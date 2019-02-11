C&K Strengthens Focus on Business Expansion With Appointment of Industry Veteran as CRO

This new management appointment bolsters C&K during a robust phase of global expansion, as the company plans to broaden its offering and customer base. In his role as CRO, Mr. Smith will spearhead the revenue growth strategy across C&K's sales operations in key markets including automotive, medical, industrial, aerospace, high-end consumer and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Based in the company's head office in Newton, Massachusetts, Mr. Smith will lead global sales, marketing, channel and customer success teams to win new business and build on existing accounts. He will direct new promotional and digital marketing activities, combined with efforts to increase revenue through direct sales, and improve indirect sales through C&K's extensive network of manufacturer representatives and channel partners.

With over 30 years of experience developing business for leading global companies within the hi-tech electronics manufacturing and services sectors, Mr. Smith joins C&K having served as Chief Executive Officer of Beyonics International Pte Ltd., a precision engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Singapore.

Mr. Smith has held several executive positions, including Chief Commercial Officer at Moduslink Global Solutions, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Prior to this, he held the post of Managing Director for European Operations and Global SVP of Sales for Celestica Corporation, a $7bn electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company.

Previously, Mr. Smith also served as President of Lenovo Americas, where he led the transformation of the company following the successful acquisition of the IBM Personal Computing Division. During 22 years at IBM, he held leadership positions in North America, South America, and Asia.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to our company's leadership team to help boost C&K's market share across key segments and deliver further revenue growth," said John Boucher, CEO of C&K. "Drawing from his experience of executing similar programs at category-leading companies, Scott is the ideal candidate to advance our market leadership position."

"This is an ideal time to join C&K, given the exceptional service we offer to our customers alongside the scale of the market opportunity and growth potential for the company," said Mr. Smith. "As C&K's high-quality portfolio of products continues to evolve, there are huge growth opportunities worldwide to take advantage of. With a strong global team, our competitive manufacturing in Europe and Asia, and many more innovative products soon to launch, I am very optimistic about being able to drive revenue growth."

About C&K

Founded in 1928, C&K is one of the world's most trusted brands of high-quality electromechanical switches. The company's unmatched custom design capabilities are recognized globally by design engineers who demand reliable switch performance. C&K offers more than 55,000 standard products and 8.5 million switch combinations to companies that design, manufacture and distribute electronics products. Used in automotive, industrial, IoT, wearables, medical, telecom, consumer products, aerospace and POS terminals, C&K products include tactile, pushbutton, snap-acting, toggle, rocker, detect, DIP, keyswitch, navigation, rotary, slide, switchlock, thumbwheel, smart card readers, high-rel connectors and custom assemblies. C&K is headquartered in Newton, Mass. with global design centers in Newton Mass., Dole France and Huizhou China. For more information, please visit www.ckswitches.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

