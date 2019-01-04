Civitas Senior Living and LKP Ventures Announce Development of New Luxury Senior Living Community for Roanoke

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LKP Ventures on this new community," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "We share a passion for next-level hospitality and great development, and I look forward to working together to bring the Roanoke area's seniors the high level of accommodations, services, and support they deserve."

The new, 67,000-square-foot community will be situated on 5.25 acres along Texas 114 in Roanoke where it borders Trophy Club, and will be just minutes away from Argyle, Westlake, and Northlake. "This bustling area that encompasses both sides of the Denton-Tarrant County border has become a magnet for both businesses and housing growth," said Narayan Patel of LKP Ventures. "We think the unique combination of Roanoke's small-town feel and all the modern conveniences that come with an up-and-coming area are a perfect fit for the senior living market."

Harvest Senior Living will offer 67 assisted living and 16 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, including features such as:

Private residences

Resort-quality amenities

Concierge-style amenities

Chef-prepared meals

24/7 professional care

While this community represents a continued pattern of successful growth and expansion for Civitas Senior Living, it is the first senior living project for LKP Ventures. However, they do have 40 years of experience in the lodging sector of the hospitality and industry.

According to Patel, the expansion into the senior living market is a natural move, representing more than just diversification. "Harvest Senior Living represents a continuation of our efforts to provide our signature high degree of hospitality in new ways." The community's name was chosen in part to honor his late grandfather's legacy. "My grandfather began his career in India as a farmer and planted the seeds of this company's entrepreneurial spirit by selling his crops door to door," Patel said. "It was that business that sparked his interest in entrepreneurship, which led him to the hospitality industry."

Powell said the decision for the two companies to partner on this project was an easy one. "We are known for our passionate approach to senior living. LKP Ventures is passionate about providing outstanding hospitality. It was a simple transition for them, and a natural partnership for both companies," he said.

"We hope this will be the first senior living community of many," Patel added.

Harvest Senior Living of Roanoke is a collaborative effort amongst developer LKP Ventures, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, and interior design firm Senior By Design. Groundbreaking is expected to occur Spring 2019.

About LKP Ventures

LKP Ventures is a third-generation family enterprise focused on real estate investment, development, and acquisitions. For more information about LKP Ventures please email narayan@lkpventures.com or call (214) 585-5204.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living property management and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences, retirement centers, and independent senior living facilities. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

