing demand

380,752


419,295


400,403


415,620


433,089

Savings and money market

1,271,089


1,291,253


1,234,593


1,129,985


1,100,660

Time deposits

761,117


710,423


727,294


601,757


560,702

Brokered deposits

350,143


377,141


402,142


431,167


454,147

Total Deposits

$

3,458,243

$

3,501,890

$

3,466,464

$

3,230,463

$

3,196,207



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Income statement

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

















Total interest and dividend income

$

56,547

$

55,809

$

55,741

$

55,240

$

56,271

Total interest expense

17,954


17,986


19,290


20,695


21,457

Net interest income

38,593


37,823


36,451


34,545


34,814

Provision for credit losses

1,251


(768)


724


378


1,171

Provision for unfunded commitments

519


139


(139)


(178)


(146)

Non-interest income

9,007


9,431


9,884


9,633


6,589

Non-interest expense

28,653


29,873


31,003


28,327


27,482

Income before taxes

17,177


18,010


14,747


15,651


12,896

Income tax expense

2,862


3,021


2,480


2,891


1,881

Net income

$

14,315

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,315

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$

18,947

$

17,381

$

15,332

$

15,851

$

13,921

















Per share data






























Earnings per common share














Basic














Net income

$

14,315

$

14,989

$

12,267

$

12,760

$

11,015

Less allocation of earnings and














dividends to participating securities

54


28


48


61


45

Net income available to common shareholders - basic

$

14,261

$

14,961

$

12,219

$

12,699

$

10,970

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,786,101


20,745,499


20,185,285


18,767,307


15,524,490

Less average participating securities

79,006


39,169


90,281


91,743


96,692

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding used to calculate basic
earnings per share

20,707,095


20,706,330


20,095,004


18,675,564


15,427,798

















Earnings per common share














Basic

$

0.69

$

0.72

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

Diluted

$

0.69

$

0.72

$

0.61

$

0.68

$

0.71

















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,741

$

3,732

$

3,283

$

3,283

$

2,638

Dividends paid per common share

0.18


0.18


0.17


0.17


0.17




Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Selected financial ratios

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

















Return on average assets

1.34

%

1.41

%

1.14

%

1.22

%

1.06

%

Return on average equity

10.23

%

10.97

%

9.26

%

10.70

%

11.02

%

Return on average tangible common equity

13.72

%

14.64

%

12.72

%

15.03

%

16.48

%

Dividend payout ratio

26.14

%

24.91

%

27.97

%

25.00

%

23.96

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.89

%

3.85

%

3.69

%

3.58

%

3.64

%

Effective tax rate

16.66

%

16.77

%

16.82

%

18.47

%

14.59

%


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Non-interest income

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Service charges

$

1,889

$

1,714

$

1,706

$

1,667

$

1,564

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

140


33


120


255


(74)

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,501


1,605


1,594


1,450


841

ATM/Interchange fees

1,555


1,386


1,722


1,435


1,418

Wealth management fees

1,459


1,433


1,473


1,402


1,325

Lease revenue and residual income

1,404


1,630


1,518


1,934


525

Bank owned life insurance

399


390


397


666


386

Swap fees

3


56


150


-


53

Other

657


1,184


1,204


824


551

Total non-interest income

$

9,007

$

9,431

$

9,884

$

9,633

$

6,589



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Non-interest expense

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Compensation expense

$

15,737

$

16,229

$

14,526

$

15,161

$

15,011

Net occupancy expense

1,583


1,623


1,410


1,466


1,419

Contracted data processing

582


730


672


559


536

FDIC assessment

420


423


493


627


689

State franchise tax

599


554


343


536


634

Professional services

1,221


1,585


1,467


1,225


1,798

Equipment expense

1,720


2,089


2,032


2,205


1,764

ATM/Interchange expense

743


732


710


755


683

Marketing

542


478


410


391


289

Amortization of core deposit intangible

696


696


576


318


338

Software maintenance expense

1,235


1,475


1,411


1,480


1,294

Other

3,575


3,259


6,953


3,604


3,027

Total non-interest expense

$

28,653

$

29,873

$

31,003

$

28,327

$

27,482




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Asset quality

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

40,536

$

42,020

$

40,254

$

40,455

$

40,284

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

-


-


1,960


-


-

Charge-offs

(174)


(806)


(1,064)


(662)


(1,092)

Recoveries

100


90


146


83


92

Provision

1,251


(768)


724


378


1,171

End of period

$

41,713

$

40,536

$

42,020

$

40,254

$

40,455

Allowance for unfunded commitments:














Beginning of period

$

3,375

$

3,236

$

3,375

$

3,553

$

3,699

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

519


139


(139)


(178)


(146)

End of period

$

3,894

$

3,375

$

3,236

$

3,375

$

3,553

















Ratios














Allowance to total loans

1.28

%

1.26

%

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

136.69

%

134.37

%

134.21

%

176.52

%

174.52

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

136.69

%

134.37

%

134.21

%

176.52

%

176.11

%
















Nonperforming assets














Non-accrual loans

$

29,865

$

29,400

$

30,834

$

22,615

$

22,742