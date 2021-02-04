Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital to Break Ground on New Luxury Senior Living Community in Aledo, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, a senior living management company, and Journey Capital, a senior housing development company, have broken ground on the Harvest of Aledo Senior Living, a new, luxury independent living, assisted living, and memory care community. Both Civitas and Journey Capital are local to the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

This will mark the third collaboration and partnership between Civitas and Journey Capital and the second Harvest Senior Living development. The first, Harvest of Roanoke, opened in September 2020.

"Harvest of Roanoke is such a success, providing leading-edge programming and first-class accommodations to the senior community of Northeast Tarrant and Southern Denton Counties," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "We're thrilled to bring that same passion to the residents of Aledo and its surrounding cities."

The new, 68,000-square-foot community will be situated on 7.5 acres featuring 20 independent living villas as well as 67 assisted living and 24 memory care residences. Harvest of Aledo will be minutes away from Walsh Ranch, a $6 billion master-planned community that will eventually add 50,000 residents and more than 15,000 upscale homes to the area. The new community is just south of I-20 and conveniently located between Weatherford and Fort Worth. "Harvest Senior Living's mission is to inspire our residents to live their best lives: active, happy, and carefree," said Narayan Patel, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Journey Capital. "Harvest of Aledo will be the perfect new home for those senior residents longing for the cozy comfort of small-town life and the top shopping, dining, and healthcare destinations Fort Worth and Parker County has to offer."

In addition to its ideal location, Harvest of Aledo will provide upscale, on-site amenities and services today's senior living resident demands, including a full-service salon, creative arts studio, fitness center, putting green, bocce ball court, personalized care plans, and handcrafted, chef-prepared dining options.

"Harvest of Aledo's design inspiration is a warm expression of today's Texas Farmhouse," said Reid Bonner, President of Senior By Design, an industry leader in senior living interiors. The light exterior colors contrasted by the dark roof details will be accented by large windows and a welcoming Wedgewood Blue front door. Residents will be greeted with a custom-weathered basketweave hardwood floor and natural stone accents. Vintage-inspired, hand-forged chandeliers will light the main living and dining areas. The stacked-stone fireplace will serve as a cozy backdrop to leather sofas and custom "Texas chic" upholstery. Harvest residents will gather around and enjoy listening to the custom-painted, barn red baby grand piano.

While meeting and making friends in the vintage Country Store bistro, complete with its vintage-inspired tin ceiling and hand-painted wall tiles, residents will be able to stroll through galleries of artwork and one-of-a-kind antiques procured from the area and local artists. "Our goal is to create a community rich in beauty and history, one that will be a symbol of pride for all of Harvest's residents and their guests," Bonner said.

The foundation of Harvest's programming, Civitas Senior Living's Passion Program provides Harvest of Aledo residents rich, full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Powell. Civitas's revolutionary Passion Program keeps residents active and involved by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. Civitas' Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

Harvest Senior Living of Aledo is a collaborative effort between developer Journey Capital, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, Ridgemont Construction, and Senior By Design. The estimated completion of the project is Fall 2022. The community will be located across from Aledo High School along Bailey Ranch Road. For more information about Harvest of Aledo, please contact 817-564-8535.

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based investment and development company with a focus on senior housing properties. For more information about Journey Capital, please visit www.journeycaph.com.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

