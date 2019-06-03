CJL Engineering Expanding in Morgantown, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJL Engineering (http://www.cjlengineering.com/), a multi-disciplined mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Morgantown, WV.

"It's a great fit," says Matthew R. Sotosky, PE, Managing Partner of CJL. "We have a number of clients and projects in the Morgantown and surrounding areas and our new office enables us to serve them better with staff proximity to the job sites and generally better accessibility. We are also committed to supporting the local community and plan to utilize the local talent pool when our hiring needs increase."

As an industry leader in the design and construction of high-performance and LEED® certified buildings CJL actively promotes a collaborative, integrated design process and high-performance A/E strategies for sustainable site, water conservation, energy efficiency, resource conservation and indoor environmental quality.

"Our building markets include Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12 and Laboratories among many others. We see huge potential for growth in the Morgantown area," Sotosky said.

Jesse Bierer will be staffing the office full time and leading client services for existing clients as well as business development opportunities in the area. He is a graduate of West Virginia University, where he received dual Bachelor of Science Degrees in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Bierer joined CJL's Johnstown, PA office in October 2017 as a Mechanical Designer.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this new venture," Bierer said. "CJL is a progressive company with exciting projects and opportunities. The fact that I get to work in my hometown community and surrounding areas is a true added bonus."

The Morgantown site is CJL's sixth office, located in the Chaplin Hill Business Park, 1097 Chaplin Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

The Company also has offices in Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Erie, PA, Youngstown, OH and Frederick, MD, with an affiliated office in Tampa, Florida. CJL boasts a combined staff of 162.

SOURCE CJL Engineering

Related Links

http://www.cjlengineering.com/

