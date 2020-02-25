Civitas Senior Living and PremCap Senior Living Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Weatherford, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living and PremCap Senior Living celebrated the grand opening of its newest senior living community, West Fork at Weatherford, with a Wild West themed party on January 23. Civitas brings its industry-leading management programming to West Fork, PremCap's new assisted living and memory care development.

"We are very excited to have this community open and ready for residents," said Cooper Vittitow, President of Civitas Senior Living. "Both of our companies are passionate about providing the citizens of Weatherford with the finest senior living experience. West Fork is a beautiful new addition to this thriving, vibrant city."

Over 200 guests enjoyed a fun-filled Western atmosphere full of live entertainment and guided tours of West Fork's elegantly rustic community. The West Fork at Weatherford dining staff created a delicious, Texas-style feast featuring items like smoked turkey, wild boar sausage, and buffalo tenderloin — some of which were served up in a covered wagon.

West Fork at Weatherford's approximately 75,800 square foot community offers 70 assisted living apartments and 19 memory care suites. Light and airy neutral hues are accented by a Western motif. The reception area features a unique signature piece made with a vintage, industrial turbine vent. Horses are another prominent feature in the community's design and a nod to Weatherford's status as the Cutting Horse Capital of the World. Statues of a horse and foal are the centerpiece to one of the community's beautiful courtyards. "We wanted to capture the independent spirit of Weatherford through West Fork's design," said Senior By Design's Reid Bonner. "Residents will want to take in the beauty yet still feel comfortable enough to kick off their boots and visit with their new neighbors."

Located just minutes from Weatherford's historic downtown and directly adjacent to Medical City Weatherford, West Fork offers spacious, beautifully appointed residences including one- and two-bedroom assisted living apartments as well as private and companion accommodations for its memory care neighborhood. Assisted Living apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms, and walk-in closets. West Fork's upscale amenities and services include an on-site, full-service salon, creative arts studio, men's lounge, fitness center and numerous private and casual dining options, featuring deliciously nutritious, chef-prepared meals served daily.

Civitas Senior Living's Passion Program provides West Fork at Weatherford residents rich, full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Wayne Powell, Civitas Founder and CEO. Civitas's revolutionary Passion Program keeps residents active and involved by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. Civitas' Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

West Fork at Weatherford is located at 980 Hilltop Drive. For more information about the community, call 682-244-0960 or visit https://www.westforkal.com/ .

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

About PremCap Senior Living

PremCap Senior Living is the Senior Living focused division of PremCap Living, a diversified real estate investment company. PremCap Living is a family business that owns and develops a wide array of multi-family residential housing, including traditional apartment communities, senior living residences and condominiums. They pride themselves on creating end-user focused residences that are customized to the communities in which they belong.

