CJ Grant Launches Nationwide B2B Program Featuring iPos Technology

CJ Grant is thrilled to announce the launch of a nationwide B2B program introducing iPos, an all-in-one cloud-based point of sale (POS) solution optimized for small and medium-sized businesses. This initiative aims to revolutionize the way businesses manage their operations, offering a seamless and advanced technological solution.

About the Program:

CJ Grant is deploying experienced direct sales agents to visit merchants in restaurants and other retail sectors across the country. The program will also include participation in trade shows and small business conferences. Initially launching in New York and Florida, the program will soon expand nationwide.

CJ Grant agents will educate business owners on the benefits of iPos. This unique and proprietary cloud-based solution includes point-of-sale credit card processing and comprehensive data management services. This technology empowers businesses to embrace the latest advancements and move away from outdated manual and desktop-based systems.

Key Features of iPos:

Inventory/Menu Management: Streamline inventory tracking and menu updates.

Streamline inventory tracking and menu updates. Staff Management: Simplify employee scheduling and oversight.

Simplify employee scheduling and oversight. Mobility: Access the POS system from anywhere at any time.

Access the POS system from anywhere at any time. Loyalty Programs: Enhance customer retention with customizable rewards.

Enhance customer retention with customizable rewards. Gift Cards: Offer convenient gift card options to customers.

Offer convenient gift card options to customers. Kitchen Display System: Improve kitchen efficiency and order accuracy.

Improve kitchen efficiency and order accuracy. Reporting and Analytics: Gain valuable insights with detailed reports and robust analytics.

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge iPos technology to businesses," said Mardi Galdamez, CEO and Managing Partner, CJ Grant. "Our mission is to help business owners leverage the latest technology to streamline their operations, boost efficiency, and ultimately grow their businesses. Our dedicated sales agents are ready to provide hands-on education and support to ensure a seamless transition to iPos."

Business owners interested in learning more about iPos or scheduling a visit from a CJ Grant sales agent can contact Mardi Galdamez at 516.474.8166 or VP of Marketing, Dara Giammalva, at 516.697.0149 for additional details.

About CJ Grant: CJ Grant is a full-service multicultural marketing agency specializing in experiential and customer-focused marketing and emerging technology. The firm's guiding principle is to do things MORE BETTER! They believe in doing whatever it takes to inform, energize and thrill a client's current and future customers, building strong relationships between brands and their customers. To learn more about CJ Grant, visit www.CJGrant.com .

