CJASN Publishes Study Validating The Combination Of Biomarkers For Improved Detection Of Kidney Rejection

The study concluded that the combination of blood-based biomarkers is superior to either test alone.

It was also observed that the gene expression profile was significantly better at detecting cellular rejection, while the donor-derived cell-free DNA was significantly better at detecting antibody-mediated rejection.

The study concluded that the combination of blood-based biomarkers is superior to either test alone and can improve detection and provide less invasive monitoring for subclinical rejection.

This study helps validate the performance of Transplant Genomics' new rejection biomarker panel, OmniGraf™, which combines Viracor TRAC® dd-cfDNA with TruGraf® gene expression in one integrated panel and one longitudinal report, with unparalleled accuracy in detecting subclinical acute rejection.

To read the CJASN article describing this study, please visit doi.org/10.2215/CJN.05530421. To learn more about the OmniGraf rejection biomarker panel, please visit www.transplantgenomics.com.

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 55,000 staff across a network of more than 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

