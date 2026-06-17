CJ & Elise McCollum, Proprietors of McCollum Heritage 91, Announce the Launch of McCollum Family Vineyard, Focused on Estate-Grown Willamette Valley Wines

Family-led Oregon winery launches McCollum Family Vineyard, deepening their footprint in Willamette Valley by focusing on Yamhill-Carlton estate-driven wines

CARLTON, Ore., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ and Elise McCollum, the proprietors behind McCollum Heritage 91, are proud to announce the official launch of McCollum Family Vineyard. Representing a significant evolution in their journey as vintners, this new brand is dedicated to producing world-class, estate-grown wines from their 318-acre property in the prestigious Yamhill-Carlton AVA, nestled in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

McCollum Family Vineyard Logo

This launch purposefully preserves the foundational values and spirit of McCollum Heritage 91, which was the spark that ignited the McCollum's journey in the Willamette Valley. With the addition of the McCollum Family Vineyard brand, this new chapter is prompted by land stewardship and an estate-driven model, further embedding them into the valley through a legacy lens. McCollum Family Vineyard is a thoughtful continuation of the legacy-driven story of CJ and Elise.

"It has been a remarkable journey building our family's legacy through McCollum Heritage 91 and now furthermore with McCollum Family Vineyard," says CJ McCollum, co-proprietor of McCollum Heritage 91 and McCollum Family Vineyard. "To begin actualizing our dream of crafting estate-grown wines from the vines we planted and land we have nourished has been a rewarding journey and a clear indication of our intention of longevity in Willamette Valley."

Transformed from a former Christmas tree farm and land that housed cattle and horses, the vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA was first planted by CJ and Elise McCollum in 2021. With 56 acres planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and vines beginning to produce sufficient yield, the McCollums see this as an ideal time to lean into their estate property, showcasing the quality, terroir, and uniqueness of their site, with an emphasis on sustainability.

The McCollums produce LIVE Certified sustainable wine that is also Salmon-Safe. Deepening their commitment, CJ is part of the LIVE Board of Directors, bringing a diverse voice and steadfast determination to the industry's sustainability movement. CJ and Elise's overall vision is to maintain the entire 318-acre property as a conscious and sustainable space for animals, insects, and humans alike.

"McCollum Family Vineyard is a living expression of our commitment to building an enduring legacy for our family, rooted in a place that is incredibly meaningful to us and nurtured through a sustainable mindset," said Elise McCollum, co-proprietor of McCollum Heritage 91 and McCollum Family Vineyard. "By owning the land and the grapes, we have full control over the story we want to write and the quality we aim to deliver."

The inaugural McCollum Family Vineyard core portfolio includes a selection of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Rosé. As the vineyard continues to mature, McCollum Family Vineyard looks forward to expanding their portfolio, including future plans for a Sparkling program.

Winemaker Gina Hennen, who has been a vital partner since the inception of McCollum Heritage 91, continues her journey with the family, shifting her focus to the nuances of McCollum Family Vineyard's estate fruit. Her expertise ensures that each bottle captures the intention and heart behind this legacy project, reinforcing its seriousness and quality.

While McCollum Heritage 91 remains a cornerstone of their portfolio, McCollum Family Vineyard marks a new chapter focused on the intimacy of estate production and long-term land stewardship.

Looking ahead, McCollum Family Vineyard will open a tasting room and multi-purpose estate in Carlton. With a myriad of offerings in mind, CJ and Elise plan to welcome guests to experience the peace and tranquility that initially drew them to the region.

McCollum Family Vineyard is thrilled to make its public debut at Food & Wine Classic in Aspen on the weekend of June 19. For more information about McCollum Family Vineyard and to acquire wines within the portfolio, please visit www.mccollumfamilyvineyard.com.

About McCollum Family Vineyard

McCollum Family Vineyard is the thoughtful continuation of the legacy-driven story of CJ and Elise McCollum, building on the foundation established with McCollum Heritage 91. Reinforcing seriousness, quality, intention, and estate-driven wines, McCollum Family Vineyard is a living expression of CJ and Elise's commitment to building an enduring legacy for their family and the Willamette Valley. The 318-acre property in the renowned Yamhill-Carlton AVA, transformed from a former Christmas tree farm, is now a thriving vineyard planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Built upon an estate-driven expression of Willamette Valley winegrowing, it reflects a long-term commitment to land stewardship, farming, and producing wines that express both place and intention.

Press Contact:

Courtney Conte

Colangelo & Partners

973-715-6933

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SOURCE McCollum Heritage 91