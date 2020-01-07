CJ 4DPLEX Partners with Resonai to Offer Consumers Immersive AR Brand Experiences in Movie Theatres, Shopping Malls, and Retail Spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading cinema technology company, in collaboration with Resonai , creators of Vera™ an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) platform that converts any physical space into an intelligent digital environment, will showcase a preview of a multi-player, RPG game that utilizes the '4DX AR' platform. A demo of the game will be available this week at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, South Hall 1, Booth # 20918.

With the Vera™ platform, theatre spaces are scanned once and sent to Vera's AR cloud where a very accurate 3D digital twin is created, and its entire structure is analyzed. This Intelligent Digital Twin becomes available in the cloud and communicates with Vera apps on mobile devices. By accessing the cloud, any device or agent can communicate within the space, leverage applications that understand the space, offer high precision navigation, and precise positional tracking without the use of any markers.

CJ 4DPLEX is developing a '4DX AR' platform that creates a very realistic AR experience that includes elements of the mobile RPG game that are inserted into the real physical space using Vera™. Users can enjoy this AR version of the game in the physical space, without any lag or interference.

"We are excited to showcase the '4DX AR' platform at CES 2020," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "With Vera™, we were able to quickly create an innovative AR experience. There are endless possibilities to create new consumer experiences, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Resonai to provide new business models in the field of AR for large retail space owners."

Vera™ converts any commercial space into a digital canvas that can leverage AR in the cloud to offer new brand experiences and compelling entertainment. Vera's unparalleled object recognition and 3D structural understanding combined with the most precise localization and positional tracking, make it the only platform in the market today that is capable of delivering AR experiences that are realistic and responsive.

"Resonai is thrilled to partner with an innovative company like CJ 4DPLEX to create this engaging AR experience that extends the RPG game into a physical environment," said Emil Alon, CEO and Founder of Resonai. "This is only the beginning of the many entertainment and branding possibilities that can be deployed across theatres, malls, or retail spaces."

With Vera™ and CJ 4DPLEX, similar AR experiences can be developed for a range of entertainment and retail spaces such as theatres, shopping malls, and theme parks. Compelling immersive AR experiences are a new way for brand owners to extend their reach and increase time spent interacting with their brand for greater awareness and the potential for increased sales.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative premium formats for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX Screen for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. To date, more than 82,500 4DX seats operate in 731 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. ScreenX is the fastest growing premium format in the market with over 306 auditoriums in 32 countries to date.

In this partnership CJ 4DPLEX, was able to utilize Vera's software development kit (SDK) and quickly develop a unique consumer experience that leverages Resonai's AR cloud. The experience provides a hyper realistic mixed reality that is fully responsive to users and interacts with the 3D environment as humans would. This experience is scalable across multiple locations.

Resonai is an AI company that is powering machines to understand the physical world. Vera, is our computer vision platform that transforms physical spaces into intelligent digital canvases. Vera makes it possible to create a very accurate 3D twin of any physical space and provides the 'intelligence" to truly understand the space, navigate through it, apply logic, and continuously learn from the surroundings. With the Vera platform, building owners and operators can leverage the huge compute power of the cloud to create new user experiences that were previously impossible, identify new monetization models and gain access to a whole new level of user analytics. Learn more about Vera at www.resonai.com.

