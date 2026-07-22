Cizzle Bio Launches CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Early Lung Cancer

Now Available to Health Care Providers in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Cizzle Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing biomarker blood tests for early lung and gastric cancers, today announced the commercial launch of its proprietary CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer for licensed health care providers in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.

The test, which completed laboratory validation at OmniHealth Diagnostics, is now being offered through the Dallas-based CLIA-certified laboratory as the first phase of Cizzle Bio's U.S. commercialization strategy. The company expects to expand physician access in the coming months through additional CLIA-certified laboratory partners across the United States.

The CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer supports clinical decision-making by licensed health care providers. Post this

Licensed health care providers in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio can learn more about the CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer and how to order by visiting cizzlebio.com/for-physicians/lung-cancer Patients can learn more about the test by visiting cizzlebio.com/for-patients/lung-cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, with most cases diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment options are limited. Though annual low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening is recommended for individuals at high risk, screening rates remain low, and physicians face challenges evaluating patients with indeterminate lung nodules and other suspicious clinical findings.

The CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer addresses a significant unmet clinical need by providing physicians with a biomarker-based tool complementing established diagnostic approaches, including LDCT, and supporting more informed clinical decision-making.

The test is an ELISA-based immunoassay detecting an early-stage (Stage I) lung cancer protein variant from a small blood sample. The technology, based on more than three decades of research at the University of York, is undergoing further evaluation in clinical studies with leading NCI-designated cancer centers, including Moffitt Cancer Center.

"Making this test available to health care providers marks an important advancement in bringing innovative biomarker testing into clinical practice," said Bill Behnke, chief executive officer of Cizzle Bio. "Our goal is to provide physicians with an additional tool that complements established diagnostic procedures and supports earlier evaluation of patients at risk for lung cancer. We look forward to expanding physician access through a growing network of CLIA-certified laboratory partners."

The Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio markets were selected for the initial commercial launch because of their large at-risk populations, strong physician networks and strategic importance to the company's commercialization plans.

The CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer supports clinical decision-making by licensed health care providers and should be interpreted with patient history, imaging studies and other clinical findings.

About Cizzle Bio, Inc.

Cizzle Bio is a Texas-based biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer diagnostics by advancing biomarker-based blood tests, starting with early detection of lung and gastric cancers. The company's goal is to empower patients, equip clinicians and improve outcomes through innovative, compassionate and lifesaving solutions. Cizzle Bio holds exclusive licensing rights for its groundbreaking CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean and a worldwide exclusive license for its DEX-G2 biomarker gastric cancer test. The company is commercializing both tests for U.S. clinical environments.

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SOURCE Cizzle Bio