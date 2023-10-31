CJ Foods Appoints Stephan Czypionka as Global Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

CJ CheilJedang

31 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

This new appointment bolsters CJ's global food business with the new CMO's expertise in global FMCG marketing

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced that it has appointed Stephan Czypionka, former Global Vice President of Marketing Performance at The Coca-Cola Company, as the new global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Czypionka brings a wealth of marketing expertise to CJ's rapidly expanding global food business.

Continue Reading
Stephan Czypionka, Global CMO at CJ Foods
Stephan Czypionka, Global CMO at CJ Foods

Czypionka's extensive marketing career began in 2000 with Orange Austria, and he subsequently joined The Coca-Cola Company in 2005, where he held various marketing leadership roles across diverse markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

"I am excited to have Stephan as part of our global leadership team. His extensive marketing experience in marketing strategy, brand building, campaign execution and marketing performance management will be instrumental in enhancing our global brand building and marketing capabilities. I look forward to the impact that he will have working with our regional marketing teams," said Minsok Pak, CEO of CJ Foods.

Before joining CJ, Czypionka was the Global Vice President of Marketing Performance at The Coca-Cola Company. In this role, he redefined the company's marketing performance metrics in over 250 markets. By introducing a globally standardized, industry-leading measurement suite, he established a more data-driven and effective global marketing organization. Czypionka has also proven himself an insightful strategist by winning back major markets during his multiple leadership roles worldwide. Notably, in the Philippines, he revitalized the brands by reconnecting with a key demographic, orchestrating a successful turnaround, ultimately making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Czypionka graduated from University of Vienna in Austria and earned his MBA from Polytechnic University of Madrid in Spain.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea with global sales of 11.1 trillion KRW in 2022, CJ Foods is now leading the globalization of Korean food with its fast-growing bibigo brand. Under bibigo, CJ currently focuses on seven delicious Global Strategic Products of K-food, including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), and roll to global consumers. The company operates over 60 sites in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (Schwan's Company), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/about/business/food

About CJ CheilJedang

CJ CheilJedang is a South Korea-based food & bio company operating globally. Founded in 1953 as the first Korean sugar manufacturer, it is now a leading global food player with brands such as bibigo. It also provides advanced bio products including feed and food additives made by its cutting-edge, fermentation-based bioengineering technologies. The company recorded sales of 30 trillion KRW in 2022. CJ CheilJedang is part of CJ Group, an international company in the fields of Food & Food Services, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en

SOURCE CJ CheilJedang

