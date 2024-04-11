CJ 4DPLEX and D’Place Entertainment Forge Partnership to Debut Exhibitor’s First-Ever ScreenX Theater

The New ScreenX Auditorium Will Be in Cathedral City, CA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and D'Place Entertainment, an operator of movie theaters and entertainment centers across Southern California, announced today at CinemaCon, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, they are launching a new ScreenX location in Southern California at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City, CA.

ScreenX reimagines the way movies are experienced. The revolutionary format seamlessly extends the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium, delivering a 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure. Through its unique presentation of key scenes and exclusive elements, ScreenX immerses audiences in an unparalleled visual environment.

D'Place, which owns and operates six theaters across Southern California, will open the new ScreenX in May in time for the busy blockbuster season. The new ScreenX location will boast a 50-foot-wide screen and luxury recliner seats providing a premium theatrical experience for their patrons.

Upcoming ScreenX films include Illumination's Despicable Me 4, Universal Pictures' Twisters and Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

Don Savant, President & CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America said, "We're excited to join forces with D'Place Entertainment and launch their very first ScreenX auditorium. Together, we're reshaping the future of moviegoing, and we can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of ScreenX at the Mary Pickford Theatre."

"At D'Place, we are dedicated to entertaining guests each time they visit and the addition of the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium epitomizes our unwavering commitment to our audience," stated Danon Rubio, President D'Place Entertainment. "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with ScreenX and look forward to creating unforgettable moments for our community at the Mary Pickford Theatre."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About D'Place Entertainment

D'Place Entertainment designs, builds, manages, and operates Movie Theaters and Entertainment Centers that incorporate a number of upscale, quality attractions like Bowling, Cinemas, and Amusements all fused with great food and beverage options while maintaining the highest levels of guest service.

We create centers to appeal to a broad demographic in our community. We believe in offering a multitude of different entertainment experiences that guest can enjoy over and over again. This strategy of recurring guest visits helps position us as the main entertainment destination for the community, be it a night out for dinner with the family or date night with that someone special.

Our Executive team has over 35 years of experience in the Cinema and FEC industry. Our founder Damon Rubio has been on the leading edge of the multiple venue concept for theaters including the successful launch of the 165,000 sq ft Ak-Chin Entertainment Center for the Ak-Chin Community in Arizona.

Mr. Rubio served for 15 years as Executive Vice President of Operations for a regional Cinema Chain. He founded D'Place Entertainment with the goal of creating destinations that will WOW guests and keep them entertained visit after visit.

Our company focuses on 3 specific avenues for our business by providing the following types of service:

Developing and operating locations for the D'Place brand.

Managing operations for existing locations and 3rd party owned brands.

Consulting for existing operations, landlords or folks who would like to start up a new location of their own.

