Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Oct 27, 2021, 08:30 ET
SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:
- Net income of $9.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
- Net income of $29.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
- COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.
- Third quarterly dividend of $0.14 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.41% based on the September 30, 2021 market close of $23.23 and a dividend payout ratio of 21.88%.
- In the third quarter, we began the redeployment of $50.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 1.80%.
"We turned in another solid Civista quarter. We redeployed excess cash into our investment portfolio to pick up yield. While mortgage refinancing is slowing down, our mortgage team had another good quarter," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 11.0%, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income of as well as a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income included a $1.3 million increase on accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter compared to last year.
The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $129.6 million and to the $2.5 million of PPP fees as well as $550.5 thousand accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.
The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 27 basis points. Average interest-bearing liabilities also decreased by $48.7 million, or 2.8%. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the second quarter pay-off of a $50 million long-term FHLB advance at a rate of 2.05%.
Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.62% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago.
PPP loans averaged $105.9 million during the quarter at an average yield of 10.44%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 28 basis points.
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans **
|
$ 2,010,665
|
$ 22,704
|
4.48%
|
$ 2,040,492
|
$ 21,638
|
4.22%
|
Taxable securities
|
264,655
|
1,423
|
2.18%
|
183,196
|
1,325
|
3.01%
|
Non-taxable securities
|
217,987
|
1,555
|
3.91%
|
205,398
|
1,536
|
4.14%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
254,143
|
102
|
0.16%
|
188,798
|
59
|
0.12%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 2,747,450
|
25,784
|
3.82%
|
$ 2,617,884
|
24,558
|
3.83%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
33,803
|
29,647
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,845
|
23,214
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
7,417
|
10,109
|
Intangible assets
|
84,949
|
84,906
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
46,557
|
45,574
|
Other assets
|
38,189
|
42,916
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(26,683)
|
(21,214)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,954,527
|
$ 2,833,036
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand and savings
|
$ 1,331,032
|
$ 302
|
0.09%
|
$ 1,108,512
|
$ 389
|
0.14%
|
Time
|
257,047
|
668
|
1.03%
|
292,806
|
1,242
|
1.69%
|
FHLB
|
75,000
|
194
|
1.03%
|
125,000
|
452
|
1.44%
|
Other borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
184,238
|
269
|
0.58%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
182
|
2.45%
|
29,427
|
194
|
2.62%
|
Repurchase agreements
|
23,084
|
5
|
0.09%
|
24,300
|
6
|
0.10%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 1,715,590
|
1,351
|
0.31%
|
$ 1,764,283
|
2,552
|
0.58%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
849,501
|
683,473
|
Other liabilities
|
40,466
|
46,002
|
Shareholders' equity
|
348,970
|
339,278
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 2,954,527
|
$ 2,833,036
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$ 24,433
|
3.50%
|
$ 22,006
|
3.25%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.62%
|
3.44%
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.
Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 3.9%, for the first nine months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $382.5 million, which resulted in a $5.6 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 42 basis points which resulted in a $2.7 million decrease in interest income. During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $187.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.01% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 32 basis points.
Interest expense decreased $3.0 million, or 38.3%, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 29 basis points, resulting in a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $133.5 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $549 thousand.
Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.48% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans **
|
$ 2,044,741
|
$ 68,140
|
4.46%
|
$ 1,913,514
|
$ 64,924
|
4.53%
|
Taxable securities
|
214,979
|
3,928
|
2.51%
|
185,577
|
4,100
|
3.07%
|
Non-taxable securities
|
211,538
|
4,599
|
4.02%
|
201,303
|
4,589
|
4.18%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
371,204
|
341
|
1.20%
|
159,539
|
531
|
0.44%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 2,842,462
|
77,008
|
3.71%
|
$ 2,459,933
|
74,144
|
4.13%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
37,763
|
94,083
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,578
|
22,830
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
8,146
|
8,729
|
Intangible assets
|
84,817
|
84,965
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
46,310
|
45,332
|
Other assets
|
37,504
|
37,802
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(26,288)
|
(17,759)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 3,053,292
|
$ 2,735,915
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand and savings
|
$ 1,297,217
|
$ 979
|
0.10%
|
$ 1,010,719
|
$ 1,433
|
0.19%
|
Time
|
270,139
|
2,387
|
1.18%
|
287,740
|
3,985
|
1.85%
|
FHLB
|
100,458
|
968
|
1.29%
|
135,888
|
1,480
|
1.46%
|
Other borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
103,133
|
275
|
0.36%
|
Federal funds purchased
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
385
|
1
|
0.35%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
553
|
2.51%
|
29,427
|
757
|
3.44%
|
Repurchase agreements
|
26,695
|
19
|
0.10%
|
23,141
|
17
|
0.10%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 1,723,936
|
4,906
|
0.38%
|
$ 1,590,433
|
7,948
|
0.67%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
940,123
|
757,696
|
Other liabilities
|
39,952
|
53,633
|
Shareholders' equity
|
349,281
|
334,153
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 3,053,292
|
$ 2,735,915
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$ 72,102
|
3.33%
|
$ 66,196
|
3.46%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.48%
|
3.70%
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
No provision for loan losses was recorded during the third quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $83.3 million of PPP loans would have been 5 basis points higher.
For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.4 million, a decrease of $360 thousand, or 5.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
|
Noninterest income
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Service charges
|
$ 1,519
|
$ 1,414
|
$ 105
|
7.4%
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
4
|
92
|
(88)
|
-95.7%
|
Net gain on equity securities
|
50
|
20
|
30
|
150.0%
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
1,612
|
2,413
|
(801)
|
-33.2%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
1,330
|
1,183
|
147
|
12.4%
|
Wealth management fees
|
1,236
|
1,006
|
230
|
22.9%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
261
|
243
|
18
|
7.4%
|
Swap fees
|
41
|
158
|
(117)
|
-74.1%
|
Other
|
373
|
257
|
116
|
45.1%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 6,426
|
$ 6,786
|
$ (360)
|
-5.3%
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Loans sold totaled $56.9 million and $84.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we did not record any new swaps compared to $15.0 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.
Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation and to credit card fee income.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $24.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 20.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
|
Noninterest income
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Service charges
|
$ 4,092
|
$ 3,812
|
$ 280
|
7.3%
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
1,787
|
92
|
1,695
|
1842.4%
|
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
|
191
|
(126)
|
317
|
251.6%
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
6,575
|
5,501
|
1,074
|
19.5%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
3,950
|
3,226
|
724
|
22.4%
|
Wealth management fees
|
3,570
|
2,916
|
654
|
22.4%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
752
|
733
|
19
|
2.6%
|
Tax refund processing fees
|
2,375
|
2,375
|
-
|
0.0%
|
Swap fees
|
135
|
1,260
|
(1,125)
|
-89.3%
|
Other
|
1,214
|
727
|
487
|
67.0%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 24,641
|
$ 20,516
|
$ 4,125
|
20.1%
Service charges increased as a result of higher and service charges. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.
Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.
Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.
Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the premium on sold loans of 61 basis points. The volume of loans sold decreased by $6.4 million in 2021 compared to 2020.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $84.8 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.
Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation, to credit card fee income and to a gain on the sale of an OREO property.
For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $19.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 9.7%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
|
Noninterest expense
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Compensation expense
|
$ 11,390
|
$ 10,595
|
$ 795
|
7.5%
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
1,429
|
1,504
|
(75)
|
-5.0%
|
Contracted data processing
|
429
|
415
|
14
|
3.4%
|
Taxes and assessments
|
758
|
715
|
43
|
6.0%
|
Professional services
|
776
|
669
|
107
|
16.0%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
223
|
227
|
(4)
|
-1.8%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
594
|
538
|
56
|
10.4%
|
Marketing
|
359
|
361
|
(2)
|
-0.6%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
819
|
506
|
313
|
61.9%
|
Other
|
2,677
|
2,197
|
480
|
21.8%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 19,454
|
$ 17,727
|
$ 1,727
|
9.7%
Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $496 thousand as well as employee insurance of $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
Professional services increased due to an increase in consulting fees related to cost savings initiatives and customer service programs.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in other expense is due to increases in loan related expenses, the amortization of low income housing investments, education and training expense and mortgage servicing rights valuation.
The efficiency ratio was 62.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 60.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 15.5% compared to 12.9% in 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $61.3 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 14.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
|
Noninterest expense
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ change
|
% change
|
Compensation expense
|
$ 34,578
|
$ 32,063
|
$ 2,515
|
7.8%
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
4,556
|
4,557
|
(1)
|
0.0%
|
Contracted data processing
|
1,362
|
1,340
|
22
|
1.6%
|
Taxes and assessments
|
2,436
|
1,925
|
511
|
26.5%
|
Professional services
|
2,255
|
2,289
|
(34)
|
-1.5%
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
668
|
686
|
(18)
|
-2.6%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
1,843
|
1,316
|
527
|
40.0%
|
Marketing
|
1,000
|
1,056
|
(56)
|
-5.3%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
1,872
|
1,350
|
522
|
38.7%
|
Other
|
10,741
|
7,115
|
3,626
|
51.0%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 61,311
|
$ 53,697
|
$ 7,614
|
14.2%
Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $832 thousand as well as commissions of $984 thousand. Employee insurance increased by $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April. The increase in commission expense is primarily the result of increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
The increase in Taxes and assessments was attributable to small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.
The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.
The efficiency ratio was 62.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 61.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.9%.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 14.6% compared to 12.5% in same period in 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $183.4 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $113.6 million, or 81.5%. Securities available for sale increased $134.9 million, or 37.0%. The decrease in PPP loans of $134.0 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $52.7 million.
|
End of period loan balances
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$ 193,454
|
$ 192,581
|
$ 873
|
0.5%
|
Paycheck Protection Program loans
|
83,287
|
217,295
|
(134,008)
|
-61.7%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
Owner Occupied
|
292,725
|
278,413
|
14,312
|
5.1%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
788,898
|
705,072
|
83,826
|
11.9%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
424,553
|
442,588
|
(18,035)
|
-4.1%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
179,491
|
175,609
|
3,882
|
2.2%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
30,147
|
33,102
|
(2,955)
|
-8.9%
|
Consumer and Other
|
12,259
|
12,842
|
(583)
|
-4.5%
|
Total Loans
|
$ 2,004,814
|
$ 2,057,502
|
$ (52,688)
|
-2.6%
Loan balances have declined during the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $81.3 million, or 4.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway. Construction availability remains near all-time highs. Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.
Paycheck Protection Program
During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $316.1 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $2.5 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, $3.3 million of unearned PPP fees remain.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
As of September 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $18.8 million, or 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
|
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Type of Loan
|
Number of
|
Balance
|
Percent of
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
6
|
$ 1,571
|
0.08%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
Owner Occupied
|
2
|
2,591
|
0.13%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
9
|
14,174
|
0.71%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
1
|
451
|
0.02%
|
18
|
$ 18,787
|
0.94%
Deposits
Total deposits increased $245.4 million, or 11.2%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
|
End of period deposit balances
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 832,492
|
$ 720,809
|
$ 111,683
|
15.5%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
502,865
|
410,139
|
92,726
|
22.6%
|
Savings and money market
|
846,573
|
771,612
|
74,961
|
9.7%
|
Time deposits
|
252,836
|
286,838
|
(34,002)
|
-11.9%
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 2,434,766
|
$ 2,189,398
|
$ 245,368
|
11.2%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $111.7 million was primarily due to a $48.9 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Public fund demand accounts increased $28.5 million. Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $31.5 million, which is temporary, and tends to diminish the closer we get to December 31. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $52.1 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $45.3 million increase in statement savings, a $25.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $23.7 million increase in business money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts. Time certificates over $100 thousand decreased $23.1 million and time certificates under $100 thousand decreased by $10.3 million.
FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at September 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the first nine months of 2021, Civista repurchased 909,859 shares for $20.5 million at a weighted average price of $22.50 per share. We have approximately $11.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $20.6 million repurchase of treasury shares. Retained earnings increased $23.6 million and accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $5.3 million.
"We were active in repurchasing shares and in October, we filed a shelf offering to replace our existing shelf that was set to expire in November," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $710 thousand for the nine months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $8 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 5 basis points higher.
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Beginning of period
|
$ 25,028
|
$ 14,767
|
Charge-offs
|
(148)
|
(325)
|
Recoveries
|
858
|
333
|
Provision
|
830
|
7,862
|
End of period
|
$ 26,568
|
$ 22,637
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 were $5.3 million, a 27.6% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 503.5% from 343.1% at December 31, 2020.
|
Non-performing Assets
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 3,728
|
$ 5,399
|
Restructured loans
|
1,549
|
1,897
|
Total non-performing loans
|
5,277
|
7,296
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
26
|
31
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 5,303
|
$ 7,327
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any
forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest income
|
$ 25,784
|
$ 24,558
|
$ 77,008
|
$ 74,144
|
Interest expense
|
1,351
|
2,552
|
4,906
|
7,948
|
Net interest income
|
24,433
|
22,006
|
72,102
|
66,196
|
Provision for loan losses
|
-
|
2,250
|
830
|
7,862
|
Net interest income after provision
|
24,433
|
19,756
|
71,272
|
58,334
|
Noninterest income
|
6,426
|
6,786
|
24,641
|
20,516
|
Noninterest expense
|
19,454
|
17,727
|
61,311
|
53,697
|
Income before taxes
|
11,405
|
8,815
|
34,602
|
25,153
|
Income tax expense
|
1,763
|
1,133
|
5,038
|
3,134
|
Net income
|
9,642
|
7,682
|
29,564
|
22,019
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.33
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
Net income
|
$ 9,642
|
$ 7,682
|
$ 29,564
|
$ 22,019
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
dividends to participating securities
|
46
|
26
|
122
|
64
|
Net income available to common
|
shareholders - basic
|
$ 9,596
|
$ 7,656
|
$ 29,442
|
$ 21,955
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
15,168,233
|
16,045,544
|
15,543,488
|
16,201,898
|
Less average participating securities
|
72,071
|
54,274
|
64,064
|
47,246
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
15,096,162
|
15,991,270
|
15,479,424
|
16,154,652
|
Earnings per common share (1)
|
Basic
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 1.90
|
$ 1.36
|
Diluted
|
0.64
|
0.48
|
1.90
|
1.36
|
Selected financial ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.29%
|
1.08%
|
1.29%
|
1.08%
|
Return on average equity
|
10.96%
|
9.01%
|
11.32%
|
8.80%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
22.02%
|
22.98%
|
19.98%
|
24.28%
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.62%
|
3.44%
|
3.48%
|
3.70%
|
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the
|
Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$ 253,165
|
$ 139,522
|
Investment securities
|
499,226
|
364,350
|
Loans held for sale
|
5,810
|
7,001
|
Loans
|
2,004,814
|
2,057,502
|
Less: allowance for loan losses
|
(26,568)
|
(25,028)
|
Net loans
|
1,978,246
|
2,032,474
|
Other securities
|
17,011
|
20,537
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,716
|
22,580
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
84,589
|
84,926
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
46,728
|
45,976
|
Other assets
|
44,745
|
51,496
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,952,236
|
$ 2,768,862
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,434,766
|
$ 2,189,398
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
75,000
|
125,000
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
23,331
|
28,914
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
41,262
|
46,015
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
348,450
|
350,108
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,952,236
|
$ 2,768,862
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
15,029,972
|
15,898,032
|
Book value per share
|
$ 23.18
|
$ 22.02
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
11.80%
|
12.64%
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.33%
|
1.22%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.18%
|
0.26%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
503.50%
|
343.05%
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 3,728
|
$ 5,399
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
1,549
|
1,897
|
Other real estate owned
|
26
|
31
|
Total
|
$ 5,303
|
$ 7,327
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
End of Period Balances
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 253,165
|
$ 245,306
|
$ 437,238
|
$ 139,522
|
$ 194,773
|
Investment securities
|
499,226
|
458,831
|
357,798
|
364,350
|
366,691
|
Loans held for sale
|
5,810
|
6,618
|
10,769
|
7,001
|
13,256
|
Loans
|
2,004,814
|
2,019,196
|
2,060,239
|
2,057,502
|
2,040,940
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(26,568)
|
(26,197)
|
(26,133)
|
(25,028)
|
(22,637)
|
Net Loans
|
1,978,246
|
1,992,999
|
2,034,106
|
2,032,474
|
2,018,303
|
Other securities
|
17,011
|
20,537
|
20,537
|
20,537
|
20,537
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
22,716
|
22,817
|
22,265
|
22,580
|
22,958
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
84,589
|
84,980
|
84,682
|
84,926
|
84,896
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
46,728
|
46,467
|
46,219
|
45,976
|
45,732
|
Other assets
|
44,745
|
46,088
|
43,754
|
51,496
|
50,847
|
Total Assets
|
$ 2,952,236
|
$ 2,924,643
|
$ 3,057,368
|
$ 2,768,862
|
$ 2,817,993
|
Liabilities
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,434,766
|
$ 2,402,992
|
$ 2,475,907
|
$ 2,189,398
|
$ 2,068,769
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
75,000
|
75,000
|
125,000
|
125,000
|
125,000
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
23,331
|
24,916
|
29,513
|
28,914
|
25,813
|
Other borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
183,695
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
41,262
|
39,895
|
47,463
|
46,015
|
43,234
|
Total liabilities
|
2,603,786
|
2,572,230
|
2,707,310
|
2,418,754
|
2,475,938
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common shares
|
277,627
|
277,495
|
277,164
|
277,039
|
276,940
|
Retained earnings
|
116,680
|
109,178
|
101,899
|
93,048
|
84,628
|
Treasury shares
|
(55,155)
|
(45,953)
|
(38,574)
|
(34,598)
|
(33,900)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
9,298
|
11,693
|
9,569
|
14,619
|
14,387
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
348,450
|
352,413
|
350,058
|
350,108
|
342,055
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 2,952,236
|
$ 2,924,643
|
$ 3,057,368
|
$ 2,768,862
|
$ 2,817,993
|
Quarterly Average Balances
|
Assets:
|
Earning assets
|
$ 2,747,450
|
$ 2,776,131
|
$ 3,006,653
|
$ 2,603,961
|
$ 2,617,884
|
Securities
|
482,642
|
413,494
|
382,313
|
386,179
|
388,594
|
Loans
|
2,010,665
|
2,054,784
|
2,069,419
|
2,072,477
|
2,040,492
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Total deposits
|
$ 2,437,580
|
$ 2,448,183
|
$ 2,632,782
|
$ 2,144,865
|
$ 2,084,791
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
1,588,079
|
1,580,622
|
1,532,759
|
1,458,967
|
1,401,318
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
127,511
|
157,264
|
185,605
|
278,357
|
362,965
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
348,970
|
349,256
|
349,625
|
343,335
|
339,278
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Income statement
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$ 25,784
|
$ 25,498
|
$ 25,725
|
$ 25,721
|
$ 24,558
|
Total interest expense
|
1,351
|
1,657
|
1,897
|
2,190
|
2,552
|
Net interest income
|
24,433
|
23,841
|
23,828
|
23,531
|
22,006
|
Provision for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
830
|
2,250
|
2,250
|
Noninterest income
|
6,426
|
9,025
|
9,190
|
7,666
|
6,786
|
Noninterest expense
|
19,454
|
22,467
|
19,390
|
16,968
|
17,727
|
Income before taxes
|
11,405
|
10,399
|
12,798
|
11,979
|
8,815
|
Income tax expense
|
1,763
|
1,235
|
2,040
|
1,806
|
1,133
|
Net income
|
$ 9,642
|
$ 9,164
|
$ 10,758
|
$ 10,173
|
$ 7,682
|
Per share data
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
Net income
|
$ 9,642
|
$ 9,164
|
$ 10,758
|
$ 10,173
|
$ 7,682
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
dividends to participating securities
|
46
|
43
|
32
|
35
|
26
|
Net income available to common
|
shareholders - basic
|
$ 9,596
|
$ 9,121
|
$ 10,726
|
$ 10,138
|
$ 7,656
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
15,168,233
|
15,602,329
|
15,867,588
|
15,915,369
|
16,045,544
|
Less average participating securities
|
72,071
|
72,563
|
47,286
|
52,574
|
54,274
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
15,096,162
|
15,529,766
|
15,820,302
|
15,862,795
|
15,991,270
|
Earnings per common share (1)
|
Basic
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.48
|
Diluted
|
0.64
|
0.59
|
0.68
|
0.64
|
0.48
|
Common shares dividend paid
|
$ 2,140
|
$ 1,885
|
$ 1,907
|
$ 1,753
|
$ 1,766
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
0.14
|
0.12
|
0.12
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Asset quality
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|
$ 26,197
|
$ 26,133
|
$ 25,028
|
$ 22,637
|
$ 20,420
|
Charge-offs
|
(77)
|
(25)
|
(46)
|
(139)
|
(185)
|
Recoveries
|
448
|
89
|
321
|
280
|
152
|
Provision
|
-
|
-
|
830
|
2,250
|
2,250
|
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|
$ 26,568
|
$ 26,197
|
$ 26,133
|
$ 25,028
|
$ 22,637
|
Ratios
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.33%
|
1.30%
|
1.27%
|
1.22%
|
1.11%
|
Allowance to nonperforming assets
|
501.01%
|
443.50%
|
423.09%
|
341.59%
|
292.88%
|
Allowance to nonperforming loans
|
503.50%
|
443.50%
|
423.09%
|
343.05%
|
292.88%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$ 5,277
|
$ 5,907
|
$ 6,177
|
$ 7,296
|
$ 7,729
|
Other real estate owned
|
26
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
-
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 5,303
|
$ 5,907
|
$ 6,177
|
$ 7,327
|
$ 7,729
|
Capital and liquidity
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
10.01%
|
9.92%
|
9.23%
|
10.77%
|
10.73%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
14.18%
|
14.65%
|
15.20%
|
14.74%
|
14.73%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
15.43%
|
15.90%
|
16.45%
|
15.99%
|
15.94%
|
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
9.28%
|
9.51%
|
9.00%
|
9.98%
|
9.47%
|
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
|
$ 348,450
|
$ 352,413
|
$ 350,058
|
$ 350,108
|
$ 342,055
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
82,013
|
82,235
|
82,458
|
82,681
|
82,907
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 266,437
|
$ 270,178
|
$ 267,600
|
$ 267,427
|
$ 259,148
|
Total Shares Outstanding
|
15,029,972
|
15,434,592
|
15,750,479
|
15,898,032
|
15,945,479
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 17.73
|
$ 17.50
|
$ 16.99
|
$ 16.82
|
$ 16.25
|
Tangible Assets
|
Total Assets - GAAP
|
$ 2,952,236
|
$ 2,924,643
|
$ 3,057,368
|
$ 2,762,918
|
$ 2,817,993
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
82,013
|
82,235
|
82,458
|
82,681
|
82,907
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,870,223
|
$ 2,842,408
|
$ 2,974,910
|
$ 2,680,237
|
$ 2,735,086
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.28%
|
9.51%
|
9.00%
|
9.98%
|
9.47%
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
For the three months ended :
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-
|
Noninterest expense
|
19,454
|
-
|
19,454
|
17,727
|
-
|
17,727
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
24,847
|
-
|
24,847
|
22,417
|
-
|
22,417
|
Noninterest income
|
6,426
|
-
|
6,426
|
6,786
|
-
|
6,786
|
Efficiency ratio
|
62.2%
|
62.2%
|
60.7%
|
60.7%
|
For the nine months ended:
|
September 30, 2021
|
September 30, 2020
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
adjustment
|
Non-
|
Noninterest expense
|
61,311
|
(3,717)
|
(1)
|
57,594
|
53,697
|
-
|
53,697
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
73,330
|
-
|
73,330
|
67,426
|
-
|
67,426
|
Noninterest income
|
24,641
|
(1,785)
|
(2)
|
22,856
|
20,516
|
-
|
20,516
|
Efficiency ratio
|
62.6%
|
59.9%
|
61.1%
|
61.1%
|
(1) FHLB prepayment penalty
|
(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Share this article