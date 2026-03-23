CJAM Group Announces Residential Pipeline Across Southeast Queensland

GOLD COAST, Queensland, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJAM Group, a Queensland-based residential property development company founded by former Australian cricketer Craig McDermott, has announced plans to deliver a pipeline of more than 1,100 residential properties across southeast Queensland. The company is delivering this growth through a production facility construction method that builds homes to full completion indoors before transporting them to site.

CJAM Group

Most residential construction in Australia relies on slab-on-ground methods that are dependent on weather conditions, contractor availability, and supply chain stability. CJAM Group's method constructs homes entirely inside a production facility, where all internal finishing — including kitchens, tiling, and fixtures — is completed within six to eight weeks, according to the company. Finished homes are then transported to site and installed on a shore footing system, with garages, driveways, and landscaping completed on location.

"Traditional construction is at the mercy of the weather and third-party builders," said Craig McDermott, founder of CJAM Group. "We have had subdivisions that were fully sold out where months of continuous rain required us to rebuild roads and infrastructure multiple times. Our method removes that variable entirely and gives buyers and investors a level of delivery certainty that has been difficult to achieve through conventional approaches."

According to CJAM Group, a single production facility operating on standard hours can output approximately 20 homes per month, with capacity to scale through additional shifts. The company recently launched its own building division after observing how third-party construction delays affected project timelines across the broader market.

CJAM Group currently has active projects across southeast Queensland, with products ranging from house-and-land packages and townhouses to land subdivisions and community title estates. The company says early-stage sales at its Fraser Sands project in Hervey Bay have been strong, with the majority of first-stage homes sold prior to civil works commencing.

Craig McDermott brings extensive property development experience spanning two separate periods of active operation, including large-scale projects in the early 2000s and a rebuilt operation launched in 2019 that began with a 13-lot subdivision. According to Craig, CJAM Group now operates with multiple funding relationships across its project portfolio — a structure he attributes to lessons learned during the global financial crisis.

"The companies and funds that went under during that period were not limited to small operators," Craig McDermott said. "What it taught us is that funding diversification is not optional. We now structure the portfolio so that a disruption on one site has no impact on the others."

According to Craig, the current pipeline also reflects a personal connection to the affordability pressures facing younger Australians.

"My son just finished his degree and is working within the business full-time," he said. "Every time he looks at buying his first property, the market has moved further ahead of him. That is the reality for a lot of young Australians right now, and it is a direct driver of what we are building and where."

CJAM Group's current project pipeline is focused on southeast Queensland, with civil works underway or commencing in the near term across multiple sites.

About: CJAM Group is a Queensland-based residential property development company founded by Craig McDermott, former Australian Test cricketer and experienced property developer. The company focuses on house-and-land packages, townhouses, land subdivisions, and community title estates across southeast Queensland. CJAM Group operates a production facility construction model in which homes are built inside an industrial facility and delivered to site, with internal builds typically completed within six to eight weeks of commencement.



Media Details:



Company Name: CJAM Group

Founder: Craig McDermott

Email Contact: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.cjamgroup.com.au/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940538/CJAM.jpg

SOURCE CJAM Group