CJ Food & Nutrition Tech and KAGED Announce Exciting Collaboration, Bringing Shared Values and Commitments Together

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Food & Nutrition Tech (CJ FNT) and KAGED are excited to announce their collaboration, which marks CJ FNT's first AMINATURE® brand partnership. Both companies are thrilled to be working together as they share the same values when it comes to transparency, quality, clean ingredients, and science-based research, making this partnership incredibly strong.

By combining their expertise, the two brands aim to revolutionize the Pre-KAGED® ELITE product line, KAGED's most advanced all-in-one pre-workout containing only premium ingredients. Pre-KAGED ELITE contains CJ FNT's AMINATURE L-citrulline, a natural amino acid that is produced through microbial fermentation. L-Citrulline boosts nitric oxide production in the body, which improves blood flow and can lead to increased muscle pump, improved endurance, and reduced fatigue.  

Brain Rand, KAGED's Chief Innovation Officer states, "Pre-KAGED ELITE is taking the pre-workout category to the next level with 10,000mg per serving of AMINATURE L-Citrulline. We are excited to partner with CJ FNT to provide our elite athletes and customers with the highest quality vegan L-Citrulline on the market." 

"We are thrilled to partner with KAGED on this groundbreaking initiative," said Steve Pak, Chief Marketing Officer of CJ FNT. "KAGED is a respected leader in the sports nutrition industry, and their commitment to quality and innovation is aligned with our own. We believe that this partnership will allow us to create a product that will revolutionize the pre-workout category." 

Both CJ FNT and KAGED will work together to prioritize the health, joy, and convenience of their discerning customers. Through the integration of CJ FNT's AMINATURE into KAGED's ELITE product line, the companies will continue to uphold their commitment to delivering exceptional high-quality science-backed products. Stay tuned for updates on both companies' social media, websites, and media outlets. 

About CJ Food & Nutrition Tech  

CJ Food & Nutrition Tech North America is a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, a subsidiary of CJ Group, an international company in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics. CJ FNT is a leading global supplier of fermentation-based bio-products, including an extensive line of AMINATURE®, WellNrich™, and ActiveNrich™. CJ FNT has a global network of manufacturing facilities, specializing in microbial fermentation with the highest quality and control over their ingredients. With a strong foundation in fermentation, CJ FNT combines this expertise with their commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for the food and nutrition industries. For more information, visit http://www.cjfnt.net.

About AMINATURE® 

AMINATURE is CJ Food & Nutrition Tech's brand of fermented amino acids for food, flavor, and nutraceutical applications. CJ FNT's innovative fermentation technology only uses non-GMO plant material, making the brand suitable for vegan applications. The AMINATURE brand includes L-Arginine, L-Histidine, and L-Citrulline all of which are non-GMO, Kosher, and Halal certified. 

About KAGED 

KAGED is an ultra-premium sport nutrition and lifestyle brand based out of Irvine, California. The new KAGED ELITE SERIES products will be available exclusively at GNC stores nationwide on September 1, 2023. For more information, visit http://www.kaged.com

SOURCE CJ Food & Nutrition Tech

