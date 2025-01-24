C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. to Attend PAVE/X Pavement Experience as an Exhibitor

C&K Paving

Jan 24, 2025, 04:00 ET

WINDER, Ga., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C&K Paving Contractors, Inc., a nationwide, commercial paving company, is set to attend the PAVE/X Pavement Experience Show as an exhibitor. The show is taking place January 28-30, 2025, at the Convention Center in Chattanooga, TN. Industry leaders since 1999, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. is licensed throughout the U.S. They are attending the event to gain quality, experienced, reliable vendors. Their booth number is 1039.

Parking lot paving experts, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. helps commercial properties of all sizes maximize property value, minimize liabilities and get the best return on their investment. Delivering top-quality asphalt and concrete construction, repair and maintenance services, they extend the life of their clients' paved assets.

  • Asphalt Milling
  • Asphalt Paving
  • Concrete Repair and Maintenance
  • Seal Coating
  • Crack Sealing and Mastic
  • Pavement Striping
  • Parking Lot Accessories and Asset Protection

"We're expanding our geographic network and looking for new subcontractors. We're going to have a presence at [PAVE/X] to be available for others to meet us and decide if it's a good fit." - Chad Holcomb, Vice President, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc.

Visit www.ckpaving.com to learn more about their services.

About C&K Paving Contractors, Inc.

Founded in 1999, C&K Paving Contractors, Inc. is a trusted name in commercial paving, delivering high-quality construction, repair and maintenance solutions for diverse industries.

Licensed across the U.S., C&K Paving's clients include the giants of the big-box retail sector, outparcel & brick-and-mortar businesses, restaurants & convenience stores, shopping centers & regional malls and healthcare facilities. No job is too big or too small for them to handle.

SOURCE C&K Paving

