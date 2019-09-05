Civitas Senior Living Promotes Bobby Lane to Chief Wellness Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based Civitas Senior Living, an innovative leader in the senior care industry, is proud to announce the promotion of Bobby Lane, R.N., M.S.N., C.N.L. to Chief Wellness Officer (C.W.O.). Lane started with the company as an Executive Director in 2015 and has most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Wellness.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Bobby for the last year and I am truly impressed by his level of commitment to all of our customers - both internal and external," said Misti Powell, Chief People Officer of Civitas Senior Living. "I look forward to seeing how his deep passion for great senior living continues to propel the Wellness Department forward with him at the helm."

The role of Chief Wellness Officer was created in 2018 to spearhead the company's quality assurance, performance improvement, program development, and innovation initiatives in the wellness department. Chief Operating Officer Misty Miller formerly held the position before being moved to C.W.O. to maximize the use of her wellness expertise specifically for operations. Lane swiftly stepped in to assist Miller with the wellness aspects of her role.

"Originally, our goal was to move to a more blended wellness and operations format," Miller said of her transition from C.W.O to C.O.O. "However, we quickly discovered that in order to continue to lead and innovate in this sector of senior living, wellness still needed to have its own department and leader in addition to being a focus of operations. Bobby immediately stepped in to help make sure that our wellness department stayed ahead of the curve."

Lane brings a true passion for senior living to this role as well as several years of wellness experience and education as a Licensed Massage Therapist (L.M.T.), Registered Nurse (R.N.), and Clinical Nurse Leader (C.N.L) with a Master of Science in Nursing. As a C.N.L. he specializes in process improvements and quality assurance. As a C.N.L who is the Civitas C.W.O., Lane plans to bring more of a clinical focus to the wellness department in addition to ensuring it runs effectively and efficiently.

"When I first joined the company, Civitas was focused on making sure that a high-quality standard of wellness was in place and that we had enough social programs to boost resident engagement and quality of life," Lane said. "Now that we have established our quality standards and implemented our signature Passion Program, I want to push the limits of what the wellness department can do from a clinical standpoint. Moving forward, I will focus on adding to and maximizing our clinical programs so that Civitas stands out in the industry clinically."

Powell has no doubt that he will succeed. "I have witnessed Bobby go above and beyond the normal call of duty on numerous occasions in order to assist our communities and provide direct support to residents and family members in need," she said. "I am confident that his dedication to the quality and innovation of our wellness department will only deepen now that he is officially its leader."

