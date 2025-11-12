McCollum Heritage 91 Expands Distribution Network Through New Strategic Partnerships

Family-led Oregon winery builds momentum for long-term growth through expanded distribution and continued commitment to quality, authenticity, and community

CARLTON, Ore., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCollum Heritage 91 , Oregon-based winery founded by CJ and Elise McCollum, has announced new distribution partnerships with Vinifera Wine Marketing, Breakthru Beverage Group, RNDC, and LibDib. Effective November 1, McCollum Heritage 91 wines are available in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York, building on the winery's existing presence in Oregon and Washington.

McCollum Heritage 91 was founded on CJ and Elise's belief that wine should be an experience that connects people and celebrates community. During CJ's time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Elise introduced him to Oregon's wine country, sparking a fascination that evolved into a shared vision to create wines that reflect their values and build a lasting family legacy.

Rooted in Oregon's Yamhill-Carlton AVA, the McCollums' 318-acre estate embodies their commitment to stewardship. With 56 acres now planted to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the estate reflects a harmony of innovation and respect for tradition. Working alongside Director of Winemaking Gina Hennen and in collaboration with Adelsheim Vineyard, McCollum Heritage 91 elevates Oregon's winemaking heritage through intentional craftsmanship and a deep connection to the land, creating something enduring for future generations.

These new partnerships mark a significant step in the winery's long-term vision to make Oregon's distinctive wines more accessible nationwide.

In California, McCollum Heritage 91 will be represented by Vinifera Wine Marketing , a firm with more than 40 years of experience supporting small, family-owned wineries dedicated to sustainable vineyard practices. With all McCollum Heritage 91 vineyards being LIVE Certified, and CJ being active on the LIVE board, Vinifera's philosophy aligns with McCollum Heritage 91's focus on wines that reflect both the land and the people who shape it.

Breakthru Beverage Group will represent the brand in Pennsylvania and RNDC in Texas. Breakthru, one of North America's leading family-owned wholesalers, brings deep expertise in premium wine distribution. RNDC, with roots extending before Prohibition, specializes in wine and spirits and serves as a trusted partner connecting producers with retailers nationwide.

Additionally, McCollum Heritage 91 wines will now be available in New York, Washington, D.C., and Florida through LibDib , a digital-first platform connecting independent producers directly with buyers. This partnership strengthens the winery's presence on the East Coast and introduces its wines to new communities of enthusiasts.

"Our goal has always been to craft wines that connect people and places," states CJ McCollum, co-founder of McCollum Heritage 91. "From the vineyard to the glass, every bottle reflects our family's values of warmth, respect for the land, and a genuine love of the craft. Partnering with distributors who share that vision allows us to grow while staying true to who we are. We are thrilled to be able to share our wines more widely, inviting each consumer to be a part of our community-driven and family-led legacy."

McCollum Heritage 91 produces Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé, and Blanc de Blancs, each made to capture the character of the region and the family's dedication to excellence.

For more information or to explore the McCollum Heritage 91 collection, visit mccollumheritage91.com . Distributors interested in future partnerships are encouraged to reach out regarding additional market opportunities.

About McCollum Heritage 91

Founded in 2020, McCollum Heritage 91 began as the passion project of CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise. Elise was the driving force behind CJ's love of wine, having introduced him to Oregon's wine scene during his time on the Portland Trail Blazers. CJ and Elise were so taken with Oregon's wines that they purchased a 318-acre property in Yamhill-Carlton AVA in the Willamette Valley with the intention of creating high-quality and expressive Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. As of 2025, 56 acres of the estate have been planted and CJ and Elise are inching toward their goal of producing all-estate wines, all while creating a legacy for their children that stretches far beyond CJ's basketball career.

