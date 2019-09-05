Civitas Senior Living and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners Celebrate Grand Opening of StoneCreek Senior Living at North Richland Hills

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, a senior living management company, and StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, a senior living developer, celebrated the grand opening of StoneCreek Senior Living at North Richland Hills with a tropical-themed party held at the community from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22. Several hundred people were in attendance.

"For Civitas, a grand opening is more than the official announcement that we are open for business. It's a celebration of our newfound relationship with a new community," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "We are very happy to be serving the North Richland Hills area and providing its seniors with our signature passionate care."

A grand, beach-themed entrance greeted guests as they arrived at the five-star event where they were warmly welcomed with vibrant leis, flower pins, and seashells to use as drink tokens. John Skcozen of OneManSteelDrumBand.com entertained guests and filled the atmosphere with Caribbean flair by playing both tropical favorites and modern covers on the steelpan.

In true Civitas style, the real spectacle was the food. Guests had access to a lavish display of fresh fruit juices, a cheese platter, fresh crab and lobster appetizers, kebabs, jerk chicken wings, tropical salsa with plantains, and a whole roast pig artfully arranged with flowers, sandcastles, sea shells, and pineapples. An entire room was devoted to tropical-inspired desserts such as key lime pie, and the Blue Bison Artisan Snow food truck served up tropical fruit ice outside.

In addition to the food, the most popular attraction at the event was the community tours. StoneCreek at North Richland Hills offers 70 assisted living and 16 memory care apartments as well as 10 independent living cottages. Residents enjoy lovely, well-appointed living spaces set in a beautiful, upscale community featuring amenities such as beautifully-landscaped courtyards, a fitness center, a full-service salon, and a library. Residents also benefit from an engaging, bustling activities calendar with a wide variety of options.

"Home is a beautiful place where celebrations are held, memories are made, and love abounds," said Joe Geer, Managing Partner at StoneCreek Real Estate Partners. "That's exactly the kind of experience we want for our residents and their loved ones at StoneCreek at North Richland Hills: the experience of home."

StoneCreek Senior Living at North Richland Hills is now open and is located at 8505 Mid-Cities Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas. For more information about the community or its grand opening, call (817) 918-8002 or visit https://stonecreeknrh.com/ .

About StoneCreek Real Estate Partners

StoneCreek Real Estate Partners is a collaboration of recognized and seasoned real estate professionals with over 50 years of combined experience in capitalizing, developing, and delivering successful senior living projects. StoneCreek offers a full array of development services for senior living projects including site selection, acquisition, due diligence, land procurement, and turn-key, ground-up development with construction management. For more information about StoneCreek Real Estate Partners, please visit www.stonecrk.com or call (214) 893-4202.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

Media Contact:

Andrea Owen

Civitas Senior Living

ao@csrliving.com

(817) 386-8888

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

