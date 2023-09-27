CKGSB and IE University Release Landmark Report on the China-United States Soft Power Rivalry

News provided by

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

27 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) in collaboration with IE China Center of IE University, is thrilled to unveil a new report titled, "Fuel the Soft Power: The Role of High-Tech Companies in the Soft Power Rivalry between China and the United States."

The report, featuring contributions from seasoned academics and policy experts, provides in-depth perspectives on the evolving dynamics of soft power between China and the United States, emphasizing the pivotal role played by high-tech companies in shaping global influence.

José Félix Valdivieso, Chairman of IE China Center, opens the report highlighting China's unique soft power approach. He notes, "China's approach differs from the West's as it invokes a soft power model characterized by a priority on economic development and the maintenance of strong government leadership."

CKGSB Professor Shi Weilei's article discusses the interplay between sustainable value creation and GDP growth. He suggests, "China [should] explain its high performance not as isolated success stories – such as its successful partnership at the port of Haifa or its quantum computing powers – but rather through the lens of sustainable value creation."

CKGSB Professor Tao Zhigang emphasizes how media biases often distort soft power dynamics between China and the U.S. He explains that the narrative around U.S. job losses and China's regulatory actions against monopolies is often skewed, and requires a more balanced perspective.

IE University's Assistant Professor of Leadership, Ma Bin's article, based on an extensive survey of 1,480 individuals, analyzes public perceptions on the soft power wielded by China and the US. He observes, "The United States still holds dominance in overall soft power. However, emerging economies like Mexico and South Africa show a higher favorability towards China. This could be attributed to China's increasing investment and economic collaborations in these regions."

Read the report here: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/knowledge/report/fuel-the-soft-power-the-role-of-high-tech-companies-in-the-soft-power-rivalry-between-china-and-the-united-states/ 

CKGSB is China's first privately-funded and research-intensive business school with over 40 full-time, world-class faculty members, who are dedicated to producing original Asian management theories and a deeper understanding of business from a global perspective. 

IE China Centre, belonging to IE University, is dedicated to fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration between China and the rest of the world. Through its programs and initiatives, the center empowers individuals and organizations with the skills to navigate the complexities of the Chinese market.  

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Also from this source

CKGSB Professor Wins CICF Best Paper Award for Novel Measure of Financial Flexibility

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Decodes China's Gen Z Workforce Dynamics in Groundbreaking Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.