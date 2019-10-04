C&J Energy Services Announces Special Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) announced today that yesterday evening the Board of Directors of the Company declared, contingent on further action by the Board to establish a payment date and to determine surplus under Delaware law, a cash dividend of $1.00 per share on all of the Company's outstanding common stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019.

C&J Energy Services is a leading provider of well construction and intervention, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the United States. We offer a comprehensive suite of services throughout the life cycle of the well, including fracturing, cased-hole wireline and pumpdown, cementing, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management and other well support services. We are headquartered in Houston, Texas and operate across all active onshore basins of the continental United States. For additional information, please visit www.cjenergy.com.

