Civitas Senior Living Celebrates Grand Opening of New Community in Wimberley, Texas

WIMBERLEY, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living celebrated the grand opening of its newest senior living community, Alexis Pointe Senior Living, with a Wild West themed party on January 9. Located in Wimberley, Texas, Alexis Pointe is the latest addition to Civitas' growing number of innovative senior living residences, bringing the total number of owned and operated communities to 40, with 15 more in development.

"We couldn't be prouder to bring our signature, passion-filled living experience to the heart of the Texas Hill Country," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas Senior Living. "It is truly a privilege to serve seniors in an amazing place like Wimberley."

Over 350 guests enjoyed a fun-filled Western atmosphere full of live entertainment, guided tours of the community, and cuisine fit for a cowboy, albeit one with a refined palate. The Alexis Pointe dining staff served up delicious dishes such as brisket sliders, bacon-wrapped chorizo, and beef tenderloin while guests enjoyed live entertainment from a local artist. Overall, the Alexis Pointe grand opening event was a success.

Alexis Pointe's approximately 55,000 square foot community offers 49 assisted living apartments, 24 memory care suites, and 10 independent living cottages, as well as resort-style amenities.

Conveniently located near historic Wimberley Town Square and mere minutes from Cypress Creek Nature Preserve and Blue Hole Regional Park, Alexis Pointe offers spacious, beautifully appointed residences including one- and two-bedroom independent living villas and assisted living apartments. Alexis Pointe's memory care community – known as The Cottage – offers both private and companion accommodations. Select apartments and villas feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and beautiful Hill Country inspired designer touches that reflect the community's inspiring views. Alexis Pointe's mossy green and soft, sky blue palette and its rustic elegance takes their cues from Wimberley's rugged, natural beauty as well as the town's renowned arts and crafts community. "Wimberley is fun, funky, artsy, and distinctly Texas Hill Country," said Senior By Design's Reid Bonner. "We wanted to reflect that artistry and spirit found in its town's citizens through Alexis Pointe's decor."

The luxury doesn't stop there. Alexis Pointe provides its residents a carefree lifestyle with many amenities and services provided on site including a full-service salon and creative arts studio. Formal, private, and casual dining options abound at Alexis Pointe, providing deliciously nutritious chef-prepared meals served daily.

Residents and their loved ones will also benefit from Civitas Senior Living's signature Passion Program. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Powell. Civitas' revolutionary program provides each community member a rich, full life brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food.

Alexis Pointe Senior Living is located at 14390 Ranch Road 12, just a quarter mile from the Wimberley Senior Center and a short half mile from the Wimberley Town Square. For more information about the community, call 512-842-5142 or visit https://www.alexispointe-sl.com/ .

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

Media inquiries can be sent to

civitaspr@csrliving.com

817-784-7591

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

Related Links

https://civitasseniorliving.com/

