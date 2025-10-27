Cizzle Bio CEO Bill Behnke Moderates High-Profile Panel on Value-Based Cancer Diagnostics at 2025 AVBCC Summit

Oct 27, 2025, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cizzle Bio Inc. founder and CEO Bill Behnke moderated a high-profile panel at the 2025 Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit, held Oct. 22-24 in New York City. The session, titled "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics to Commercialization: Bridging Innovation, Access, and Value," convened leading experts in oncology diagnostics, reimbursement, and digital health to explore how scientific innovation can be translated effectively into clinical practice within value-based frameworks.

Cizzle Bio Inc. CEO Bill Behnke
The Oct. 22 discussion underscored Cizzle Bio's commitment to redefining early detection through advancing blood-based, biomarker-driven diagnostics for lung and gastric cancers that integrate clinical, economic and patient-centered value. Panelists examined the full lifecycle of diagnostic innovation—from discovery and validation to commercialization and equitable access—highlighting how data-driven evidence, payer alignment and multi-sector collaboration are reshaping the future of cancer care.

Behnke was joined by a distinguished group of industry leaders, including Bobby Hill, chief commercial officer, Caris Life Sciences; Jennifer Hinkel, founding partner, Sigla Sciences; Lena Chaihorsky, founder and chief executive officer, Alva 10; Ben Casavant, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, Tasso, Inc.; and Sonny Shergill, vice president of commercial digital health, AstraZeneca. Together, they addressed the opportunities and challenges of aligning diagnostics innovation with payer expectations, health-system priorities, and patient access goals.

"Bringing together science, economics and access is essential for the next era of oncology diagnostics," said Behnke. "At Cizzle Bio, we believe that innovation achieves its highest value when it reaches patients early and equitably. Conversations like those at AVBCC help ensure that early detection becomes not just a scientific achievement but a system-wide standard of care."

The AVBCC Summit is one of the leading U.S. forums focused on advancing value-based cancer care, uniting stakeholders from life sciences, payer organizations, policy and clinical practice. The 2025 meeting featured more than 300 attendees and 90 sessions addressing emerging models that integrate outcomes, access, and affordability across the oncology continuum.

Cizzle Bio's participation in the summit reflects its broader mission to bridge innovation and implementation through advancing blood-based biomarker diagnostics that detect high-burden cancers, including lung and gastric cancers, at their earliest, most treatable stages. By integrating evidence generation, partnership development and patient advocacy into its approach, the company aims to deliver measurable benefits for patients, providers and payers. Cizzle Bio is now commercializing its proprietary early-detection biomarker blood tests, CIZ1B for lung cancer and DEX-G2 for gastric cancer, with near-term availability to licensed U.S. healthcare providers.

About Cizzle Bio

Cizzle Bio is a Texas-based biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer diagnostics by advancing biomarker-based blood tests, starting with early detection of lung and gastric cancers. Our goal is to empower patients, equip clinicians, and improve outcomes through innovation, compassion, and life-saving solutions. We hold exclusive licensing rights for our groundbreaking CIZ1B biomarker test in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean and a worldwide exclusive license for our DEX-G2 biomarker gastric cancer test. Cizzle Bio is commercializing both tests for U.S. clinical environments.
www.cizzlebio.com

Media Contact:

Yolanda Heiberger
[email protected]

SOURCE Cizzle Bio

