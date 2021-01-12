Civitas Senior Living Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout for All Its Communities, Residents, and Staff Members

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, an owner/operator and industry leader in senior living, has announced that it will be making the COVID-19 vaccination available to all its communities nationwide, including its residents and team members, as the vaccine is made available by federal, state, and local health authorities.

Civitas' plan is being coordinated with Walgreens and other local Civitas pharmacy partners to conduct on-site community vaccinations. Civitas began its community vaccinations on Dec. 30, 2020 and will continue to provide vaccinations over the next two months. The COVID-19 vaccine is a two-shot series. The second on-site vaccine clinic will be available approximately three weeks after the first vaccination is administered.

"Civitas is dedicated to providing the best and most up-to-date care to its residents," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "That includes the COVID-19 vaccination, which we believe will help eradicate the virus and provide our residents, staff members, and their loved ones the peace of mind they deserve."

"Our mission has been clear: Fight COVID-19 and keep our Civitas family healthy. And our residents and staff members are family," said Bobby Lane, Civitas Senior Living Chief Wellness Officer. "The COVID-19 vaccine is an essential part of this mission. It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all healthcare employees and residents in long-term care communities. The leadership team at Civitas strongly encourages all residents and staff to receive the vaccine as we continue to monitor the latest COVID-19 updates from the CDC and local health authorities. If we are all in this together, we can take the fight to COVID-19."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Civitas Senior Living's Executive Team -- including President Cooper Vittitow, Chief Operating Officer Misty Miller, Chief People Office Misti Powell, and Chief Wellness Office Bobby Lane – have been using informative videos to update resident families and employees on initiatives and protocols concerning COVID-19 as well as answer commonly asked questions. To watch the latest Civitas video concerning the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit https://civitasseniorliving.com/news-resources/talk-of-the-town/covid-19-response-videos.

All Civitas Senior Living communities will continue to follow social distancing and PPE protocols to reduce exposure and the risk of COVID-19 transmission. For more information on Civitas' pandemic response to COVID-19, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com.

Civitas is also committed to staying up to date on information concerning the COVID-19 vaccination as provided by the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

Media inquiries can be sent to

[email protected]

817-784-7591

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.civitasseniorliving.com

