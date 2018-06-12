Civitas Learning Adds Mobile App to Transform Student Engagement in Higher Ed

With this addition, Civitas Learning will be offering its higher education partners a student mobile experience that delivers a dynamic user experience that feels similar to the consumer and social applications students use daily. Powered by Civitas Learning's intelligence, the mobile application will enable institutions to recommend resources and activities specific to student interests and unique needs, supporting their achievement of critical milestones from admission to graduation.

With students citing time management, dealing with anxiety, and study skills as the most significant challenges to completing their degree, the need for differentiated student support is clear. Although institutions provide resources to mitigate these challenges, they often struggle to get students connected and engaged with the resources that would help them most. An estimated 86% of college students regularly use a smartphone, making mobile devices an increasingly compelling channel to connect students with the support tools they need yet may not even know exist.

"At Civitas, we are obsessed with helping our institutional partners use intelligence to effectively personalize support for their students, and that obsession manifests across the tools we provide today for students, advisors, faculty, and administrators," said Civitas Learning Founder and CEO, Charles Thornburgh. "In ClearScholar, we have found a mobile product—and team—that shares our passion for personalizing student support and uses that focus to drive the highest student engagement rates in higher education"

The addition of ClearScholar contributes to the growing ecosystem of student, faculty, and advisor-facing tools powered by Civitas Learning's platform. In its early deployment with select colleges and universities, the student mobile app has achieved daily and monthly usage metrics nearly quadruple the industry average. The app can be deployed to students in as few as eight weeks. On average, institutions who have adopted the company's tools have seen improvements in persistence between 3 and 12 percentage points.

"We are thrilled to join Civitas Learning, an organization that shares our mission of advancing student success through innovation and is the market leader in driving student outcomes," said Jason Konesco, CEO of ClearScholar. "We look forward to continuing to deliver technology that students and educators love and use on a daily basis."

"Giving students the information they need, and just when they need it, helps them to be more active participants in campus life and positions them for success in and out of the classroom," said Barbara A. Bichelmeyer, Ph.D., Interim Chancellor and Provost, University of Missouri - Kansas City. "We chose this mobile application because it allows us to create a more personalized learning experience for UMKC students. Its key functionality provides students with on-going academic guidance that will be further enhanced with intelligence from the Civitas Learning platform."

About Civitas Learning

Civitas Learning partners with universities and colleges dedicated to helping more students learn well and finish strong. We provide tools and services for educators that bring together and make the most of their diverse and disconnected data streams; personalize information and support for their students; and deepen understanding of the impact of their student-success initiatives. Through our work together, our partners are empowering leaders, advisors, faculty, & students—and measurably improving enrollment, persistence, and graduation outcomes.



Today, Civitas Learning is a strategic partner to more than 350 colleges and universities, serving nearly 8 million students. Together with our growing community of partners, Civitas Learning is making the most of the world's learning data to graduate a million more students per year by 2025. For more information, visit: www.civitaslearning.com.

