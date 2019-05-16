CK again ranked among top firms for White Collar Litigation and Government Investigations

NEWARK, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year running, Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP has been recognized by Chambers and Partners as one of the best White Collar Litigation and Government Investigations law firms in New Jersey. The well-respected international legal directory again ranked CK among the elite law firms in the state, noting that the firm has "a stable of white-collar practitioners who are terrific, smart and hardworking" with "significant experience defending individuals and companies against a range of criminal matters."

The firm's founding partners, Thomas R. Calcagni and Eric T. Kanefsky, were also individually ranked by Chambers and Partners. Noting their excellent reputations and notable experience, Chambers highlights their defense expertise with fraud investigations and other white collar matters, particularly those in the healthcare space.

In a joint statement, Calcagni and Kanefsky said: "This ranking reflects our team's relentlessness in getting the best possible results for our clients. Consistent excellence is our hallmark, and we are gratified that Chambers has once again recognized our firm and the successes we achieve for our clients."

