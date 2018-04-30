CIVITAS to host annual gala, celebrate local businesses, and honor Jeanne Straus, publisher of Our Town newspaper

"The concern for disappearing mom-and-pop stores in our communities, and the vacant spaces left in their wake, is pervasive," said Mark Alexander, President of the CIVITAS Board of Directors. "The merchants that operate dry cleaners, shoe repair shops, restaurants, bakeries, bookstores, and florists are vital to enhancing the fabric of our neighborhoods. CIVITAS and its members honor and support our local merchants, and we are committed to exploring ways to tackle the issues that are forcing so many to close their doors."

Also at Wednesday's event, CIVITAS will honor Jeanne Straus, Publisher of Our Town weekly magazine, with its August Heckscher Award for Community Service, named for the organization's founder.

The House of the Redeemer is located at 7 East 95th Street. The gala begins at 6:00 pm, with the presentation slated for 7:00. For more information, please call or email Alexander Adams.

About CIVITAS

Founded in 1981, CIVITAS is dedicated to positively transforming the Upper East Side and East Harlem neighborhoods through civic engagement and advocacy for:

The preservation of their character, culture, streetscape, historic landmarks, and public spaces.

of their character, culture, streetscape, historic landmarks, and public spaces. A reimagined waterfront that is structurally sound, aesthetically pleasing, and publicly accessible, with improved water quality via an ecological green edge shoreline;

that is structurally sound, aesthetically pleasing, and publicly accessible, with improved water quality via an ecological green edge shoreline; Reinforcing height limits , including the East Harlem rezoning plan and the current challenge to the proposed 700+ foot project on 96 th St.;

, including the East Harlem rezoning plan and the current challenge to the proposed 700+ foot project on 96 St.; Redefining the city's building and zoning laws to stop loopholes and the ill-advised interpretations of laws.

Alexander Adams

Executive Director

CIVITAS

(212)996-0745

alexander@civitasnyc.org

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civitas-to-host-annual-gala-celebrate-local-businesses-and-honor-jeanne-straus-publisher-of-our-town-newspaper-300639203.html

SOURCE CIVITAS

Related Links

http://www.civitasnyc.org

