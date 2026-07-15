CJ 4DPLEX PREMIUM FORMATS ACHIEVE RECORD-BREAKING FIRST HALF OF 2026 AS SCREENX SOARS 55% IN DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE

SCREENX Revenue Increases 55.1% Year-Over-Year in the U.S., Driving Combined Domestic Growth of 26% Across SCREENX and 4DX

BURBANK, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, today announced record first-half domestic box office results for 2026. Leading the performance was SCREENX, which generated $31.84 million at the domestic box office, a 55.1% increase over the first half of 2025, reflecting growing audience interest in the format's signature 270-degree panoramic viewing experience.

Strong performance was also reflected across CJ 4DPLEX's premium formats. Combined, SCREENX and 4DX generated $70 million in domestic box office revenue during the first half of 2026, representing a 26% increase over the same period in 2025.

The strong first-half performance is expected to continue with Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the first title released under SCREENX's new "Shot for SCREENX" initiative. The film marks the first time CJ 4DPLEX has partnered with the creative team behind a Spider-Man film from production through theatrical release, allowing key sequences to be designed specifically for SCREENX's 270-degree panoramic presentation. Early audience interest is already evident, with advance ticket sales delivering the highest 24-hour presale in SCREENX history.

The first half of 2026 also featured several milestone releases that expanded SCREENX's creative reach and demonstrated the format's appeal across a variety of genres and franchises.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie delivered the biggest opening weekend in SCREENX history, generating $2.7 million at the domestic box office. The film also stands as the highest-grossing domestic SCREENX release of 2026 to date.

Toy Story 5 marked the first collaboration between Pixar Animation Studios and SCREENX. The film generated $3.6 million in the format, demonstrating the growing appeal of panoramic presentation for animated storytelling and creating new opportunities for future collaborations.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu delivered the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend opening in domestic SCREENX history, underscoring SCREENX's ability to attract audiences for major franchise releases during one of the industry's most competitive holiday weekends.

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates that audiences continue to seek out premium theatrical experiences that offer something truly unique," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "The success of films such as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Toy Story 5, combined with the excitement surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reflects the growing demand for SCREENX. As we continue expanding with leading exhibition partners and collaborating with filmmakers from the earliest stages of production, we're creating experiences that drive moviegoers back to theaters while delivering meaningful value for our studio and exhibition partners."

The company's continued expansion was supported by strong exhibitor partnerships, growing consumer demand for premium cinema and a robust slate of blockbuster releases. During the first half of 2026, SCREENX added 20 new domestic locations through partnerships with leading exhibitors including Cinemark, AMC Theatres, Apple Cinemas and Cinema West. Building on that momentum, CJ 4DPLEX expects to add more than 50 SCREENX locations across the U.S. by the end of 2026, representing the company's largest annual domestic expansion to date.

Upcoming SCREENX and 4DX releases include Universal Pictures' The Odyssey, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 20th Century Studios' The Dog Stars, and Disney's Whalefall.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, CJ 4DPLEX develops and operates the world's leading premium cinema technologies, partnering with major exhibitors across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX experiences. Through continuous innovation, the company is committed to expanding immersive storytelling and creating new ways for audiences around the world to experience cinema.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology, delivering a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience that extends select scenes beyond the main screen and onto the auditorium walls. By surrounding audiences with exclusive imagery created or specially formatted for SCREENX, the technology enhances immersion while preserving the filmmaker's creative vision.

About 4DX

4DX is the world's leading immersive theatrical technology, enhancing films with synchronized motion seats and more than 21 environmental effects, including wind, water, scent, fog, lightning, vibration and more. By engaging multiple senses, 4DX transforms moviegoing into a fully immersive entertainment experience that places audiences inside the action.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX