CJL Engineering Relocating Frederick, MD Office

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJL Engineering (http://www.cjlengineering.com/), a multi-disciplined mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering consulting firm, is excited to announce the relocation of its Frederick, MD Office from West 2nd Street to Westview Drive, effective September 16, 2019.

"This move will allow us to serve our clients in this area more efficiently," says Matthew R. Sotosky, PE, Managing Partner of CJL. "We will be afforded a more modern space with additional square footage and more accessibility for our clients and our employees."

As an industry leader in the design and construction of high-performance and LEED® certified buildings CJL actively promotes a collaborative, integrated design process and high-performance A/E strategies for sustainable site, water conservation, energy efficiency, resource conservation and indoor environmental quality.

Christopher P. Mills, PE is the Principal-In-Charge of the Frederick Office and will be continuing to lead full-time office staffing and client services for existing clients as well as new business development opportunities in the region. Chris is a local Frederick County community member and joined CJL as part of the Frederick Office acquisition in 2016.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the local office, and I am delighted to be a part of an engineering firm that is invested in the success of our local office and the surrounding community," Mills said. "The new office will enable us to continue to deliver high-quality professional engineering consultation while expanding our capacity to support the engineering needs of the region."

The Company also has offices in Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Erie, PA, Youngstown, OH and Morgantown, WV, with an affiliated office in Tampa, Florida. CJL boasts a combined staff of 162.

SOURCE CJL Engineering

