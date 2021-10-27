Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021.

Third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

Net income of $9.6 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.7 million , or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

, or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Net income of $29.6 million , or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the nine months ended and 2020, respectively. COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30 , 2020.

and 21.3% at , 2020. Third quarterly dividend of $0.14 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.41% based on the September 30, 2021 market close of $23.23 and a dividend payout ratio of 21.88%.

is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.41% based on the market close of and a dividend payout ratio of 21.88%. In the third quarter, we began the redeployment of $50.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 1.80%.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter. We redeployed excess cash into our investment portfolio to pick up yield. While mortgage refinancing is slowing down, our mortgage team had another good quarter," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 11.0%, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income of as well as a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income included a $1.3 million increase on accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter compared to last year.

The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $129.6 million and to the $2.5 million of PPP fees as well as $550.5 thousand accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.

The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 27 basis points. Average interest-bearing liabilities also decreased by $48.7 million, or 2.8%. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the second quarter pay-off of a $50 million long-term FHLB advance at a rate of 2.05%.

Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.62% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago.

PPP loans averaged $105.9 million during the quarter at an average yield of 10.44%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 28 basis points.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,010,665 $ 22,704 4.48%

$ 2,040,492 $ 21,638 4.22% Taxable securities 264,655 1,423 2.18%

183,196 1,325 3.01% Non-taxable securities 217,987 1,555 3.91%

205,398 1,536 4.14% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 254,143 102 0.16%

188,798 59 0.12% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,747,450 25,784 3.82%

$ 2,617,884 24,558 3.83% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 33,803





29,647



Premises and equipment, net 22,845





23,214



Accrued interest receivable 7,417





10,109



Intangible assets 84,949





84,906



Bank owned life insurance 46,557





45,574



Other assets 38,189





42,916



Less allowance for loan losses (26,683)





(21,214)



Total Assets $ 2,954,527





$ 2,833,036



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,331,032 $ 302 0.09%

$ 1,108,512 $ 389 0.14% Time 257,047 668 1.03%

292,806 1,242 1.69% FHLB 75,000 194 1.03%

125,000 452 1.44% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

184,238 269 0.58% Subordinated debentures 29,427 182 2.45%

29,427 194 2.62% Repurchase agreements 23,084 5 0.09%

24,300 6 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,715,590 1,351 0.31%

$ 1,764,283 2,552 0.58% Noninterest-bearing deposits 849,501





683,473



Other liabilities 40,466





46,002



Shareholders' equity 348,970





339,278



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,954,527





$ 2,833,036



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 24,433 3.50%



$ 22,006 3.25%















Net interest margin



3.62%





3.44%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $414 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended September

30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 3.9%, for the first nine months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $382.5 million, which resulted in a $5.6 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 42 basis points which resulted in a $2.7 million decrease in interest income. During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $187.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.01% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 32 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.0 million, or 38.3%, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 29 basis points, resulting in a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $133.5 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $549 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.48% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,044,741 $ 68,140 4.46%

$ 1,913,514 $ 64,924 4.53% Taxable securities 214,979 3,928 2.51%

185,577 4,100 3.07% Non-taxable securities 211,538 4,599 4.02%

201,303 4,589 4.18% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 371,204 341 1.20%

159,539 531 0.44% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,842,462 77,008 3.71%

$ 2,459,933 74,144 4.13% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 37,763





94,083



Premises and equipment, net 22,578





22,830



Accrued interest receivable 8,146





8,729



Intangible assets 84,817





84,965



Bank owned life insurance 46,310





45,332



Other assets 37,504





37,802



Less allowance for loan losses (26,288)





(17,759)



Total Assets $ 3,053,292





$ 2,735,915



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,297,217 $ 979 0.10%

$ 1,010,719 $ 1,433 0.19% Time 270,139 2,387 1.18%

287,740 3,985 1.85% FHLB 100,458 968 1.29%

135,888 1,480 1.46% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

103,133 275 0.36% Federal funds purchased - - 0.00%

385 1 0.35% Subordinated debentures 29,427 553 2.51%

29,427 757 3.44% Repurchase agreements 26,695 19 0.10%

23,141 17 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,723,936 4,906 0.38%

$ 1,590,433 7,948 0.67% Noninterest-bearing deposits 940,123





757,696



Other liabilities 39,952





53,633



Shareholders' equity 349,281





334,153



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,053,292





$ 2,735,915



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 72,102 3.33%



$ 66,196 3.46%















Net interest margin



3.48%





3.70%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended September 30,

2021 and 2020, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the third quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $83.3 million of PPP loans would have been 5 basis points higher.

For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.4 million, a decrease of $360 thousand, or 5.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,519

$ 1,414

$ 105

7.4% Net gain on sale of securities 4

92

(88)

-95.7% Net gain on equity securities 50

20

30

150.0% Net gain on sale of loans 1,612

2,413

(801)

-33.2% ATM/Interchange fees 1,330

1,183

147

12.4% Wealth management fees 1,236

1,006

230

22.9% Bank owned life insurance 261

243

18

7.4% Swap fees 41

158

(117)

-74.1% Other 373

257

116

45.1% Total noninterest income $ 6,426

$ 6,786

$ (360)

-5.3%

















Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Loans sold totaled $56.9 million and $84.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we did not record any new swaps compared to $15.0 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.

Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation and to credit card fee income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $24.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 20.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 4,092

$ 3,812

$ 280

7.3% Net gain on sale of securities 1,787

92

1,695

1842.4% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 191

(126)

317

251.6% Net gain on sale of loans 6,575

5,501

1,074

19.5% ATM/Interchange fees 3,950

3,226

724

22.4% Wealth management fees 3,570

2,916

654

22.4% Bank owned life insurance 752

733

19

2.6% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0% Swap fees 135

1,260

(1,125)

-89.3% Other 1,214

727

487

67.0% Total noninterest income $ 24,641

$ 20,516

$ 4,125

20.1%

















Service charges increased as a result of higher and service charges. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the premium on sold loans of 61 basis points. The volume of loans sold decreased by $6.4 million in 2021 compared to 2020.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $84.8 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.

Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation, to credit card fee income and to a gain on the sale of an OREO property.

For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $19.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 9.7%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 11,390

$ 10,595

$ 795

7.5% Net occupancy and equipment 1,429

1,504

(75)

-5.0% Contracted data processing 429

415

14

3.4% Taxes and assessments 758

715

43

6.0% Professional services 776

669

107

16.0% Amortization of intangible assets 223

227

(4)

-1.8% ATM/Interchange expense 594

538

56

10.4% Marketing 359

361

(2)

-0.6% Software maintenance expense 819

506

313

61.9% Other 2,677

2,197

480

21.8% Total noninterest expense $ 19,454

$ 17,727

$ 1,727

9.7%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $496 thousand as well as employee insurance of $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

Professional services increased due to an increase in consulting fees related to cost savings initiatives and customer service programs.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in other expense is due to increases in loan related expenses, the amortization of low income housing investments, education and training expense and mortgage servicing rights valuation.

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 60.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 15.5% compared to 12.9% in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $61.3 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 14.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 34,578

$ 32,063

$ 2,515

7.8% Net occupancy and equipment 4,556

4,557

(1)

0.0% Contracted data processing 1,362

1,340

22

1.6% Taxes and assessments 2,436

1,925

511

26.5% Professional services 2,255

2,289

(34)

-1.5% Amortization of intangible assets 668

686

(18)

-2.6% ATM/Interchange expense 1,843

1,316

527

40.0% Marketing 1,000

1,056

(56)

-5.3% Software maintenance expense 1,872

1,350

522

38.7% Other 10,741

7,115

3,626

51.0% Total noninterest expense $ 61,311

$ 53,697

$ 7,614

14.2%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $832 thousand as well as commissions of $984 thousand. Employee insurance increased by $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April. The increase in commission expense is primarily the result of increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was attributable to small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.

The efficiency ratio was 62.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 61.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.9%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 14.6% compared to 12.5% in same period in 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $183.4 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $113.6 million, or 81.5%. Securities available for sale increased $134.9 million, or 37.0%. The decrease in PPP loans of $134.0 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $52.7 million.

End of period loan balances











(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 193,454

$ 192,581

$ 873

0.5% Paycheck Protection Program loans 83,287

217,295

(134,008)

-61.7% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 292,725

278,413

14,312

5.1% Non-owner Occupied 788,898

705,072

83,826

11.9% Residential Real Estate 424,553

442,588

(18,035)

-4.1% Real Estate Construction 179,491

175,609

3,882

2.2% Farm Real Estate 30,147

33,102

(2,955)

-8.9% Consumer and Other 12,259

12,842

(583)

-4.5% Total Loans $ 2,004,814

$ 2,057,502

$ (52,688)

-2.6%

















Loan balances have declined during the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $81.3 million, or 4.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway. Construction availability remains near all-time highs. Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $316.1 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $2.5 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, $3.3 million of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $18.8 million, or 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Percent of

loans

outstanding













Commercial and Agriculture

6

$ 1,571

0.08% Commercial Real Estate:











Owner Occupied

2

2,591

0.13% Non-owner Occupied

9

14,174

0.71% Real Estate Construction

1

451

0.02%



18

$ 18,787

0.94%















Deposits

Total deposits increased $245.4 million, or 11.2%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 832,492

$ 720,809

$ 111,683

15.5% Interest-bearing demand 502,865

410,139

92,726

22.6% Savings and money market 846,573

771,612

74,961

9.7% Time deposits 252,836

286,838

(34,002)

-11.9% Total Deposits $ 2,434,766

$ 2,189,398

$ 245,368

11.2%

















The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $111.7 million was primarily due to a $48.9 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Public fund demand accounts increased $28.5 million. Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $31.5 million, which is temporary, and tends to diminish the closer we get to December 31. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $52.1 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $45.3 million increase in statement savings, a $25.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $23.7 million increase in business money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts. Time certificates over $100 thousand decreased $23.1 million and time certificates under $100 thousand decreased by $10.3 million.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at September 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first nine months of 2021, Civista repurchased 909,859 shares for $20.5 million at a weighted average price of $22.50 per share. We have approximately $11.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $20.6 million repurchase of treasury shares. Retained earnings increased $23.6 million and accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $5.3 million.

"We were active in repurchasing shares and in October, we filed a shelf offering to replace our existing shelf that was set to expire in November," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $710 thousand for the nine months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $8 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 5 basis points higher.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020 Beginning of period $ 25,028

$ 14,767 Charge-offs (148)

(325) Recoveries 858

333 Provision 830

7,862 End of period $ 26,568

$ 22,637

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 were $5.3 million, a 27.6% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 503.5% from 343.1% at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Non-accrual loans $ 3,728

$ 5,399 Restructured loans 1,549

1,897 Total non-performing loans 5,277

7,296 Other Real Estate Owned 26

31 Total non-performing assets $ 5,303

$ 7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any

forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Interest income $ 25,784

$ 24,558

$ 77,008

$ 74,144 Interest expense 1,351

2,552

4,906

7,948 Net interest income 24,433

22,006

72,102

66,196 Provision for loan losses -

2,250

830

7,862 Net interest income after provision 24,433

19,756

71,272

58,334 Noninterest income 6,426

6,786

24,641

20,516 Noninterest expense 19,454

17,727

61,311

53,697 Income before taxes 11,405

8,815

34,602

25,153 Income tax expense 1,763

1,133

5,038

3,134 Net income 9,642

7,682

29,564

22,019















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.38

$ 0.33















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 9,642

$ 7,682

$ 29,564

$ 22,019 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 46

26

122

64 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 9,596

$ 7,656

$ 29,442

$ 21,955 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,168,233

16,045,544

15,543,488

16,201,898 Less average participating securities 72,071

54,274

64,064

47,246 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,096,162

15,991,270

15,479,424

16,154,652















Earnings per common share (1)













Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.48

$ 1.90

$ 1.36 Diluted 0.64

0.48

1.90

1.36















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.29%

1.08%

1.29%

1.08% Return on average equity 10.96%

9.01%

11.32%

8.80% Dividend payout ratio 22.02%

22.98%

19.98%

24.28% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.62%

3.44%

3.48%

3.70%















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the

prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result od using the two-

class method.

















Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 253,165

$ 139,522 Investment securities 499,226

364,350 Loans held for sale 5,810

7,001 Loans 2,004,814

2,057,502 Less: allowance for loan losses (26,568)

(25,028) Net loans 1,978,246

2,032,474 Other securities 17,011

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,716

22,580 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,589

84,926 Bank owned life insurance 46,728

45,976 Other assets 44,745

51,496 Total assets $ 2,952,236

$ 2,768,862







Total deposits $ 2,434,766

$ 2,189,398 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,331

28,914 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,262

46,015 Total shareholders' equity 348,450

350,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,952,236

$ 2,768,862







Shares outstanding at period end 15,029,972

15,898,032







Book value per share $ 23.18

$ 22.02 Equity to asset ratio 11.80%

12.64%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33%

1.22% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18%

0.26% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 503.50%

343.05%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 3,728

$ 5,399 Troubled debt restructurings 1,549

1,897 Other real estate owned 26

31 Total $ 5,303

$ 7,327









Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, End of Period Balances 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 253,165

$ 245,306

$ 437,238

$ 139,522

$ 194,773 Investment securities 499,226

458,831

357,798

364,350

366,691 Loans held for sale 5,810

6,618

10,769

7,001

13,256 Loans 2,004,814

2,019,196

2,060,239

2,057,502

2,040,940 Allowance for loan losses (26,568)

(26,197)

(26,133)

(25,028)

(22,637) Net Loans 1,978,246

1,992,999

2,034,106

2,032,474

2,018,303 Other securities 17,011

20,537

20,537

20,537

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,716

22,817

22,265

22,580

22,958 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,589

84,980

84,682

84,926

84,896 Bank owned life insurance 46,728

46,467

46,219

45,976

45,732 Other assets 44,745

46,088

43,754

51,496

50,847 Total Assets $ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862

$ 2,817,993



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,434,766

$ 2,402,992

$ 2,475,907

$ 2,189,398

$ 2,068,769 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

75,000

125,000

125,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,331

24,916

29,513

28,914

25,813 Other borrowings -

-

-

-

183,695 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,262

39,895

47,463

46,015

43,234 Total liabilities 2,603,786

2,572,230

2,707,310

2,418,754

2,475,938



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 277,627

277,495

277,164

277,039

276,940 Retained earnings 116,680

109,178

101,899

93,048

84,628 Treasury shares (55,155)

(45,953)

(38,574)

(34,598)

(33,900) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,298

11,693

9,569

14,619

14,387 Total shareholders' equity 348,450

352,413

350,058

350,108

342,055



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862

$ 2,817,993



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,747,450

$ 2,776,131

$ 3,006,653

$ 2,603,961

$ 2,617,884 Securities 482,642

413,494

382,313

386,179

388,594 Loans 2,010,665

2,054,784

2,069,419

2,072,477

2,040,492 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,437,580

$ 2,448,183

$ 2,632,782

$ 2,144,865

$ 2,084,791 Interest-bearing deposits 1,588,079

1,580,622

1,532,759

1,458,967

1,401,318 Other interest-bearing liabilities 127,511

157,264

185,605

278,357

362,965 Total shareholders' equity 348,970

349,256

349,625

343,335

339,278





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Income statement 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



















Total interest and dividend income $ 25,784

$ 25,498

$ 25,725

$ 25,721

$ 24,558 Total interest expense 1,351

1,657

1,897

2,190

2,552 Net interest income 24,433

23,841

23,828

23,531

22,006 Provision for loan losses -

-

830

2,250

2,250 Noninterest income 6,426

9,025

9,190

7,666

6,786 Noninterest expense 19,454

22,467

19,390

16,968

17,727 Income before taxes 11,405

10,399

12,798

11,979

8,815 Income tax expense 1,763

1,235

2,040

1,806

1,133 Net income $ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758

$ 10,173

$ 7,682



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 9,642

$ 9,164

$ 10,758

$ 10,173

$ 7,682 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 46

43

32

35

26 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 9,596

$ 9,121

$ 10,726

$ 10,138

$ 7,656



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,168,233

15,602,329

15,867,588

15,915,369

16,045,544 Less average participating securities 72,071

72,563

47,286

52,574

54,274 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,096,162

15,529,766

15,820,302

15,862,795

15,991,270



















Earnings per common share (1)

















Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.68

$ 0.64

$ 0.48 Diluted 0.64

0.59

0.68

0.64

0.48



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,140

$ 1,885

$ 1,907

$ 1,753

$ 1,766



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11



















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been

revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result od using the two-class method.





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Asset quality 2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028

$ 22,637

$ 20,420 Charge-offs (77)

(25)

(46)

(139)

(185) Recoveries 448

89

321

280

152 Provision -

-

830

2,250

2,250 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 26,568

$ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028

$ 22,637



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.33%

1.30%

1.27%

1.22%

1.11% Allowance to nonperforming assets 501.01%

443.50%

423.09%

341.59%

292.88% Allowance to nonperforming loans 503.50%

443.50%

423.09%

343.05%

292.88%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 5,277

$ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,296

$ 7,729 Other real estate owned 26

-

-

31

- Total nonperforming assets $ 5,303

$ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,327

$ 7,729



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.01%

9.92%

9.23%

10.77%

10.73% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.18%

14.65%

15.20%

14.74%

14.73% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.43%

15.90%

16.45%

15.99%

15.94% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.28%

9.51%

9.00%

9.98%

9.47%



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 348,450

$ 352,413

$ 350,058

$ 350,108

$ 342,055 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,013

82,235

82,458

82,681

82,907 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 266,437

$ 270,178

$ 267,600

$ 267,427

$ 259,148



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,029,972

15,434,592

15,750,479

15,898,032

15,945,479



















Tangible book value per share $ 17.73

$ 17.50

$ 16.99

$ 16.82

$ 16.25



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 2,952,236

$ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,762,918

$ 2,817,993 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,013

82,235

82,458

82,681

82,907 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,870,223

$ 2,842,408

$ 2,974,910

$ 2,680,237

$ 2,735,086



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.28%

9.51%

9.00%

9.98%

9.47%





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





























For the three months ended : September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 19,454

-



19,454

17,727

-

17,727

























Net interest income (FTE) 24,847

-



24,847

22,417

-

22,417 Noninterest income 6,426

-



6,426

6,786

-

6,786

























Efficiency ratio 62.2%







62.2%

60.7%





60.7%



















































For the nine months ended: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 61,311

(3,717) (1)

57,594

53,697

-

53,697

























Net interest income (FTE) 73,330

-



73,330

67,426

-

67,426 Noninterest income 24,641

(1,785) (2)

22,856

20,516

-

20,516

























Efficiency ratio 62.6%







59.9%

61.1%





61.1%

























(1) FHLB prepayment penalty























(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares



















































