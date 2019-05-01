Civitas Managing Director Wins 2019 Distinguished Hispanic Alumni Award

"I am extremely honored to receive this award from my alma mater," Anchia said. "SMU gave me the education I needed to succeed in business and politics. It's where I first learned to listen to opinions from people whose worldview differed from mine and find common ground. It's also where I learned how to stand up for what I believe in and persuade others that certain fights were worth fighting. I'm thankful to The Hispanic Alumni of SMU, a group of business and civic leaders that contributes so much to our community."

Anchia received his undergraduate degree cum laude from SMU and earned his juris doctorate from Tulane University Law School. He has served as a State Representative in the Texas Legislature since 2004. He currently is Chairman of the International Relations & Economic Development Committee. From 2011 to 2015, Anchia served as an appointee of President Barack H. Obama to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

The Hispanic Alumni of SMU was established in 1997. The mission of the group is to serve as the link between SMU Hispanic alumni and the SMU community, while promoting the Hispanic Alumni Scholarship. The Distinguished Hispanic Alumni Award began in 2014. Anchia is its 7th recipient.

The award ceremony was held Thursday, April 25, in Jones Hall in the Meadows Museum.

