CJ Group Showcases K-Wave in the U.S. Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was seeking defending his title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, finished in third place, while TEAM CJ's Im Sung-jae closed the tournament tied for ninth.

CJ ambassadors Siwoo Kim and Sungjae Im also showcased the strength of Korean golf during the second round, recording remarkable rounds of 60 and 61 respectively.

Beyond the competition itself, this year's tournament also achieved outstanding commercial and fan engagement results. A total of 240,000 spectators attended the tournament throughout the week, an increase of approximately 60,000 compared to last year, making it one of the most successful editions since CJ Group became title sponsor.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once again distinguished itself as more than a traditional golf tournament, combining world-class competition with Korean cultural experiences and fan engagement programs.

During tournament week, approximately 40,000 visitors experienced HOUSE OF CJ, where fans explored Korean food, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle content curated by CJ Group. Players also highlighted the tournament's hospitality experience, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler joking during his official press conference that he could eat "several plates" of the tournament's popular spicy Korean chicken.

CJ Group's long-term involvement in golf reflects a philosophy centered on creating opportunities and building connections through sport. Since launching Korea's first official PGA TOUR event in 2017, the company has continued investing in initiatives that support Korean players, inspire younger generations and connect global fans through shared cultural experiences.

The tournament also continued its charitable initiatives in partnership with the local community. Through the "Birdies on 17" program, CJ Group donates $1,000 for every birdie recorded on Ranch 17 in support of Momentous Institute, a mental health organization affiliated with the tournament. Since 2024, the initiative has contributed $310,000 to support mental health services for children and families in North Texas.

In particular, this year's tournament placed an even greater emphasis on strengthening ties with the Texas community by significantly expanding local youth development initiatives.

As part of these efforts, CJ Group partnered with the Salesmanship Club of Dallas to establish the "JAY LEE AWARD" within the Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Awards program, with a scholarship presentation ceremony held following the completion of the third round. Widely regarded as one of the premier junior golf scholarship programs in the United States, the initiative has helped support the early development of world-class players including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark.

The creation of the "JAY LEE AWARD" reflects CJ Group's long-standing "Dream Project" philosophy — a commitment to supporting young athletes throughout their journey and helping connect them to greater opportunities on the global stage. In a congratulatory message delivered during the ceremony, CJ Chairman Jay-Hyun Lee emphasized the company's belief in supporting athletes beyond moments of victory and throughout their growth process.

"At CJ, we focus not only on moments of victory, but on partnering with athletes throughout their journey of growth to help turn their potential into reality," Lee said. "We are proud to serve as dream enablers." He also expressed his gratitude to the families, coaches and the Dallas community for supporting the next generation of golfers and congratulated the junior players on the journey ahead.

A PGA TOUR representative also commented, "THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson stands out on the PGA TOUR for its distinctive fan experience and cultural differentiation. Alongside world-class competition, it has established itself as a unique event where global fans can directly experience new cultures."

About CJ Group

CJ Group is a leading Korean company that shapes and advances global lifestyle.

CJ stands at the forefront of sharing the richness and vibrancy of Korean culture with the world. Across diverse sectors including food, bakery, logistics, and health & beauty, CJ strives to bring greater convenience and joy to everyday life.

Korean Culture Unleashed @ House of CJ

CJ Group introduced House of CJ, a K-Culture platform, for the first time in 2025. In recognition of this initiative, the PGA TOUR awarded CJ with the Best Title Sponsor Integration Award, recognizing the seamless integration of its brand identity throughout the tournament.

This year, House of CJ offers an expanded and more immersive experience. Fans can explore K-beauty & wellness with Olive Young, while global K-food brand and fresh K-bakery Tous Les Jours offer a variety of good and bakery experiences. Located next to the Fan Shop on the 18th fairway, House of CJ is open to the public, creating a vibrant space to experience CJ's diverse offerings.

SOURCE CJ Group