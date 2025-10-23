Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.68 per Common Share, up 28% from $0.53 per Common Share from Third-Quarter 2024

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 07:00 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.8 million, or $0.68 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

CEO Commentary:

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum, with net income rising 53% to $12.8 million from $8.4 million a year ago, and earnings per share increasing 28% to $0.68 from $0.53," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "These gains reflect the effectiveness of our disciplined growth strategy and the strength of our customer relationships."

"We've received regulatory approval for our partnership with The Farmers Savings Bank, which is expected to close in November. This milestone—combined with our recent $80.5 million capital raise—will significantly expand our presence in Northeast Ohio, enhance liquidity, and serve as a strong foundation for accelerated growth," Shaffer added.

"Our credit quality remains strong and stable, reflecting the rigor of our underwriting and the enduring strength of our customer relationships," Shaffer said. "Despite ongoing economic pressures, our disciplined approach continues to serve us well, positioning Civista to navigate challenges and grow organically with confidence. We remain committed to delivering tailored financial solutions that support the evolving needs of the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 and the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

Third-Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Completed an underwritten public offering of common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.68, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $0.71 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net income of $12.8 million, an increase of 53% or $4.4 million compared to $8.4 million for the third quarter 2024, and an increase of 16% or $1.8 million compared to $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) of 3.58%for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income of $34.5 million, up $5.3 million or 18.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • 200 basis points cost of deposits for the third-quarter of 2025, up 4 basis points compared to the second-quarter of 2025, but 18 basis points lower than the 218 basis points in the third-quarter of 2024.
  • 227 basis points cost of funds for the third-quarter of 2025, down 5 basis points from the 232 basis points in the second-quarter of 2025, and 34 basis points lower than the 261 basis points cost of funds in the third-quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 61.4%, compared to 70.5% for the third quarter of 2024 and 64.5% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.22%, compared to 0.83% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Return on Equity of 10.70%, compared to 8.73% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.30%.
  • Based on the September 30, 2025, market close share price of $20.31, the $0.17 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.3% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.0%.
  • The third-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring items which negatively impacted net income by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis, $0.6 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.03 per common share.
  • Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.
  • Received all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with The Farmers Savings Bank; transaction expected to close in November 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2025, were $4.1 billion, a decrease of $72.5 million, or 1.7% from June 30, 2025, but up $14.9 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Loan and lease balances decreased $55.1 million, or 1.8% since June 30, 2025, but up $14.8 million, or 0.5% since December 31, 2024.
  • Commercial Real Estate decreased mainly in the non-owner occupied category.
  • Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at September 30, 2025, were $3.2 billion, an increase of $34.3 million, or 1.1% from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $18.6 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. 

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $43.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $45.3 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing public funds.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $4.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $14.1 million increase in interest-bearing public funds, offset by a $16.7 million decrease in interest-bearing and Jumbo now deposits.
  • Savings and money markets increased $3.0 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $52.0 million in business money market deposits, offset by a $49.8 million decrease in retail and ICS money market, public funds, and corporate savings.
  • Time deposits increased $131.8 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $137.7 million increase in Jumbo and retail certificates of deposit.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $431.2 million at September 30, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $425.0 million and brokered money markets of $6.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $23 million from June 30, 2025 and $69.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $232.0 million on September 30, 2025, down $201.5 million from June 30, 2025, and down $107.0 million from December 31, 2024.
  • FHLB long-term advances totaled $1.0 million on September 30, 2025, down from $1.1 million June 30, 2025, and down from $1.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 18.2%, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. 

  • Interest income increased $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $123.6 million coupled with a 5-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 136-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $168.9 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 19.7%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $11.8 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $197.9 million coupled with a 14-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 104-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 128-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $230.4 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the nine-months ended September 30, 2025, to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 42-basis points to 3.58% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 to $0.2 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year, and decreased $0.8 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of basically zero for the same period of 2024, and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.30% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing assets at September 30, 2025, were $22.8 million, a decrease of $0.4 million or 1.6%, from June 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was flat at 0.55% at both September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 176.5% at September 30, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for Q3 2025 totaled $9.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 4.6%, when compared to the same period last year. 

  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to lease originations being curtailed in 2025 resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance core system conversion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest income totaled $24.1 million, a decrease of $4.7 million or 16.2%, when compared to the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion. 

  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations in 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
  • Net gain on sale of loans decreased $0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.
  • Other income decreased $1.3 million for the nine month ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.
  • Service charges increased $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for Q3 2025 totaled $28.3 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.2%, when compared to the same period last year.  In the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $0.7 million from acquisition expenses related to the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.  These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

  • Compensation expense decreased $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the third quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 524 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 526 for the same period in 2024.
  • Marketing expenses decreased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to a shift to digital marketing and lower promotional expenses related to advertising and product marketing.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to lower expense on operating lease contracts mostly offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • Other expenses increased $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 70.5% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 0.2% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 18.2% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 4.6% decrease in noninterest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Noninterest expense totaled $82.9 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 1.5%, when compared to the same period last year.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest expense was increased in the second quarter of 2025 by $0.4 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion as well as the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses. 

  • Compensation expense decreased $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the first nine months of 2025.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 523 at September 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Equipment expense decreased $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • The efficiency ratio was 63.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 71.7% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 1.5% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 19.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 16.2% decrease in noninterest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 18.5% compared to 15.6% for the same period last year, and 14.6% for the second quarter of 2025. 

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 16.2% compared to 13.5% in the same period last year. 

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2025, totaled $499.0 million, an increase of $94.9 million from June 30, 2025, and $110.5 million from December 31, 2024. This resulted from a capital raise management performed during the third quarter.  See Recent Developments below for the impact to capital from the public offering of its common stock.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the third quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2025,  Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Recent Developments

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.

October 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. received all required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with The Farmers Savings Bank; transaction expected to close in November 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended September 30,



2025



2024



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,128,033


$

48,717



6.18

%


$

3,031,884


$

46,898



6.15

%

Taxable securities ***


402,216



3,922



3.57

%



363,584



3,258



3.24

%

Non-taxable securities ***


274,722



2,325



3.84

%



291,254



2,369



3.83

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


24,513



276



4.47

%



19,144



216



4.47

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,829,484


$

55,240



5.69

%


$

3,705,866


$

52,741



5.64

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


34,261








36,868






Premises and equipment, net


42,638








51,342






Accrued interest receivable


14,230








13,802






Intangible assets


132,503








134,083






Bank owned life insurance


63,289








63,190






Other assets


59,667








57,856






Less allowance for loan losses


(40,380)








(40,068)






      Total Assets

$

4,135,692







$

4,022,939




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,536,897


$

5,856



1.51

%


$

1,452,850


$

4,074



1.12

%

Time


1,037,256



10,491



4.01

%



952,369



12,852



5.37

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


272,985



3,063



4.45

%



388,022



5,328



5.46

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


1,011



7



2.59

%



1,697



10



2.34

%

Other borrowings


5,123



108



8.39

%



-



-



0.00

%

Subordinated debentures


104,186



1,170



4.46

%



104,040



1,244



4.75

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,957,458


$

20,695



2.78

%


$

2,898,978


$

23,508



3.23

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


662,872








687,364






Other liabilities


42,369








55,205






Shareholders' equity


472,993








381,392






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,135,692







$

4,022,939




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

34,545



2.91

%




$

29,233



2.41

%















Net interest margin ***






3.58

%







3.16

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $618 thousand and $630 thousand for the periods ended September 30,
2025 and 2024, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
by unrealized losses of $62.9 million and $57.2 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating
the yield on earning assets and the margin.




Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025



2024



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,121,292


$

146,336



6.27

%


$

2,959,031


$

136,328



6.15

%

Taxable securities ***


401,091



11,228



3.43

%



355,329



9,262



3.12

%

Non-taxable securities ***


279,668



7,002



3.88

%



291,589



7,116



3.85

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


22,238



678



4.07

%



20,419



756



4.93

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,824,289


$

165,244



5.75

%


$

3,626,368


$

153,462



5.61

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


39,232








34,807






Premises and equipment, net


44,563








53,318






Accrued interest receivable


13,908








13,254






Intangible assets


132,883








134,474






Bank owned life insurance


63,171








62,176






Other assets


59,410








61,225






Less allowance for loan losses


(40,295)








(38,876)






      Total Assets

$

4,137,161







$

3,946,746




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,554,969


$

17,216



1.48

%


$

1,392,082


$

11,113



1.07

%

Time


994,788



30,405



4.09

%



927,306



37,305



5.37

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


346,737



11,595



4.47

%



385,801



15,921



5.51

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


1,225



24



2.57

%



2,000



35



2.34

%

Other borrowings


5,804



376



8.67

%



-



-



0.00

%

Subordinated debentures


104,145



3,496



4.49

%



103,999



3,732



4.79

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,007,668


$

63,112



2.81

%


$

2,811,188


$

68,106



3.24

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


662,662








702,696






Other liabilities


42,910








60,282






Shareholders' equity


423,921








372,580






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,137,161







$

3,946,746




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

102,132



2.94

%




$

85,356



2.37

%















Net interest margin ***






3.58

%







3.16

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $1.9 million and $1.9 million for the periods ended September 30, 2025 and
2024, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $62.1 million and $61.9 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also
made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.


Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Septembere 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

1,667



$

1,595



$

72




4.5

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


255




223




32




14.3

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,450




1,427




23




1.6

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,435




1,402




33




2.4

%

Wealth management fees


1,402




1,443




(41)




-2.8

%

Lease revenue and residual income


1,934




2,428




(494)




-20.3

%

Bank owned life insurance


666




717




(51)




-7.1

%

Swap fees


-




43




(43)




-100.0

%

Other


824




821




3




0.4

%

Total noninterest income

$

9,633



$

10,099



$

(466)




-4.6

%













Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

4,756



$

4,523



$

233




5.2

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


152




156




(4)




-2.6

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


2,895




3,179




(284)




-8.9

%

ATM/Interchange fees


4,179




4,201




(22)




-0.5

%

Wealth management fees


4,067




4,055




12




0.3

%

Lease revenue and residual income


4,356




7,630




(3,274)




-42.9

%

Bank owned life insurance


1,438




1,434




4




0.3

%

Swap fees


125




165




(40)




-24.2

%

Other


2,114




3,390




(1,276)




-37.6

%

Total noninterest income

$

24,082



$

28,733



$

(4,651)




-16.2

%













Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

15,161



$

15,726



$

(565)




-3.6

%

Net occupancy Expense


1,466




1,293




173




13.4

%

Contracted data processing


559




636




(77)




-12.1

%

FDIC Assessment


627




560




67




12.0

%

State franchise tax


536




480




56




11.7

%

Professional services


1,225




1,134




91




8.0

%

Equipment expense


2,205




2,345




(140)




-6.0

%

ATM/Interchange expense


755




616




139




22.6

%

Marketing


391




716




(325)




-45.4

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


318




363




(45)




-12.4

%

Software maintenance expense


1,480




1,203




277




23.0

%

Other


3,604




3,322




282




8.5

%

Total noninterest expense

$

28,327



$

28,394



$

(67)




-0.2

%













Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

44,216



$

46,922



$

(2,706)




-5.8

%

Net occupancy expense


4,519




3,959




560




14.1

%

Contracted data processing


1,662




1,740




(78)




-4.5

%

FDIC Assessment


2,189




1,592




597




37.5

%

State franchise tax


1,696




1,444




252




17.5

%

Professional services


5,113




3,532




1,581




44.8

%

Equipment expense


6,072




7,313




(1,241)




-17.0

%

ATM/Interchange expense


2,018




1,873




145




7.7

%

Marketing


976




1,640




(664)




-40.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


988




1,121




(133)




-11.9

%

Software maintenance expense


4,051




3,568




483




13.5

%

Other


9,435




9,521




(86)




-0.9

%

Total noninterest expense

$

82,935



$

84,225



$

(1,290)




-1.5

%













End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













September 30,



December 31,









2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

302,407



$

328,488



$

(26,081)




-7.9

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


384,176




374,367




9,809




2.6

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,216,031




1,225,991




(9,960)




-0.8

%

Residential Real Estate


842,362




763,869




78,493




10.3

%

Real Estate Construction


278,163




305,992




(27,829)




-9.1

%

Farm Real Estate


23,713




23,035




678




2.9

%

Lease financing receivable


38,960




46,900




(7,940)




-16.9

%

Consumer and Other


10,182




12,588




(2,406)




-19.1

%

Total Loans

$

3,095,994



$

3,081,230



$

14,764




0.5

%













End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













September 30,



December 31,









2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

651,934



$

695,094



$

(43,160)




-6.2

%

Interest-bearing demand


415,620




419,583




(3,963)




-0.9

%

Savings and money market


1,129,985




1,126,974




3,011




0.3

%

Time deposits


601,757




469,954




131,803




28.0

%

Brokered deposits


431,167




500,265




(69,098)




-13.8

%

Total Deposits

$

3,230,463



$

3,211,870



$

18,593




0.6

%

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

39,669



$

37,160


Charge-offs


(2,730)




(1,580)


Recoveries


518




500


Provision


2,797




5,188


End of period

$

40,254



$

41,268








Allowance for Unfunded
Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended September 30,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

3,553



$

3,706


Provision


(178)




(325)


End of period

$

3,375



$

3,381








Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

3,380



$

3,901


Provision


(5)




(520)


End of period

$

3,375



$

3,381








(dollars in thousands)

September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024


Non-accrual loans

$

22,615



$

30,950


Restructured loans, accruing


12




1,677


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


177




225


Total non-performing loans


22,804




32,852


Other Real Estate Owned


-




-


Total non-performing assets

$

22,804



$

32,852


Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024














Interest income

$

55,240



$

52,741



$

165,244



$

153,462


Interest expense


20,695




23,508




63,112




68,106


Net interest income


34,545




29,233




102,132




85,356


Provision for credit losses


378




1,346




2,797




5,188


Provision for unfunded commitments


(178)




(325)




(5)




(520)


Net interest income after provision


34,345




28,212




99,340




80,688


Noninterest income


9,633




10,099




24,082




28,733


Noninterest expense


28,327




28,394




82,935




84,225


Income before taxes


15,651




9,917




40,487




25,196


Income tax expense


2,891




1,551




6,544




3,406


Net income


12,760




8,366




33,943




21,790


Preferred stock dividends


-




-




-




-


Net income available












to common shareholders

$

12,760



$

8,366



$

33,943



$

21,790














Dividends paid per common share

$

0.17



$

0.16



$

0.51



$

0.48














Earnings per common share












Basic












Net income

$

12,760



$

8,366



$

33,943



$

21,790


Less allocation of earnings and












dividends to participating securities


61




177




173




455


Net income available to common












shareholders - basic

$

12,699



$

8,189



$

33,770



$

21,335


Weighted average common shares outstanding


18,767,307




15,736,966




16,605,546




15,720,714


Less average participating securities


91,743




332,531




85,141




328,447


Weighted average number of shares outstanding












used to calculate basic earnings per share


18,675,564




15,404,435




16,520,405




15,392,267














Earnings per common share












Basic

$

0.68



$

0.53



$

2.04



$

1.39


Diluted

$

0.68



$

0.53



$

2.04



$

1.39


Selected financial ratios:












Return on average assets


1.22

%



0.83

%



1.10

%



0.74

%

Return on average equity


10.70

%



8.73

%



10.71

%



7.81

%

Dividend payout ratio


25.00

%



30.10

%



24.95

%



34.63

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.58

%



3.16

%



3.58

%



3.16

%

Effective tax rate


18.47

%



15.64

%



16.16

%



13.52

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








 Cash and due from financial institutions

$

62,766



$

63,155


 Investment in time deposits


735




1,450


 Investment securities


657,189




650,488


 Loans held for sale


8,012




665


 Loans


3,095,994




3,081,230


 Less: allowance for credit losses


(40,254)




(39,669)


 Net loans


3,055,740




3,041,561


 Other securities


27,901




30,352


 Premises and equipment, net


40,910




47,166


 Goodwill and other intangibles


132,276




133,403


 Bank owned life insurance


62,756




62,783


 Other assets


65,049




67,446


 Total assets

$

4,113,334



$

4,098,469








 Total deposits

$

3,230,463



$

3,211,870


 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


232,000




339,000


 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


970




1,501


 Subordinated debentures


104,213




104,089


 Other borrowings


4,699




6,293


 Accrued expenses and other liabilities


41,961




47,214


 Total liabilities


3,614,306




3,709,967


 Common shares


388,458




312,037


 Retained earnings


230,798




205,408


 Treasury shares


(75,760)




(75,586)


 Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(44,468)




(53,357)


 Total shareholders' equity


499,028




388,502


 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,113,334



$

4,098,469









September 30,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








 Shares outstanding at period end


19,312,726




15,487,667


 Book value per share

$

25.84



$

25.08


 Equity to asset ratio


12.13

%



9.48

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.30

%



1.29

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.55

%



0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


176.52

%



120.75

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

22,615



$

30,950


Restructured loans


12




1,677


Other real estate owned


-




-


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


177




225


Total

$

22,804



$

32,852


<

Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of Period Balances

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



















Assets
















Cash and due from banks

$

62,766



$

73,858



$

90,456



$

63,155



$

74,662



Investment in time deposits


735




715




960




1,450




1,450



Investment securities


657,189




645,228




648,537




650,488




629,113



Loans held for sale


8,012




10,733




4,324




665




8,299



Loans and leases


3,095,994




3,151,124




3,104,036




3,081,230




3,043,946



Allowance for credit losses


(40,254)




(40,455)




(40,284)




(39,669)




(41,268)



Net Loans


3,055,740




3,110,669




3,063,752




3,041,561




3,002,678



Other securities


27,901




36,195




32,592




30,352




32,633



Premises and equipment,
net


40,910




42,922




45,107




47,166




49,967



Goodwill and other
intangibles


132,276




132,631




133,026




133,403




133,829



Bank owned life insurance


62,756




63,555




63,170




62,783




62,912



Other assets


65,049




69,363




64,793




67,446




65,880



Total Assets

$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



$

4,098,469



$

4,061,423



















Liabilities
















Total deposits

$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888



$

3,211,870



$

3,223,732



Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - short term


232,000




433,500




360,000




339,000




287,047



Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - long term


970




1,103




1,355




1,501




1,598



Subordinated debentures


104,213




104,172




104,130




104,089




104,067



Other borrowings


4,699




5,379




6,140




6,293




6,319



Accrued expenses and
other liabilities


41,961




41,371




38,770




47,214




44,222



Total liabilities


3,614,306




3,781,732




3,749,283




3,709,967




3,666,985



















Shareholders' Equity
















Common shares


388,458




312,589




312,192




312,037




311,901



Retained earnings


230,798




221,321




212,944




205,408




198,034



Treasury shares


(75,760)




(75,753)




(75,753)




(75,586)




(75,586)



Accumulated other
comprehensive loss


(44,468)




(54,020)




(51,949)




(53,357)




(39,911)



Total shareholders' equity


499,028




404,137




397,434




388,502




394,438



















Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity

$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



$

4,098,469



$

4,061,423



















 Shares outstanding at
period end


19,312,726




15,529,342




15,519,072




15,487,667




15,736,528



















 Book value per share

$

25.84



$

26.02



$

25.61



$

25.08



$

25.07



 Equity to asset ratio


12.13

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



9.48

%



9.71

%



















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,




2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Selected asset quality ratios:
















Allowance for credit losses to
total loans


1.30

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.29

%



1.36

%


Non-performing assets to total
assets


0.55

%



0.55

%



0.75

%



0.80

%



0.45

%


Allowance for credit losses to
non-performing loans


176.52

%



176.11

%



129.99

%



120.75

%



227.36

%


















Non-performing asset analysis
















Nonaccrual loans

$

22,615



$

22,742



$

30,989



$

30,950



$

16,488



Restructured loans


12




7




-




1,677




1,663



90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing


177




223




146




225




-



Other real estate owned


-




209




209




-




61



Total

$

22,804



$

23,181



$

31,344



$

32,852



$

18,212






Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Quarterly Average Balances

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Assets:
















Earning assets

$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369



$

3,801,709



$

3,738,607



$

3,705,866



Securities


676,938




682,035




683,374




655,556




654,838



Loans


3,128,033




3,136,091




3,099,440




3,061,991




3,031,884



Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity
















Total deposits

$

3,237,025



$

3,190,592



$

3,209,277



$

3,285,485



$

3,092,583



Interest-bearing deposits


2,574,153




2,538,500




2,538,561




2,582,652




2,405,219



Other interest-bearing
liabilities


383,305




523,824




461,100




320,225




493,759



Total shareholders' equity


472,993




400,915




397,021




391,591




381,392






Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)




















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of period loan and
lease balances

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Commercial and
Agriculture

$

302,407



$

338,598



$

330,627



$

328,488



$

304,639



Commercial Real Estate:
















Owner Occupied


384,176




378,248




378,095




374,367




375,751



Non-owner Occupied


1,216,031




1,263,612




1,246,025




1,225,991




1,205,453



Residential Real Estate


842,362




815,408




773,349




763,869




751,825



Real Estate Construction


278,163




277,643




297,589




305,992




318,063



Farm Real Estate


23,713




23,866




22,399




23,035




24,122



Lease financing
receivable


38,960




42,758




44,570




46,900




49,453



Consumer and Other


10,182




10,991




11,382




12,588




14,640



Total Loans

$

3,095,994



$

3,151,124



$

3,104,036



$

3,081,230



$

3,043,946





Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)



















September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



End of period deposit
balances

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Noninterest-bearing
demand

$

651,127



$

647,609



$

648,683



$

695,094



$

686,316



Interest-bearing demand


415,620




433,089




467,601




419,583




420,333



Savings and money
market


1,129,985




1,100,660




1,146,480




1,126,974




1,111,771



Time deposits


601,757




560,702




515,910




469,954




456,973



Brokered deposits


431,167




454,147




460,214




500,265




548,339



Total Deposits

$

3,229,656



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888



$

3,211,870



$

3,223,732






Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)




















Three Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Income statement

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



















Total interest and dividend
income

$

55,240



$

56,271



$

53,733



$

53,233



$

52,741



Total interest expense


20,695




21,457




20,960




21,878




23,508



Net interest income


34,545




34,814




32,773




31,355




29,233



Provision for credit losses


378




1,171




1,248




697




1,346



Provision for unfunded
commitments


(178)




(146)




319




(1)




(325)



Noninterest income


9,633




6,589




7,860




9,015




10,099



Noninterest expense


28,327




27,482




27,126




28,296




28,394



Income before taxes


15,651




12,896




11,940




11,378




9,917



Income tax expense


2,891




1,881




1,772




1,485




1,551



Net income

$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893



$

8,366



Preferred stock dividends


-




-




-




-




-



Net income available to
common shareholders

$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893



$

8,366



















Per share data
































Earnings per common share
















Basic
















Net income

$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893



$

8,366



Less allocation of earnings and
















dividends to participating
securities


61




45




44




213




177



Net income available to
common shareholders -
basic

$

12,699



$

10,970



$

10,124



$

9,680



$

8,189



















Weighted average common
shares outstanding


18,767,307




15,524,490




15,488,813




15,734,243




15,736,966



Less average participating
securities


91,743




96,692




66,711




339,626




332,531



Weighted average number of
shares outstanding used to
calculate basic earnings per
share


18,675,564




15,427,798




15,422,102




15,394,617




15,404,435



















Earnings per common share
















Basic

$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



$

0.63



$

0.53



Diluted

$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



$

0.63



$

0.53



















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,283



$

2,638



$

2,636



$

2,518



$

2,518



















Dividends paid per common share


0.17




0.17




0.17




0.16




0.16







Three Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Selected financial ratios

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



















Return on average assets


1.22

%



1.06

%



1.00

%



0.97

%



0.83

%


Return on average equity


10.70

%



11.02

%



10.39

%



10.43

%



8.73

%


Dividend payout ratio


25.00

%



23.96

%



25.90

%



25.45

%



30.10

%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.58

%



3.64

%



3.51

%



3.36

%



3.16

%


Effective tax rate


18.47

%



14.59

%



14.84

%



13.05

%



15.63

%





Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)




















Three Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Noninterest income

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Service charges

$

1,667



$

1,564



$

1,524



$

1,591



$

1,595



Net gain (loss) on equity
securities


255




(74)




(29)




96




223



Net gain on sale of loans and
leases


1,450




841




604




1,259




1,427



ATM/Interchange fees


1,435




1,418




1,326




1,640




1,402



Wealth management fees


1,402




1,325




1,340




1,464




1,443



Lease revenue and residual
income


1,934




525




1,896




1,280




2,428



Bank owned life insurance


666




386




387




771




717



Swap fees


-




53




72




66




43



Other


824




551




740




848




821



Total noninterest income

$

9,633



$

6,589



$

7,860



$

9,015



$

10,099






Supplemental Financial Information



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)




















Three Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



Noninterest expense

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



Compensation expense

$

15,161



$

15,011



$

14,043



$

14,899



$

15,726



Net occupancy Expense


1,466




1,419




1,634




1,138




1,293



Contracted data processing


559




536




567




508




636



FDIC Assessment


627




689




873




1,039




560



State franchise tax


536




634




526




608




480



Professional services


1,225




1,798




2,090




2,247




1,134



Equipment expense


2,205




1,764




2,103




2,240




2,345



ATM/Interchange expense


755




683




580




671




616



Marketing


391




289




296




448




716



Amortization of core deposit
intangible


318




338




332




363




363



Software maintenance expense


1,480




1,294




1,277




1,376




1,203



Other


3,604




3,027




2,805




2,759




3,322



Total noninterest expense

$

28,327



$

27,482



$

27,126



$

28,296



$

28,394






Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)






Three Months Ended



September 
30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September
30,


Asset quality

2025



2025



2025



2024



2024