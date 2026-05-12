CJ Logistics and iHerb Mark 10 Years of Strategic Partnership Driving Global E-Commerce Growth

Commemorative event held at iHerb headquarters in the U.S., with CEO Emun Zabihi exchanging plaques of appreciation

Annual shipment volume increased by around 10-fold through mutual growth, with cumulative volume approaching 60 million boxes

Expanding global collaboration and entering a new phase of CBE logistics growth… strengthening position as a co-growth logistics partner

SEOUL, South Korea and IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Logistics and iHerb are advancing innovation in the global e-commerce supply chain by building a powerful virtuous cycle across retail, logistics, and customer satisfaction through close and sustained collaboration.

CJ Logistics announced on the 12th that it held a '10th Anniversary Ceremony for Global Retail & Logistics Partnership' with global health and wellness e-commerce platform iHerb on the 7th (local time).

Jonathan Song, CEO of the Global Business Division at CJ Logistics(right), and Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb, pose for a commemorative photo in front of a Saudi GDC model after exchanging plaques of appreciation at the '10th Anniversary Ceremony for Global Retail & Logistics Partnership' held on the 7th(local time) at iHerb’s headquarters in the United States.

The event was organized to commemorate a decade of partnership that began in the Korean market and has since expanded to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. Jonathan Song, CEO of Global Business Division at CJ Logistics, attended the ceremony and exchanged plaques of appreciation with Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb, while also discussing future cooperation plans to further enhance the global e-commerce supply chain.

The success of the partnership is clearly reflected in operational growth. CJ Logistics' annual handling volume for iHerb has grown approximately 10-fold, from around 1.1 million boxes in the early stages to 10.4 million boxes in 2025. The cumulative volume processed to date has reached approximately 60 million boxes. Assuming each box measures 50 cm on one side and is placed in a straight line, the total distance would reach approximately 30,000 km—equivalent to circling the Earth about once.

Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb, stated, "iHerb aims to provide high-quality products that global consumers can trust more quickly and reliably, and our partnership with CJ Logistics serves as a critical foundation supporting our global service competitiveness. By combining the global retail and logistics capabilities of both companies, we expect to continue to innovate our supply chain and strengthen our competitiveness."

Founded in 1996 as a small online retailer in the United States, iHerb has expanded its global sales network to become one of the biggest wellness e-commerce companies, selling over 50,000 products online to 15 million customers in over 180 countries. CJ Logistics is servicing iHerb in multiple countries providing all scope of logistics solutions, from forwarding to warehousing to order fulfillment and management to last-mile delivery.

Notably, in line with iHerb's Asia-Pacific expansion strategy, CJ Logistics established Korea's first Global Distribution Center (GDC) in Incheon in 2018. This enabled orders from countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Australia to be fulfilled from Korea instead of the U.S., significantly reducing both delivery time and logistics costs.

Following the proven competitiveness of the Incheon GDC, the two companies expanded their collaboration into the Middle East. CJ Logistics applied robotics technology to the Saudi GDC established last year, which began full-scale operations in February this year. The facility now handles iHerb's fulfillment services across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region. Moving forward, the two companies plan to actively cooperate in expanding product categories and strengthening logistics infrastructure in response to growing regional demand.

This partnership has become a representative model of mutual growth between retail and logistics. iHerb's global sales expansion has driven increased logistics volumes and infrastructure advancement for CJ Logistics. At the same time, CJ Logistics' efficient and reliable logistics services have enhanced customer satisfaction, further strengthening iHerb's retail competitiveness.

Jonathan Song, CEO of Global Business Division at CJ Logistics, said, "Through our collaboration with iHerb, we have not only expanded into new markets and increased volumes but also enhanced satisfaction among global consumers, maximizing synergy between retail and logistics. Leveraging advanced logistics technologies and operational expertise, we will further upgrade our supply chain operations and strengthen our position as a key partner supporting the growth of the global e-commerce market." (End)

SOURCE CJ Logistics