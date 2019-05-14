Civitas Senior Living Chooses Fort Worth for Permanent Headquarters, Purchases Building on First Street in Upper West Side

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Senior Living, the second-largest Texas-based senior living operator, has purchased a building in Fort Worth's Upper West Side to serve as its permanent corporate headquarters. Currently, the company leases a suite in the 777 Main building in Downtown Fort Worth.

Civitas' new headquarters will be located at Lexington Place (930 West First Street). The purchase was completed in early March of this year. Civitas will occupy approximately 15,000 square feet of the third and fourth floors while maintaining tenants for the first two.

According to Founder and CEO of Civitas Wayne Powell, the company has been looking for a permanent location for a while. "Civitas Senior Living has grown quickly and substantially over the past couple of years," he said. "Now is the perfect time to put down roots and define ourselves within a more permanent space."

In seven short years, Civitas Senior Living has grown from a small company with five founders and one senior living community to the the second-largest Texas-based senior living operator. Civitas now employs more than 2,000 employees and has more than 60 communities across seven states, with 40 of those already operational and the other 21 in development. The new location will serve as a permanent headquarters for Civitas' 72 corporate employees.

Civitas partly owes its rapid growth to its location in the heart of Fort Worth, recently named the sixth-fastest growing large city in the U.S. by WalletHub. "Fort Worth excels at recruiting and retaining companies," said Cooper Vittitow, President of Civitas Senior Living. "By keeping our headquarters here, we will continue to be able to recruit the kind of talented, passionate workforce we need as well as take advantage of the business-friendly environment that has helped us grow."

Civitas looked at a variety of places around Tarrant and Johnson Counties, including Euless, Burleson, and Alvarado. Ultimately, Fort Worth was still the perfect place for Civitas to call home. "As a company, we had to put our specific building needs for a permanent headquarters first, which led to a search all over the Greater Fort Worth area just to find the right space," Vittitow said. "However, we are a proud Fort Worth company, and we have loved the central location and convenience that 777 Main has provided. We were thrilled to find the perfect building right up the street."

"We couldn't be more excited and proud to be Fort Worth's newest business retention success story, and we look forward to contributing even more to this great city," Powell said. The company is scheduled to open its new headquarters this fall. The architect studio for the project is 97w of Fort Worth.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com , or call (817) 386-8888.

