Civitas Senior Living and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners Announce Development of New Senior Living Community for Northwest Houston

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, a senior living management company, and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, a senior housing developer, have announced their plan to bring StoneCreek of Copperfield -- a new, luxury independent living, assisted living, and memory care community -- to Houston, Texas. This will mark the sixth collaboration and partnership between the two companies.

"Both of our companies share a passion for providing the finest senior living accommodations to our residents," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "It's our mission to create a carefree lifestyle they will love and want to call home. We're excited to continue our successful partnership with StoneCreek Real Estate and look forward to serving the Houston community."

StoneCreek of Copperfield will be a redevelopment of the Copperfield Racquet and Health Club, a longtime landmark of Northwest Houston for more than 30 years. "I grew up in the area," said Nick Craig, co-founder of StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, "and I still run the nearby trails when I'm in town. In fact, one of my close buddies used to lifeguard at the pool. We're thrilled to continue its legacy by transforming it into a world-class senior living community that will serve the residents of Northwest Houston for years to come."

The approximately 98,000 square-foot community will be situated on 6.6 acres featuring 12 independent living villas as well as 74 assisted living and 18 memory care residences. StoneCreek of Copperfield's spacious residences will feature stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms, and walk-in closets. The community will exude a cozy, Texas character while still providing upscale, on-site amenities and services today's senior living resident desires. A boutique salon, creative arts studio, fitness center, personalized care plans, and chef-prepared dining options are just some of the services residents will experience. Of particular importance is StoneCreek's connection to the area. "StoneCreek will be a community of active, passionate residents who will be proud to call Copperfield home," said Powell. "Our activity programming was created to foster those relationships with the greater community." StoneCreek's proximity to walking trails, shopping destinations, local restaurants, and area country clubs provide StoneCreek of Copperfield's residents various opportunities to explore their neighborhood. All these features are located just minutes from Highway 290 along with other major Houston freeways.

Civitas Senior Living's signature Passion Program will provide StoneCreek of Copperfield's residents rich, full lives brimming with exciting social engagements and activities. Personalized experiences guided by attentive caregivers, delicious food, and overall wellness will keep residents active and involved. Residents' lives will be enhanced by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Powell. Civitas' revolutionary Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

StoneCreek of Copperfield is a collective effort between developer StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, management company Civitas Senior Living, Pi Architects, and interior design firm Senior By Design. Ground-up construction is planned to begin January 2021 with a Summer 2022 opening. The community will be located at 15800 Longenbaugh Drive.

About StoneCreek Real Estate Partners

StoneCreek Real Estate Partners is a collaboration of recognized and seasoned real estate professionals with over 50 years of combined experience in capitalizing, developing, and delivering successful senior living projects. StoneCreek offers a full array of development services for senior living projects including site selection, acquisition, due diligence, land procurement, and turn-key, ground-up development with construction management. For more information about StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, please visit stonecrk.com .

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit civitasseniorliving.com.

