Civitas Senior Living Makes COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory for Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing mission to eradicate the threat of COVID-19 at its communities nationwide, Civitas Senior Living, an industry-leading senior living owner/operator and management company, has announced it will require all of the approximately 2,600 employees of its communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This new policy was announced on March 17, 2021.

Civitas Senior Living Chief Operating Officer Misty Miller said making the vaccines mandatory was imperative to not only protect all Civitas residents and employees but also return the senior living industry to pre-COVID normalcy.

"Due to Civitas' vaccination efforts at our communities, we have seen incredible results," Miller said. "As of today, we do not currently have any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at our communities. We credit this to our vaccination program, effective protocol, and the passionate care of our staff members. However, we recognize that the COVID-19 virus still poses a threat. It is up to Civitas and all of us to stay vigilant. We know that the vaccines are the way to the future, a future that not only benefits our residents' quality of life but also the senior living industry. That is why we are requiring all of our employees to take that next step and get vaccinated."

Miller said that findings from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, clinical trials, and Civitas' vaccination efforts have increased confidence in the vaccines, their effectiveness, and safety. Civitas reports no serious adverse effects from the vaccine since initiating its vaccination program on December 30, 2020.

Civitas Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Powell agrees that taking the vaccine is the next step in Civitas' ongoing mission of service. "Our passion is serving our residents," Powell said. "Time and time again, our employees have gone beyond what is expected to protect our residents and their families, providing them the high quality of life they've always enjoyed at a Civitas senior living community. We have seen the immediate impact these vaccinations have had on the lives of our residents, protecting a vulnerable population as much as possible during the ongoing pandemic. We are committed to doing what's right for our residents. The vaccination is the best way forward for not only our Civitas family and residents but the entire senior living industry. Civitas is ready to lead the charge in defeating COVID-19."

All Civitas employees are required to be fully vaccinated with any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines by May 1, 2021. Civitas continues to provide federally supported vaccination clinics at all its communities nationwide. In addition, Civitas is a certified COVID-19 Vaccination Provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services and is authorized to directly vaccinate all residents, employees, and essential caregivers at its 36 Texas-based communities.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

Media inquiries can be sent to

[email protected]

817-784-7591

SOURCE Civitas Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.civitasseniorliving.com

