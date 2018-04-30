Civitas Wins EB-5 Industry Leader Award

In its nomination for the award, Civitas highlighted the work of Director of EB-5 Investor Relations Manuel F. Ortiz and his team. Ortiz says that the industry-leading work Civitas' is doing in markets such as India, Vietnam, and Latin America is a result of establishing an EB-5 foothold years ago.

"Being named New Market Champion is an incredible honor, but it's one we deserve," Ortiz says. "Civitas did not pivot to new markets because the landscape changed. We've been working hard for years to educate investors in these countries, using our exceptional cultural competency and deep expertise to establish long-lasting relationships that ultimately help these investors realize the American Dream."

Ortiz notes that Civitas' understanding of cultural nuance and business norms in these countries helps the firm tailor offerings to which the markets respond.

"It's one of the things we do better than anyone," Ortiz says. "We offer opportunities that appeal to investors in particular markets in terms of size, structure, and timing. We pride ourselves in offering niche, differentiated solutions – nothing off the shelf. It's what sets us apart."

