CJCJ Food, Americas Welcomes THE CJ CUP PGA TOUR Event Back to the U.S. this October 14-17 at The Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada

CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, and the PGA TOUR announced yesterday that Korea's most prestigious golf tournament will be held at The Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada, Oct. 14-17, 2021. It's the second-consecutive year that THE CJ CUP will be held in the United States rather than South Korea as a result of COVID-19 safety considerations. Last year's event was held at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CJCJ Food, Americas (made up of CJ Group's U.S.-based affiliates Schwan's Company and CJ Foods USA Inc.) stands ready to help deliver another highly successful event that will provide a taste of Korean culture, food and hospitality to players and fans alike.

"On behalf of everyone at CJ and its affiliates worldwide, we couldn't be prouder to welcome back THE CJ CUP to the United States this year," said Dimitrios P. Smyrnios, Executive Chairman of CJCJ Food, Americas and CEO of Schwan's Company. "PGA TOUR players, fans and viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy a world-class golf event against an extraordinary backdrop of Korean culture. We look forward to working with the PGA TOUR to stage a safe, exciting event for everyone involved."

As a part of the event, CJ's global brand, Bibigo®, will serve as the main sponsor of THE CJ CUP @ The Summit. CJ chefs will be sharing the company's rapidly growing Bibigo brand throughout the tournament. Bibigo offers more than 100 frozen and shelf-stable products crafted with devotion and enjoyed in dozens of countries around the world featuring complex and layered flavors which combine modern and bold tastes with a time-honored Korean food philosophy designed to bring people together. Players, media, tournament staff and attendees will be working up an appetite and Bibigo will be there to support these cravings with indulgent Korean food sampling and culture engagement.

The Bibigo brand is brought to consumers in North America through CJCJ Food, Americas. The U.S. team will be on-hand to support the event, creating an exciting experience for the companies' retail and food service customers, golf fans in attendance and those viewing the global broadcast on Golf Channel.

THE CJ CUP Story

Since 2017, The CJ Cup has been played annually at The Club @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, Korea, with Justin Thomas securing a playoff victory over Marc Leishman in the inaugural event.

After considering a wide range of factors such as the COVID-19 situation in both Korea and the U.S., CJ Group made the final decision on this year's venue, placing safety as their top priority.

"While it is unfortunate that we will not be able to host the tournament together with our fans at home in Korea, we had to make a difficult decision for the health and safety of the players and fans. Considering the circumstances, we believed it was a logical decision to host the event in the U.S. and continue the global expansion of our global food brand, Bibigo," said Wookho Kyeong, vice president of CJ Cheiljedang Corporation said. "CJ will also continue to serve as a bridge for golf in Korea, providing Korean players with the opportunity to realize their dreams on the PGA TOUR."

In compliance with the health and safety guidelines set by the PGA TOUR, THE CJ CUP @ The Summit will welcome spectators, albeit a limited number, to the course.

About CJ Group

The CJ Group strives to fulfill its mission as the global lifestyle company promoting the Korean Wave across global shores. CJ's four core business groups are Food & Food Services, Bio & Pharma, Home Shopping & Logistics and Entertainment & Media. CJ has constantly pursued its core values of integrity, passion, and creativity under the vision of 'Create a New Culture for Healthy, Happy and Convenient Lifestyles' and has produced ONLYONE products and services to create the best values. These principles serve as driving factors in CJ's growth as a global company creating lifestyle and culture beyond the Korean market. The CJ Group's web site is ENGLISH.CJ.NET and the organization is headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

About CJCJ Food, Americas

CJCJ Food, Americas is made up of CJ CheilJedang Corporation's U.S.-based affiliates Schwan's Company and CJ Foods USA Inc. Together, Schwan's Company and CJ Foods serve retail customers and foodservice operators across North America with many popular brands, including CJ Foods' Bibigo and Annie Chun's® Asian style foods, and Schwan's Company's Red Baron®, Tony's™, Big Daddy's™, Villa Prima® and Freschetta® pizza, Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts and Pagoda®, Minh® and Kahiki® Asian-style products. For more information about these companies, visit either www.schwanscompany.com or www.cjfoods.com .

About Bibigo

Founded in 2010, Bibigo is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over 60 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. Bibigo takes 5000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, Bibigo makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings in both grocery stores and restaurants in South Korea, America, and around the world. Bibigo products represent global K-Style Food and are distributed by CJ Foods USA Inc. and Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company . For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com .

