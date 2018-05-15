CK ranks among top NJ firms for White Collar Litigation and Government Investigations

The firm's founding partners, Thomas R. Calcagni and Eric T. Kanefsky, were also ranked individually by Chambers, which noted their "excellent reputation" for representing clients not only in complex government investigations but also in complex civil litigation.

In a joint statement, Calcagni and Kanefsky said: "We have an extraordinary team of talented, seasoned litigators that's second to none. This recent ranking is a reflection of how hard we work for and truly care about our clients, and of the fact that you don't need to be the biggest in the market to be the best."

Calcagni & Kanefsky is a Newark- and New York City-based boutique law firm of former federal and state prosecutors, who bring their exceptional litigation experience to bear for clients with critical matters. Its attorneys are known and respected for their tenacious advocacy, superior credibility, and inside knowledge that allows them to manage, navigate, and favorably resolve government investigations and other high-stakes disputes.

Read more about the Chambers & Partners listing here.

