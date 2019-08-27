Civitas Senior Living and Desert Land Group Announce Joint Venture on New Senior Living Community in Flagstaff, Arizona

FORT WORTH, Texas and FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, a senior living management company, and Desert Land Group, an Arizona real estate developer, announced today their plans to bring a new senior living community to Flagstaff, Arizona. The upscale community will be called The Bluffs of Flagstaff and feature a continuum of care with independent living, assisted living, and memory care all on one campus.

"We are elated to be working with Desert Land Group on bringing Civitas' brand of passionate senior living to such a beautiful area," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "We are also looking forward to being a part of the steady economic growth Flagstaff has experienced over the last several years. Not only will our community offer seniors a great living experience, but it will also bring a variety of new economic and employment opportunities to the area."

The new, approximately 210,572 square foot community will be located at 3100 East Butler Avenue in beautiful East Flagstaff between Continental Golf Club and Pine Canyon. The Bluffs of Flagstaff will feature 120 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 18 memory care apartments for a total of 204 residences and will feature resort-style amenities including:

Indoor Pool

Putting Green

Beautiful Interior Courtyard

Pub and Lounge

Fitness Gym

Restaurant-Style Dining

Outdoor Cooking Area

Dog Parks

Bustling Activities Calendar

Despite being in an accessible location near everyday conveniences such as groceries and restaurants, The Bluffs of Flagstaff will be nestled within a picturesque, heavily-forested area that feels secluded. "Flagstaff is known for its gorgeous surroundings and delightful, four-season climate," said Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden, RLA. "We wanted to make sure our residents were able to experience the natural beauty of Flagstaff without sacrificing convenience."

His partner agreed. "Flagstaff is primarily known as a tourist destination, but the same elements that make it so popular with tourists also make it a prime location for retirement," said Luke Still, MAI, Desert Land Group CFO. "We not only want to serve the local senior population but to also become a premier destination senior living community."

The official groundbreaking for The Bluffs of Flagstaff is October 10. The community's target opening date is set for February 2021. Architect for the project is Kaas Wilson. General contractor is Greenberg Construction. Designer is Senior by Design.

About Desert Land Group

Desert Land Group is an Arizona real estate developer and consultant company run by Mychal Gorden and Luke Still that provides a wide range of real estate services, from feasibility and market analysis to land acquisition and planning. They represent over 30 years of combined experience and specialize in increasing profit and reducing risk for projects in Western Arizona, with a focus on Lake Havasu City and the Colorado River region. For more information about Desert Land Group, please visit https://desertlandgroup.com/ or call (928) 854-5436.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

Media Contact:

Cami Bachman

Civitas Senior Living

cb@csrliving.com

(817) 386-8888

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.Civitasseniorhealthcare.com

