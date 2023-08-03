CIVITAS ANNOUNCES SECOND SALE-LEASEBACK WITH CREDIT UNION 1

News provided by

Civitas Capital Group

03 Aug, 2023, 12:38 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced the firm has closed on the acquisition of Credit Union 1's headquarters in Lombard, IL. The 67,119 square foot office building is leased back to Credit Union 1 under a 15-year, absolute NNN lease.

Continue Reading
Credit Union 1 (Henderson)
Credit Union 1 (Henderson)
Credit Union 1 (Lombard)
Credit Union 1 (Lombard)

As part of the transaction, Credit Union 1 agreed to master lease a 43,556-square foot office building in Henderson, Nevada, that Civitas purchased in December 2021. The property, located within Las Vegas MSA, serves as the regional headquarters for Credit Union 1, a credit union with over $1.6B in assets.

Combined, the portfolio has 110,675 square feet and a weighted average lease term of 16.6 years.

"One of Civitas' core investment principles is finding niche opportunities in U.S. real estate that others miss," said Jorge Adler, Vice President, Investments. "This sale-leaseback encapsulates that perfectly, as we took advantage of the dislocation in pricing within the office sector to acquire what we consider a highly attractive asset. The 15-year lease term and the absolute NNN structure of the lease make the cash flows particularly resistant to short-term fluctuations in the economy."

"Our recent transactions with Credit Union 1 demonstrate our value proposition to the credit union community across the U.S.," says Austin Khan, Managing Director of Investments for Civitas, who led the transaction along with colleague Adler. "It highlights our commitment to being a provider of sale-leaseback services to the industry as the unique opportunities brought about by changing regulatory and work environments becomes clear."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group

Also from this source

CIVITAS ANNOUNCES NEW ACTIVE ADULT DEVELOPMENT NEAR ASPEN, COLORADO

Civitas receives Civitas Aspen Fund, LP, Form I-956F receipt from USCIS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.