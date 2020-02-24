CK adds more former prosecutors and litigation firepower

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky, a Newark-NYC litigation and investigations firm, continues its expansion, welcoming three attorneys to its top-notch team of former Federal and State Prosecutors. The attorneys join CK's Newark office and include Of Counsel Lauren M. Paxton, Senior Associate Linda-Claude-Oben, and Associate Gianna A. Bove.

"The unique make-up of our firm attracts exceptionally talented lawyers, and our newest team members are proof of this," CK Senior Partner Thomas R. Calcagni stated. "Lauren, Linda, and Gianna join CK during an exciting time of expansion and growth. We're thrilled having them aboard."

Lauren Paxton is a former Assistant United States Attorney, who also served as Enforcement Counsel with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in New York. She most recently practiced in the New Jersey office of a regional law firm. Lauren focuses her practice on employment law and has substantial experience litigating employment disputes and conducting internal workplace investigations. Her practice includes navigating government investigations, counseling companies on workplace policies, and negotiating C-suite employment agreements.

"As a former Federal prosecutor with a well-developed track record of success in private practice, Lauren has precisely the type of experience our clients value. Her experience as a regulator and talented litigator further bolsters our already-robust employment law practice," Senior Partner Eric T. Kanefsky said.

A former Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor, Linda Claude-Oben also joins CK's deep bench of former prosecutors, bringing her outstanding prosecutorial experience to bear in conducting sensitive internal investigations and defending companies and professionals facing government enforcement actions. With her active membership in the NFL Wives Association, Linda also brings an added dimension to CK's representation of professional athletes in high-stakes matters, which includes prior representations of MLB and NFL athletes.

"The CK team performs at the highest level of practice. Working alongside other former prosecutors, I am excited to bring my years of government experience to bear for our clients," said Claude-Oben.

Gianna A. Bove, who joins CK from a regional litigation boutique, rounds out CK's powerful white-collar practice. Gianna represents corporations and professionals in Federal and State criminal and regulatory matters, as well as in internal investigations.

Added Bove: "This is a great moment to be joining CK. I'm thrilled to be part of the firm's expansion as it continues distinguishing itself as a leading litigation and investigations firm focused on achieving extraordinary client results."

Learn more: www.ck-litigation.com.

SOURCE Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP

Related Links

http://www.ck-litigation.com

