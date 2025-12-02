McCollum Heritage 91 Announces Participation in the One Barrel Challenge with Adelsheim Vineyard

Oregon winery founded by CJ and Elise McCollum has partnered with Adelsheim Vineyard to give back to the community this holiday season

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCollum Heritage 91 , the Oregon-based winery founded by CJ and Elise McCollum, has joined forces with Adelsheim Vineyard to collaborate on the One Barrel Challenge, a partnership born from the belief that a single barrel of wine can make a lasting difference.

Together, the McCollums and Adelsheim are showcasing how purpose and craftsmanship can unite for good. Each winery has produced just one barrel of wine, yielding only 25 cases of an exclusive, small-lot wine featuring a limited-edition One Barrel Challenge label.

McCollum Heritage 91 and Adelsheim Vineyard's One Barrel Challenge bottles.

One of the Willamette Valley's premier wineries, Adelsheim holds a special place in Oregon's wine history as the first to be established in the Chehalem Mountains. Its mission extends beyond sustainably crafting expressive wines that reflect the region's complex soils and elevations, as Adelsheim also strives to make the wine world more inclusive and welcoming to all.

It was at Adelsheim that McCollum Heritage 91 discovered a true kindred spirit. As CJ and Elise McCollum set out to establish their own winery, they worked closely with Adelsheim and its Director of Winemaking, Gina Hennen, and they drew inspiration from Adelsheim's unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and community. Like Adelsheim, the McCollums are dedicated to crafting exceptional wines while cultivating a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy them without fear of judgment. United by this shared ethos of outreach and inclusivity, it's only fitting that they are giving back this holiday season through the One Barrel Challenge.

Together, Adelsheim and McCollum Heritage 91 have created a curated six-bottle collection featuring three bottles of McCollum Heritage 91's 2021 Chardonnay and three bottles of Adelsheim's 2021 Pinot Noir. The set is available now for $300, with $35 flat-rate shipping.

Most importantly, 100% of the wine sales will be donated to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation (AAPD Foundation), supporting children's oral health programs nationwide. The cause holds special meaning for Dr. Elise McCollum, a devoted dentist and advocate for pediatric dental care.

"This collaboration is about so much more than wine, it's about what's possible when passion aligns with purpose," said CJ and Elise McCollum. "Partnering with Adelsheim has allowed us to create something meaningful: a wine that celebrates craftsmanship while supporting a mission close to our hearts."

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation is committed to ensuring every child has access to essential dental care. Through community dental grants, they support dental-led clinics that provide everything from routine cleanings, advanced treatment, and continuous care to children who otherwise may go without. "As a dentist serving a pediatric dental nonprofit organization in New Orleans, increasing access to care for children is one of my greatest priorities," Elise adds. "Knowing that each bottle of wine sold contributes to improving a child's dental health makes this collaboration truly special." With every bottle purchased, you'll be supporting children in need, one smile at a time.

About the Wines

McCollum Heritage 91's 2021 Chardonnay shines with notes of honeysuckle, crisp apple, and flint. Sleek yet creamy, this elegant expression of the Chehalem Mountains terroir delivers minerality and balance, promising graceful aging and long-lasting allure.

Adelsheim's 2021 Pinot Noir reveals layers of roasted hazelnut, red licorice, and cocoa powder. Silky tannins and a velvety core lend depth and finesse to this age-worthy Chehalem Mountains classic.

The One Barrel Challenge Wines are available in limited quantities, offering wine enthusiasts a meaningful way to celebrate the season while supporting a cause that creates and celebrates smiles.

For more information about the One Barrel Challenge, or to purchase the wines, please visit McCollum Heritage 91's One Barrel Challenge Collection page here .

About McCollum Heritage 91

Founded in 2020, McCollum Heritage 91 began as the passion project of CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise. Elise was the driving force behind CJ's love of wine, having introduced him to Oregon's wine scene during his time on the Portland Trail Blazers. CJ and Elise were so taken with Oregon's wines that they purchased a 318-acre property in Yamhill-Carlton AVA in the Willamette Valley with the intention of creating high-quality and expressive Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. As of 2025, 56 acres of the estate have been planted and CJ and Elise are inching toward their goal of producing all-estate wines, all while creating a legacy for their children that stretches far beyond CJ's basketball career.

About Adelsheim Vineyard

Adelsheim Vineyard was founded with an optimistic spirit and a lofty dream: To create World-Class wines in an undiscovered wine region, the Chehalem Mountains of Oregon's Willamette Valley. Over 50 years of winemaking have shaped their commitment to quality. It begins in the vineyard and continues in the cellar, where tradition meets innovation. With each vintage, they refine their techniques, explore new possibilities, and create world class pinot noir, chardonnay, and sparkling wines that are more expressive and exciting than the last.

As a founding winery of the Willamette Valley, Adelsheim believes it is their duty to be steadfast stewards of this abundant land and to inspire their community in support of equity and education. They are motivated with a sense of responsibility to work within their community of partners to amplify muted voices and cultivate communities of inclusion and representation. Every member of their organization is committed to treading lightly on the earth and supporting the local economy so that their vineyards, their wine, and their people remain in the Willamette Valley or Oregon for generations to come.

