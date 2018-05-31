Civitas Senior Living Incorporates MyndVR for Cognitive Wellness

As part of the recently launched Civitas pilot program at the community, they will be exploring the benefits of actively engaging seniors with curated virtual reality content to create happy, calming, and memorable experiences. Content most popular among the senior audience includes immersive experiences from outlets such as DiscoveryVR, National Geographic, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.

Residents put on headphones and virtual reality goggles powered by a smart phone to experience different scenarios. MyndVR, a company that focuses on creating engaging and beneficial experiences for adults 55 years old and older, also develops original content specifically geared towards seniors.

The two-minute, 360-degree videos include experiences from a whitewater-rafting trip up the Grand Canyon to a Frank Sinatra concert to a brush with elephants on an African savanna.

Chris Brickler, co-founder and CEO of MyndVR, said, "We recently completed a large-scale national pilot with several hundred people in senior living communities, including those living independently and those with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's and other age-related conditions. We observed mood improvement, reductions in feelings of isolation, triggering of memories, an increased sense of connection, and lifted spirits among participants. We understand what content works specifically for seniors, and that the aging mind wants to continue to learn, create and explore. The technology holds tremendous therapeutic promise, and our goal is to give seniors across the country access to an affordable VR solution."

"Technology will lead senior living into a happier, healthier, more enabled future," Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas, said. "We can deliver experiences to our residents using virtual reality that may be difficult or impossible under any other circumstances. Such virtual freedom will make a difference in our resident experience."

As the residents of Midtowne Assisted Living and Memory Care are introduced to MyndVR, they will be able to experience new adventures daily from the comfort of their swivel chair.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies, and directly to senior consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive, and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on seniors.

MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. The company plans to bring happiness and wellness by providing immersive virtual reality experiences revolving around meaningful content with a purpose.

For more information, visit myndvr.com or call 310-230-5500.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a Fort Worth, Texas-based management company that specializes in development, acquisitions, operational management, and consulting for senior housing properties, including assisted living, retirement centers, and independent senior living properties. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.CivitasSeniorLiving.com, or call 817.386.8888.

