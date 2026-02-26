CJ BIO Publishes Clinical Study on BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075, a Postbiotic Ingredient Demonstrating Skin Improvement Benefits

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO announced the publication of clinical research findings on its postbiotic ingredient, BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075, in an international peer-reviewed journal. The study strengthens the scientific foundation of the ingredient and supports its positioning as a science-based inner beauty solution.

Growing Importance of Scientific Validation in the Inner Beauty Market

BiomeNrich POST SZ075, Sleep & Skin Postbiotics

The global beauty and personal care market is rapidly shifting toward "Beauty from within" approaches that improve skin condition through internal health support. In particular, the gut-skin axis has emerged as a key biological pathway linking gut microbiota to skin health, driving increased research into probiotic and postbiotic-based ingestible skincare solutions.

At the same time, consumers increasingly seek objective and measurable evidence addressing visible skin concerns such as UV-induced photoaging, barrier impairment, dryness, roughness, and loss of elasticity. As a result, clinically validated biomarkers and instrumental assessments have become critical in substantiating functional ingredient claims.

CJ BIO's Science-Based Solution: BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075

BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075 is a postbiotic ingredient within CJ BIO's Condition-Specific biotics solution brand, BiomeNrich™. It is a 100% plant-based postbiotic produced by fermenting rice germ using Latilactobacillus sakei, a strain originally isolated from kimchi. The ingredient is positioned to support Sleep & Skin Health, developed based on the gut–skin axis concept for inner beauty and mental wellness applications.

The newly published study evaluated the ingredient's mechanisms of action in improving skin health and influencing skin-related biomarkers. Findings demonstrated significant modulation of key markers associated with barrier integrity, hydration, and wrinkle appearance, including reductions in wrinkle severity and transepidermal water loss (TEWL), alongside increases in skin elasticity and dermal density.

Dual-Action Efficacy of BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075 for Skin Health

A clinical study (n=111, 12 weeks, 500 mg/day) published in Food Science and Biotechnology (2025) confirms the dual functionality of BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075 in combating UV-induced wrinkles and enhancing hydration.

I. Skin wrinkle and roughness

Compared to the placebo, the test group showed significant resilience against UV-induced damage:

1,140% improvement in wrinkle parameters around the eyes.

614% increase in skin elasticity.

172% increase in dermal density

II. Skin hydration and Transepidermal Water Loss

The study also demonstrated improvements in hydration-related and barrier-related parameters:

1,872% decrease in Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL)

497% improvement in skin roughness and 280% reduction in desquamation.

309% increase in skin moisture content.

Detailed research data on BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075 can be found in CJ BIO's Nutrition Insight article.

https://na2.hubs.ly/H03W1K20

Differentiation Through Integrated Evidence

CJ BIO established a multi-layered validation framework for BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075, encompassing in vitro, in vivo, and human clinical studies. This stepwise research design enables mechanistic verification alongside measurable clinical outcomes, strengthening scientific credibility. This integrated validation framework enables brand partners to reference both mechanistic insights and clinical findings when developing product concepts.

In addition to the published clinical study on skin health, CJ BIO has also conducted research exploring sleep-related benefits of BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075, supporting its potential relevance across multiple wellness applications. As a postbiotic ingredient, BiomeNrich™ POST SZ075 offers formulation stability advantages compared to live probiotics, which may facilitate broader product development possibilities.

CJ BIO stated, "This study provides scientific evidence that postbiotics can contribute to skin health. CJ BIO will continue expanding its portfolio of science-backed biotics and functional ingredients to deliver differentiated solutions in the inner beauty market."

About CJ BIO

CJ BIO is the biotechnology business unit of CJ CheilJedang, leveraging over 70 years of fermentation expertise to deliver functional ingredients and solutions for the food, taste, nutrition, and health industries. CJ BIO is committed to providing sustainable, science-validated bio-solutions that enhance quality of life for customers and consumers worldwide.

