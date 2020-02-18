Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital Announce Development of New Luxury Senior Living Community for Aledo

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, a senior living management company, and Journey Capital, a senior housing development company, have announced their plan to bring Harvest Senior Living -- a new, luxury independent living, assisted living and memory care community -- to Aledo, Texas. Both companies are local to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

This will mark the third collaboration and partnership between Civitas and Journey Capital and the second Harvest Senior Living development. The first, Harvest of Roanoke, is under construction and scheduled for a June 2020 opening.

"We're excited to continue our successful partnership with Journey Capital," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "Both companies share a passion for creating the finest upscale senior living accommodations and providing its residents a carefree lifestyle they will love. It's not just our job. It's our mission."

The new, 68,000-square-foot community will be situated on 7.5 acres featuring 20 independent living villas as well as 70 assisted living and 20 memory care residences. Harvest of Aledo will be minutes away from Walsh Ranch, a $6 billion master-planned community that will eventually add 50,000 residents and more than 15,000 upscale homes to the area. "The greater area west of Fort Worth is booming," said Narayan Patel, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Journey Capital. "Living here provides the best of both worlds: Countryside charm married with big-city amenities. Residents of Parker County are accustomed to a high quality of life, and it's what we strive to provide every day with Harvest Senior Living."

Harvest of Aledo will sport rustic, cozy Texas character while still providing upscale on-site amenities and services today's senior living resident demands including a full-service salon, creative arts studio, fitness center, personalized care plans, and handcrafted, chef-prepared dining options. Of particular importance is Harvest's connection to Aledo. "Harvest will be a community of active, passionate residents who call Aledo home and consider each other family," said Powell. "Our programming is designed to foster those relationships with the greater community. Harvest of Aledo isn't just a senior living community in Aledo. It is Aledo. And through our signature Passion Program, we will not only show that connection but live it daily."

Civitas Senior Living's Passion Program provides Harvest of Aledo residents rich, full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Powell. Civitas's revolutionary Passion Program keeps residents active and involved by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. Civitas' Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

Harvest Senior Living of Aledo is a collaborative effort between developer Journey Capital, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, and interior design firm Senior By Design. Groundbreaking is planned for June 2020 with a Winter 2021 opening. The community will be located across from Aledo High School along Bailey Ranch Road. For more information about Harvest of Aledo, please contact 817-564-8535.

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based investment and development company with a focus on senior housing properties. For more information about Journey Capital, please visit www.journeycaph.com.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

